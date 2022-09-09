We are in a war for truth, and the media is the battleground. As ambassadors for Christ, we must become familiar with the ever-shifting terrain to use it strategically as we engage the culture for the Glory of Christ. The Muse conference invests in this effort by showcasing how wisdom and discernment can be used to evaluate the truth in media. Engaging, effective, and excellent media creation and production will also be explored as a pathway for influencing culture for Christ.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO