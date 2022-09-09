The Vernon Jackets faced off against the Wewa Gators on Friday, (September 9th) during a home game. It was the Jackets 3rd game of the season. The players played hard and It was a good game, but in the end, the Wewa Gators took the victory with the finale score being 24-6. I want to wish the best of luck to our Jackets during the rest of their season!

