Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
DAVID PASTRNAK REPORTEDLY UNWILLING TO SIGN WITH BOSTON RIGHT NOW
The Boston Bruins' window to contend is quickly closing, as the contracts of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and several others all expire after this season. The Bruins only have five forwards signed after the upcoming season, and rumor has it David Pastrnak is one guy who is not willing to sign right now.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Have 3 Good PTO Candidates to Consider
The Detroit Red Wings will begin training camp later this month, and there is plenty of excitement given all of the moves general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made. However, teams around the league often sign players to professional tryout (PTO) contracts before the regular season, so we could see Detroit do just that. If this is an avenue Yzerman is open to exploring, three PTO candidates stand out from the rest. Here’s why.
markerzone.com
ZDENO CHARA SPOTTED WORKING OUT AT NHL CLUB'S FACILITIES
Zdeno Chara's career is currently suspended between retirement and playing another season. The 45-year old could retire tomorrow and be a shoe-in for the Hockey Hall of Fame, but he clearly has something else driving him. Is it another Cup? Is it the doom & gloom of retirement? Perhaps he just wants to squeeze every juice out of his abnormally large body that he can. Nevertheless, it is clear that he still has the itch to play.
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Chris Kreider in NHL’s top 50, Adam Edstrom looking for a spot, and more
The New York Rangers leading goal scorer from last season, Chris Kreider continues to stay in the news. Most recently, his name was brought up in conjunction with Carey Price due to a collision dating back to 2014. The Montreal Canadiens goaltender is unlikely to play this season with talks of retirement in the air.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
(RUMOR) SEVERAL TEAMS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN OILERS' JESSE PULJUJÄRVI
The Edmonton Oilers are actively shopping forward Jesse Puljujärvi, and as expected there are numerous teams in on the Finnish power-forward. According to New York-based sports personality 'Incarcerated Bob,' the interested parties include the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, and Minnesota Wild. Puljujärvi is a polarizing player; on...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHL COACH CLAUDE JULIEN HEADS OVERSEAS FOR WORK
Claude Julien - former coach of the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils - is headed to Europe for his next gig. HC Ambrì-Piotta of the Swiss National League has announced Julien will be joining the team for two weeks to share his knowledge and experience with staff and players.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Lundkvist, Sandin, Giordano & Kampf
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll bounce off the insights THW (The Hockey Writers) readers bring by commenting on the posts that I write. Thank you to those readers who push my own research and add to my insights about topics that also interest other fans. Every once in a while – even more regularly than I do, I want to show my appreciation by sharing some of these insights.
markerzone.com
BRUINS' TEAMMATES GIVING PAVEL ZACHA HIGH PRAISE AFTER JUST BEING ACQUIRED THIS SUMMER
Newly acquired Boston Bruins forward, Pavel Zacha, seems like he is going to have absolutely no problem fitting in with his new team. The 25-year-old was acquired in a one-for-one trade with the New Jersey Devils for Erik Haula, and now he is receiving some high praise from his teammates. One of those teammates is hometown boy, Charlie Coyle.
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
ZDENO CHARA DRAWING INTEREST FROM SURPRISE EASTERN CONFERENCE TEAM
A couple of weeks ago, Toronto-based journalist Steve Simmons reported that Zdeno Chara's career was likely headed to an end. It all made sense, he really struggled last season at the age of 45, and he has led an extraordinary career. Even still, reports have it that he is drawing interest from at least one team, which could be enough to lure him back for another season.
Coyotes first-round pick Conor Geekie healthy and ready to prove himself at rookie camp
For Conor Geekie, proving himself in his first rookie camp with the Arizona Coyotes is defined more by his work ethic than his stats. “I want points and I want to score and do all that good stuff, but that’ll come with time or it’ll happen right away. I’m just going to keep poking at it and I think my work ethic is something that will get noticed as well,” Geekie said.
markerzone.com
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS SIGN PAIR OF PLAYERS TO PTOS
The Columbus Blue Jackets have made a couple of additions to their training camp roster in the form of Professional Tryout contracts (PTOs). Forward Victor Rask will be in Ohio next week, as well defenceman Ben Harpur. Rask spent last season split between the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken. He...
markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS ANNOUNCE ROSTER FOR TRAVERSE CITY ROOKIE TOURNAMENT
On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced their roster for the upcoming rookie tournament in Traverse City (Michigan), which will get underway on Thursday. Among those invited to participate are Nick Robertson, Nick Abruzzese and 2022 second round pick, Fraser Minten. There are also a handful of prospects not in attendance for various reasons. Matthew Knies is at college and isn't allowed to participate, while Topi Niemela and Roni Hirvonen are in Finland going through training camp with their respective Liiga teams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
YOUNG KHL PLAYER STRETCHERED OFF ICE AS FATHER/COACH WATCHES FROM BENCH (VIDEO)
Some tense moments from the KHL Monday as an 18-year-old player crashed into the boards and had to be stretchered off the ice. It just so happens that Yaroslav Tsulygin's father is an assistant coach with his son's team Salavat Ufa, and was forced to watch from the bench has his son was carried from the ice.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ 3 Best Contracts For The 2022-23 Season
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2022-23 season pressed against the cap ceiling. In fact, one of the ways they will stay under the cap is by placing Micheal Ferland on long-term injury reserve (LTIR) once the season starts. That means the organization will need to rely heavily on value contracts to ensure it can stay competitive and make the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 bubble.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022 Trade Targets: Montreal Canadiens
Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made several changes to the team’s roster, and they look noticeably better because of it. However, the Red Wings also have over $8 million of cap space and are in a position to make a late-summer move because of it. One team that Yzerman should consider doing business with is the Montreal Canadiens, as these three players stand out as excellent trade targets worth pursuing.
markerzone.com
BEN BISHOP HIRED BY FORMER CLUB FOR PLAYER DEVELOPMENT POSITION
Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill announced today that retired goalie Ben Bishop has been hired as a player development coordinator, and he is expected to mentor goalie Jake Oettinger, among other duties. Bishop's career ended due to a knee injury, having last played for the Stars in 2020. The 35-year...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Flyers buy into Tortorella ahead of training camp
In a couple of days, the 2022 Philadelphia Flyers Rookie Camp will begin. As those prospects and camp invites develop, requiring more seasoning on their journey to the NHL, the main roster is already present at the Flyers Training Center. Following an embarrassing display during the 2021-2022 season, Philadelphia requires...
markerzone.com
PLAYER DIES ON THE ICE DURING AMATEUR HOCKEY GAME IN RUSSIA (VIDEO)
Some sad news out of the Novgorod Oblast area of Russia. During an amateur hockey game on Sunday, 48-year-old Konstantin Moruga collapsed and could not be revived. The official cause of death is cardiac arrest. As you can see in the video below, other players attempted to get Moruga's heart beating again before he was carried off on a stretcher. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful. The local ice hockey federation just happened to be recording the game when the incident took place. The video should start in the right spot. If not, skip ahead to 15 minutes in.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS MAKE TWO HUGE ANNOUNCEMENTS THIS MORNING
The Montreal Canadiens announced today that Nick Suzuki is the organization's 31st captain, the first since Shea Weber. Suzuki's alternate captains are Brendan Gallagher and Joel Edmundson. "Suzuki, 23, becomes the youngest captain in team history. Now embarking on his fourth professional season, he will be playing the first year...
markerzone.com
THE GREAT ONE'S LEGENDARY 34-YEAR OLD TRADE TREE FINALLY COMES TO AN END
Wayne Gretzky's trade from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings went down as one of the most iconic moments in sports history, serving both as an agent to grow the game and as the dismemberment of arguably the greatest dynasty ever. August 9, 1988 -- 34 years, one month and five days ago -- the trade was made official:
Comments / 0