ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Thomas & Friends welcome first character with autism

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCq2Z_0hpNdDpi00

( WXIN ) – The world of Thomas the Tank Engine is welcoming its first character with autism to the island of Sodor.

Bruno the brake car will make his debut on the season 26 premiere of “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” on September 12 on Cartoon Network’s Cartoonito.

According to a release, Mattel Television crafted the character with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), Easterseals Southern California, and writers and spokespeople with autism, including Daniel Share-Strom and Aaron Likens.

Chuck Smith, the voice actor who plays Bruno, also has autism.

Bruno is described as a “detail-oriented” brake car that enjoys schedules and routines. He rolls in reverse at the rear of the train, said to give him a unique view of the world, much like people with autism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ATmWj_0hpNdDpi00
Courtesy: Mattel Inc.

A lantern on Bruno’s red exterior will indicate his emotional state, moving when he is excited or nervous.

Mattel said Bruno was carefully crafted to “ensure an accurate fictional representation of an autistic child in the real world.”

“The most important aspect of Bruno’s development was getting autistic input throughout the process of creating the character and his interactions with his world,” said Zoe Gross, director of advocacy at ASAN.

Bruno will feature in the broader realm of the Thomas and Friends franchise including on a YouTube series, musical album, “Thomas & Friends Storytime” podcast, an upcoming special, and select merchandise.

The upcoming season of “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” will feature new original songs as Thomas and his pals zip around tracks on adventures fueled by friendship.

The original “Thomas & Friends” television show debuted in 1984 and ran until 2021. “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” premiered in 2021 on Cartoon Network.

The television series is based on the “The Railway Series” books by Rev W. Awdry, which was first published in 1945.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Man accused of killing 21-year-old on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot on September 3 in Newport News. 26-year-old De’Aundre Malique Jarrett, of Newport News, was arrested around 11 p.m. Friday and also charged with use of a firearm, Newport News said in announcing his arrest Monday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk man on trial, accused of killing 2 women over 8 months

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The jury trial began Monday in Norfolk for a man accused of killing two women over an eight month period. Michael Ebong is charged with two counts of second degree murder. He also faces other felony charges. 36-year-old Sheena West was found dead in Ebong’s...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Thomas The Tank Engine#Cartoon Network#Mattel Television#Mattel Inc
WAVY News 10

Man found shot to death on E Brambleton Ave in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon on E. Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk. Police tweeted at 12:37 p.m. and said they responded to the 900 block of Brambleton Avenue around noon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details have...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Dr. Ella Ward (Chesapeake City Council)

Dr. Ella Ward is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman accused of making death threats against judge in Trump documents case

Federal authorities have arrested a Texas woman who they say made death threats against the Florida judge overseeing a court battle between former President Trump and the Department of Justice over documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. Tiffani Shea Gish was charged with influencing a federal official by threat and interstate communications with the threat […]
FLORIDA STATE
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Valerie Butler (Smithfield Town Council)

Valerie Butler is a candidate for Smithfield Town Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
SMITHFIELD, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)

Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

44K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy