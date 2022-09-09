Read full article on original website
Chipley Bugle
Johnnie G. McClain Obit
Johnnie G. McClain, age 82 of Altha, FL passed from this life on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Gulf Coast regional Medical Center. She was born on July 1, 1940 to the late John Wesley Corbin and Alma (Davis) Corbin. She is survived by her husband, Jerry McClain, one daughter,...
The Vernon Jackets host The Wewa Gators
The Vernon Jackets faced off against the Wewa Gators on Friday, (September 9th) during a home game. It was the Jackets 3rd game of the season. The players played hard and It was a good game, but in the end, the Wewa Gators took the victory with the finale score being 24-6. I want to wish the best of luck to our Jackets during the rest of their season!
Scarecrows Downtown!
You may have noticed scarecrows popping up around downtown Chipley and hanging around at the Washington County Historical Society. They are “gathering” in anticipation of Chipley Garden Club’s Scarecrow Building Contest and Homecoming at the museum at 685 7th Street. The family-friendly event will be held on Saturday, September 24 from 10AM until 2PM. In addition to the scarecrow building contest, the museum will be open and hosting vendors, food, the farmers’ market, and free crafts for kids in the gazebo.
