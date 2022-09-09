Read full article on original website
Russia may use nuclear weapons after Ukraine setbacks, senior Nato and US officials warn
Russian president Vladimir Putin could deploy a nuclear strike against Ukraine after suffering humiliating defeats on the battlefield, a former senior US diplomat has warned.Rose Gottemoeller, who served as Nato’s deputy secretary general between 2016 and 2019, voiced her fears after Ukraine retook much of Kharkiv province in less than a week.Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she praised Ukraine for its successes but cautioned that the Kremlin could respond in “unpredictable” ways.“The momentum is clearly on the Ukrainian side at this moment,” Ms Gottemoeller said.“If one looks at the maps, they’re just amazing; the splotch of colour...
nationalinterest.org
Made in China? Why Chinese Components Were Found Inside the F-35
Despite the embarrassing nature of the component’s sourcing, given the increasing tensions between the United States and China, the risk, it seems, to the F-35 program is low to none. Though the alloy for an engine component did originate in China, there is likely no risk to the warplane.
EU chief vows to halt funding for democracy offenders
STRASBOURG, France, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Union will freeze funding for member states flouting democratic tenets and will step up its fight against corruption, the head of the bloc's executive told her annual policy speech to European lawmakers.
nationalinterest.org
How Zelensky’s Leadership Saved Ukraine
Zelensky has shown a remarkable ability to consistently inspire Ukrainians and maintain a strong emotional connection to the country and its people. Interestingly, pioneering research conducted years ago by the World War II-era Office of Strategic Services (OSS) continues to inform current thinking on leadership. The OSS, the predecessor to...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia ‘almost certainly’ getting weapons from Iran and North Korea; Kyiv aims to consolidate gains
Russia has probably used Iranian drones for first time, says UK; Zelenskiy says ‘stabilisation’ ongoing in regained territory
nationalinterest.org
Israeli Prime Minister Lobbies Against Iran Nuclear Deal in Berlin
Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid traveled to Germany on Sunday as part of a campaign to urge Western nations not to adopt a renewed nuclear agreement with Iran. Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid traveled to Germany on Sunday as part of a campaign to urge Western nations not to adopt a renewed nuclear agreement with Iran, days after Western leaders expressed dissatisfaction with Iran’s most recent proposals on the deal’s final text.
nationalinterest.org
A Way Forward: How to Settle the Nagorno-Karabakh Crisis
Finding a solution will require Armenians and Azerbaijanis to make hard sacrifices, but the benefits of peace are worth it. Tensions have risen again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Despite finding a solution for an alternative to the Lachin corridor—the source of recent tensions—the main obstacle to settling the crisis and the future status of Karabakh remains unresolved. The proposals both sides are currently putting forward will not settle the issue.
nationalinterest.org
Can the Zaporizhzhia Power Plant Avoid Nuclear Meltdown?
Grossi said the radius of the prospective protection zone and the role played by an onsite IAEA team are among two of the issues currently being discussed. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said talks are underway to establish a protection zone around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP). “I have seen signs that they [Russia and Ukraine] are interested in this agreement,” Grossi said. "What I see is two sides that are engaging with us, that are asking questions, lots of questions,” he added.
nationalinterest.org
Zawahiri’s Assassination Proves the War in Afghanistan Is Far From Over
Afghanistan remains a foreign policy issue that will not “go away,” despite hopes by some that it would. A little more than a month ago, in the early morning of July 31, Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a U.S. Reaper drone over Kabul. At the time, he was taking in the morning airs upon a balcony with stunning views located in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood—(named after a leader of the attack against the British Indian mission to Afghanistan in 1841 that led to the first Anglo-Afghan war and his short-lived rule). It is a neighborhood familiar to many who served in Kabul, in a variety of capacities, during the war (2001-2021), and to those who have either fled, returned, or remain. The strike came as a bolt from the blue, and belies claims that war is over in Afghanistan; it continues with or without the U.S. or NATO-led troop presence.
nationalinterest.org
Threat From Above: Drones Are Dropping Grenades on Russian Tanks
A small hand-launched drone could simply drop explosives from the sky above Russian armored vehicles without placing Ukrainian soldiers directly at risk. Enterprising Ukrainian soldiers are using modified World War II-era hand grenades dropped from mini-drones, an innovative tactic that is reportedly damaging and destroying advancing Russian armored vehicles. Interestingly,...
nationalinterest.org
Can the Air Force Shield Its New ICBM from Cyberattacks?
As part of the development process for the Sentinel missile, the Air Force has been working with Northrop Grumman to engineer new command and control systems, computing infrastructure, and networking capabilities. While senior military leaders and members of Congress cite a long list of reasons why the Pentagon needs to...
Don’t Be Fooled, Putin Still Has Some Nasty Tricks Up His Sleeve
Ukraine recaptured the city of Izium on Saturday, giving hope that the tide might finally be turning decisively against the Russian invaders. Not only are Russian forces in retreat, Vladimir Putin is facing increased criticism at home. There is even evidence of the Kremlin engaging in damage control to manage the domestic narrative.Still, we should not allow ourselves to be carried away by Ukraine’s recent success. Russia still has cards to play.In the build-up to the escalation in the south around the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Russia redeployed much of its forces to that region. In the process of doing...
nationalinterest.org
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Condemns Russian Army After Kharkiv Defeat
The Chechen strongman blamed Russian officers for the loss and suggested that Putin had not been made fully aware of the situation on the ground in Ukraine. Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechen Republic and a key loyalist of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, condemned the leadership of Russia’s military in an eleven-minute audio clip posted to Telegram on Sunday.
nationalinterest.org
Should Israel Ratify the Chemical Weapons Convention?
By ratifying the Chemical Weapons Convention, Israel could enhance its international status and put itself in a better position to discuss issues pertaining to regional stability and the pursuit of a WMD-free Middle East. Keeping the Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) has been a global concern...
nationalinterest.org
Why Poland Wants a Massive Fleet of U.S. Apache Helicopters
If Poland gets the ninety-six Apache helicopters it wants, it will make the country the world’s second-largest Apache operator. Poland announced that it would like to purchase up to 96 AH-64E Apache helicopters from the United States. The whopping, near-triple digit order would replace the country’s fleet of Mi-24 Hind helicopter gunships, an aged, Cold War-era design—and would also make Poland the largest Apache operator besides the United States Army.
Amid Russia's war, pope says faith cannot justify such evil
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis told the Russian Orthodox hierarchy and other faith leaders Wednesday that religion must never be used to justify the “evil” of war and that God must never “be held hostage to the human thirst for power.” Francis opened an interfaith conference in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan by challenging delegations to unite in condemning war and the religious justifications for it. He cited a Kazakh poet in warning that “he who permits evil and does not oppose it cannot be regarded as a true believer. At best he is a half-hearted believer.” In the audience of the 80 imams, patriarchs, rabbis and muftis was Metropolitan Anthony, in charge of foreign relations for the Russian Orthodox Church, which has firmly backed Russia’s invasion. His boss, Patriarch Kirill, was supposed to have participated in the congress but canceled last month. Kirill has justified Russia’s invasion on spiritual and ideological grounds, calling it a “metaphysical” battle with the West. He has blessed Russian soldiers going into war and invoked the idea that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.
nationalinterest.org
Should the United States Eliminate a Leg of the Nuclear Triad?
Proponents of moving to a "dyad" point to added cost savings and the risks of miscalculation or accidental launch. Could the United States sustain strategic nuclear deterrence with a dyad rather than a triad? Some members of Congress and advocates of nuclear disarmament think so. The idea faces significant bipartisan...
nationalinterest.org
How U.S. Weapons Are Helping Ukraine Take Back Its Land
Pentagon officials say that Ukraine’s effective use of HIMARS strikes has provided consequential support for Ukrainian fighters now fighting to take back territory. U.S. military aid has helped Ukraine hit as many as 400 Russian targets with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), causing what the Pentagon calls a “devastating” effect and enabling Ukrainian ground forces to maneuver in support of their fast-evolving counterattack.
Voices: Marvel’s new Israeli forces superhero Sabra is beyond problematic
At Disney’s D23 Expo, the latest superhero to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe was announced to widespread criticism. Sabra — an Israeli superhero by night, Mossad agent and Israeli police officer by day — is to join the Captain America franchise in a provocative move that has offended Palestinians and Arabs worldwide. She will be played by Shira Haas.Marvel has come under fire for dodging politics before, especially avoiding the polarized US political climate. Yet it looks very like they are getting political here. In the binary ‘good versus evil’ world of their action movies, Marvel surely knows how...
nationalinterest.org
Russia Pummels Ukrainian Infrastructure After Kharkiv Withdrawal
While a sense of momentum has driven Ukrainian gains on the frontlines, the Russian military is moving up the escalatory ladder as it seeks to fend off the counteroffensive. Russian missiles struck critical Ukrainian power infrastructure in the central-eastern cities of Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odessa, according to Ukrainian officials. The strikes reportedly came from Kalibr cruise missiles launched by Russian Black Sea Fleet ships stationed in the Caspian Sea.
