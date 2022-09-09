Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $80, Get the Apple Magic Mouse for $59.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Apple Magic Mouse is perfect for those who have an iPad, MacBook, iMac, etc., and you can get one for $59.99 shipped, today only, originally $79. If you’re worried about the charging port on the bottom, a single charge is good for 1-month or more of continuous use, so you won’t need to worry about forgetting a charging cable. Product page.
Apple Insider
Deals: get an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro for free with wireless carrier promos
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Snag yourself an iPhone 14 at a discount or save money on an unlimited data plan by checking out U.S. carriers' latest promotional offers.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $150, Get Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds with ANC for $89.99 Shipped – Today Only
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds with ANC are a great alternative to the more pricey options, and you can get a pair for $89.99 shipped, today only, originally $149.99. Unlike traditional earbuds, Buds Live lays out the internal components horizontally instead of vertically, preventing them from protruding from your ears. Product page.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $180, Get 3rd-Generation Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case for $149.99 Shipped
The 3rd-generation Apple AirPods wireless earbuds now come with a MagSafe charging case, and you can get it for $149.99 shipped, today only, originally $179. Using the new case, only five minutes of charging provides around an hour of battery life, and with four more charges in the MagSafe case, users can get up to 30 hours of total listening time. Product page.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
techeblog.com
New Quantum Battery Technology May Cut EV Charging Times from 40-Minutes to 90-Seconds at a Supercharger
There’s silicon solid-state batteries for EVs, and soon, possibly even quantum battery technology. Researchers from Korea’s Basic Science and the University of Insubria in Italy have discovered a breakthrough in a quantum mechanical system called the micromaser. Put simply, it utilizes an electromagnetic field to store energy charged through a stream of qubits, while also simultaneously preventing overcharging.
The best portable power stations for camping off-grid and dealing with power cuts
A portable power station is essentially a giant battery pack, big enough to charge multiple devices and keep your home’s essential appliances running for hours during a power cut. Because they can be charged up using solar panels, they can be a cheaper alternative to using mains power, especially now that energy costs are going through the roof.But while you might be looking for a way to cut down your electricity bills, keep in mind that even the best portable power stations are limited by their capacity. These portable power stations are perfect for providing emergency backup power in case...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Best Phone Cases for the New iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Plus
After a lot of anticipation, the Apple iPhone 14 is finally here, and if it's on anyone's holiday list, getting them (or yourself) the best accessories this year is a no-brainer. And since it's never too early to start holiday shopping, now is the perfect time to get your hands on an iPhone 14 case.
Autoblog
The 6 best whole house and portable generators for 2022
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. A power generator is a fantastic nice-to-have item to keep around the house. After all, losing power in this day and age, even for a very short time, can cause some major headaches. Keeping a generator or portable power station ready to go can turn a night that may have been a genuine emergency into just a mild inconvenience. Outside of emergency use, they can also be used for camping, tailgating, and more. Generators and power stations can come in a wide range of prices with an even wider range of features, so we've compiled this list featuring a few of the best we could find according to user ratings and reviews. Check out our selection of the top power generators for 2022 below.
Truth About Cars
Report: Wholesale Used Car Prices Are Coming Down, Don't Get Too Excited
If you’ve started hoarding auto parts in the event that future car prices fail to stabilize, leaving you indefinitely maintaining whatever heap is currently in your garage, there’s some good news incoming. Used vehicle prices have begun to fall, even if they’ve not yet reached the kind of valuations we might actually consider reasonable.
teslarati.com
Tesla app sends push notifications for 12V battery replacements
The Tesla ownership experience is one that can get progressively better. Buyers of newer vehicles like the Model S Plaid or the Model Y from Giga Shanghai, for example, likely do not have to worry much about their vehicles’ 12V battery, since their cars are equipped with a lithium-ion pack that could last as long as the lifetime of the car.
Apple Store hit by problems as iPhone 14 and 14 Pro go on sale
The Apple Store has been hit by problems amid the release of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.The new phones were revealed on Wednesday and opened for pre-orders today. The first phones will arrive on Friday.Apple encouraged users to pre-order those devices through its online store as well as its app. But as pre-orders opened on Friday, users were hit by a flurry of technical problems.Customers complained they were unable to load pages or add the new phones to their baskets. Others saw error pages.Those affected were advised to keep refreshing the pages, or to shut the app...
TMZ.com
Enjoy The Perks Of A MacBook Air For A Fraction Of The Price
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Want to make your daily life a little easier? Then get a MacBook Air!. Though they typically come with a hefty price tag, a refurbished MacBook Air 13.3" model gives you the best of both worlds. Get all the cutting-edge technology of the beloved device at a fraction of the price ... we're talking an exclusive 79% off for TMZ readers.
ETOnline.com
Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Has Over 38,000 Five-Star Ratings and It's on Sale Now
We can expect cooler days with fall temperatures right around the corner, but for those in warmer climates, a portable air conditioner might still be on your list of things to get. Amazon has tons of great deals on portable air conditioners. If you don't have central air conditioning in your home, portable air conditioning units are versatile appliances that help you beat the heat nearly anywhere you want in your home.
How To Use The Eject Water Feature On Your Apple Watch
The Apple Watch has been water resistant to a certain extent since the beginning, with the Apple Watch Series 2 and all later models boasting a swim-proof design and overall improved resistance against water, as explained by Apple. Water Lock is a software feature that arrived starting with the Apple Watch Series 2 that keeps the wearable's screen from registering touches while submerged in water, and, most importantly, it purges water from the watch's speaker once you're finished in the pool or shower.
Make sure not to damage your iPhone 14 – it could cost much more to repair
We'd recommend going to great lengths to ensure that your iPhone 14 lasts as long as possible - slap on a case, abide by good battery health practices, and use a screen protector too. Why is this? Well, it's because official prices for part repairs for the iPhone 14 family...
knowtechie.com
iPhone 14 Pro’s 48-megapixel photos will take up tons of storage
One of the biggest upgrades in the iPhone 14 Pro over its predecessor is the massive 48-megapixel main camera. And with that larger iPhone 14 Pro camera comes photos that are going to take up a lot more storage space. About three times as much storage as 12-megapixel photos, according...
Is Buying a Used Hybrid Worth It? Battery Life Questions Answered
Form hybrid battery life to whether it's possible to find a good used hybrid car, we answer your questions about used hybrids. Read here to find out more. The post Is Buying a Used Hybrid Worth It? Battery Life Questions Answered appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS・
IGN
Deal Alert: The Massive 4,784-Piece LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer 75252 Is On Sale at Amazon
For the first time ever, the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer 75252 kit is on sale at Amazon. It's normally $699.99, but today you can pick it up for $649. Technically, that's "only" 7% off, but $50 in raw savings is still a welcome discount for a very coveted set. The LEGO Imperial Star Destroyer is also one of the few kits that hasn't suffered from LEGO's price hikes earlier in the year, so you're not getting a "false" deal that just happened to bring the price back down to the original MSRP.
Comments / 0