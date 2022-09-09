Read full article on original website
Related
aces.edu
Indian Meal Moth: A Pesky Pantry Pest
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Fall is one of the most important seasons to inspect your home for pesky pantry pests. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System entomologist urges everyone to be on the lookout for the common Indian meal moth. Identification. Plodia interpunctella, also known as the Indian meal moth,...
aces.edu
Ag Economic Update Newsletter
Welcome to the Ag Economic Update, a newsletter about Alabama agriculture and farm management. This newsletter provides relevant and regularly published content that is relevant to Alabama farmers, landowners, agricultural lenders, and others. This newsletter features content by members of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System farm and agribusiness management team....
aces.edu
Alabama FAST Media Guide
Welcome to the Alabama FAST media guide! In this guide, Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) partners will find ways to share important information and deadlines with students and families. Use these resources from September 2022 through May 2023. Share these suggestions during your FAFSA communications and outreach efforts. They are ideal for the following:
Comments / 0