MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom Handy
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Beltway Battle boxing showcase Oct. 1st
Round three of the Beltway Battles is back in Washington, D.C. on October 1st, at the Entertainment & Sports Arena.
mocoshow.com
Dominique Dawes to Open Second Gymnastics & Ninja Academy in MoCo
United States Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes opened her first gymnastics and ninja academy in Clarksburg in the summer of 2020. Dawes recently announced that she’ll be opening a second location in Rockville/North Bethesda. It will be located in the upper level of the Montrose Shopping Center, next to KPot. The buildout of the gym is set to begin in the next two weeks and open in early 2023. It will be located at.
northernvirginiamag.com
Cook Out Burger Chain Nearing Manassas Park Opening
The popular Southern fast-food joint is expected to start serving chargrilled burgers, barbecue, and shakes within days. If you’ve never heard of Cook Out, you’re not alone. But this Southern fast food chain has been inching its way north and will soon plant a flag in Manassas Park — much to the excitement of many Northern Virginians.
WUSA
Fans injured during FedEx Field railing collapse file lawsuit against Washington Commanders
WASHINGTON — Four football fans that were injured after a railing collapsed at FedEx Field are suing the Washington Commanders. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court of Maryland on Sept. 9, 2022. The court documents, obtained by WUSA9, state the Plaintiffs are demanding a reward of an "excess of $75,000 per Plaintiff" for "loss of income, medical expenses, pain and suffering.
Riverboat on the Potomac Begins Sports Wagering Operations
(Baltimore) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) issued a sports wagering license to Riverboat on the Potomac. The sports wagering, off-track betting, restaurant, and events venue is located on Maryland waters of the Potomac River in Charles County. It is accessed by land from Colonial Beach, Va. On August 16 and 18, […]
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
tysonsreporter.com
CinéBistro’s Tysons Galleria opening pushed to next month
Morning Poll: Where are you working now — online or in person?. A person prepares for work with laptop and coffee (via Clay Banks/Unsplash) There has been no shortage of thinkpieces about how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed workplaces, from the waning…. Morning Notes. TysonsReporter.com September 13, 2022 at...
Virginia teenager earns perfect score on SAT
Out of two million people, only 500 students earn a perfect score on the SAT. A high school senior in Fairfax County became one of those 500 students when he took the exam.
pagevalleynews.com
Summer resort on Tanner’s Ridge
September 11, 1890 — A syndicate of our townsmen, composed of Messrs. Walter Campbell, D.F. Kagey, Judge A.J. Brand, Wm. L. Hudson, S.J. Richey, L.H. Keller, C.T. Holtzman, and S.A. Walton, have purchased from the executors of Martin Biedler, dec’d., the beautiful farm of 272 acres, on that part of the Blue Ridge near Marksville known as “Tanner’s Ridge,” and will immediately organize a company for the purpose of establishing a summer resort at that point.
northernvirginiamag.com
These Amazing Fall Festivals Are Coming to Northern Virginia
Sept. 23–24 Lovettsville’s Oktoberfest has been an annual delight since 1994, although the town saw celebrations of Oktoberfest as early as 1976. Today, the festival spans two days and includes food trucks serving authentic German food, a ceremonial keg tapping, a 5K race and kids’ fun run followed by a pancake breakfast, and a “Biergarten on the Green,” a Munich-style outdoor beer garden. 6 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Lovettsville.
Inside Nova
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
Tornado warning issued for counties in Northern Virginia
A tornado warning for areas of Northern Virginia has been issued by the National Weather Service.
luxury-houses.net
This $15.999M Grand Estate in Mc Lean Boasts Remarkable Beauty and Dream-worthy Features
The Estate in Mc Lean is a luxurious home surrounded by immaculate landscaping that ensures your year-round privacy now available for sale. This home located at 1163 Chain Bridge Rd, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 13,882 square feet of living spaces. Call Piper Yerks (Phone: 703 963-1363), Pamela A Yerks (Phone: 703 760-0744) – Washington Fine Properties, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mc Lean.
WTOP
2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping
Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
fox5dc.com
Unclaimed winning Virginia lottery ticket worth over $250K set to expire Monday
STAFFORD, Va. - Check your tickets! Virginia Lottery officials say a winning ticket worth over $250,000 is set to expire Monday. The Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket matched all five numbers in the March 16 drawing for a $258,000 jackpot. In Virginia, winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.
popville.com
Last Night in Driving Dangerously
Thanks to Emily for sending: “Another day, another flipped car in D.C. This time on Lang Pl NE. I slept through the crash but neighbors reported it sounded like something falling out of the sky around 4 a.m.”. Dupont Circle, grocery stores, Retail. Amazon Go Signage Up in Dupont.
WTOP
DC-area home sales fall more than 25%
The number of contracts signed to buy a house or a condo in the D.C. metro was down 26.3% in August compared to the same time last year. Closed sales — deals likely inked in June or July — were down 25.3%, further evidence of quickly slowing local housing market.
NBC Washington
Salamander Resorts Purchases DC's Mandarin Oriental Hotel as Part of Company-Wide Transformation
Sheila Johnson, founder and CEO of Salamander Resorts, recently fulfilled a longtime dream of expanding her resort portfolio to Southwest D.C. with the purchase of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. Johnson’s current flagship resort sits in Middleburg, Virginia, about 50 miles from D.C. Her purchase of the Mandarin is part of...
For this winner of the Va. wineries Governor’s Cup, everything is coming up rosés
It’s not that folks in the region didn’t already know about Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg, perched on a hill amid the trees and rolling farmland of Loudoun County. Between the setting, the Sunset Pavilion that was finished fortuitously just before the COVID pandemic, the gorgeous two-story tasting room and a physical therapist-turned-winemaker who was already beginning to bring her influence to the wine list, there were many reasons to visit.
