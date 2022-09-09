ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

KPLC TV

Sulphur man accused of repeatedly raping minor

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of raping a girl who was under the age of 15 on multiple occasions, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies received a complaint regarding Nicholas L. Kastrick, 34, having inappropriate...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu deputy in pre-trial diversion program after domestic allegation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu deputy is in a pre-trial diversion program after an alleged domestic incident earlier this year. The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office accepted charges and placed Gerald Allen into pre-trial diversion after the woman requested that Allen not be prosecuted, according to Bethany Bryant, communications director with the D.A.’s Office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 13, 2022. Michael Joseph Lemelle, 54, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Randall Lee Clostio, 34, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on a motor vehicle; resisting an officer (2 charges); contempt of court (5 charges); hit and run driving (2 charges); must signal while turning; driver must be licensed (3 charges); no motor vehicle insurance; expired license plates; failure to stop or yield; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); improper turning; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jeff Davis deputy arrested for theft

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A deputy with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for theft. Joseph Rene Soileau, 54, of Ragley, was arrested at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday by the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office. Both Jeff Davis Chief Deputy Chris Ivey and Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed...
RAGLEY, LA
KPLC TV

FCI Oakdale I inmate found unresponsive, pronounced dead at scene

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I was found unresponsive early Tuesday morning. Life-saving measures were attempted by responding staff, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Marvin Palencia, 47, was pronounced dead by EMS personnel at the scene, according...
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur woman found guilty of Second Degree Murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman has been found guilty of murdering her boyfriend during an argument. Kerri Monic, 33, of Sulphur initially told police that she was not home when her boyfriend, William S. Clark, 43, of Sulphur was shot and killed in January, 2021. She later admitted to the killing.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur Police release update in identity theft case

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Police released an update in the identity theft investigation involving an employee at the 297 South Cities Service Highway McDonald’s. Dayshia Nicole Hardy is accused of stealing credit/debit card information from approximately 62 individuals who bought food at the McDonald’s, according to the Sulphur Police Department.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO dive team recovers truck reported stolen in 2017

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a truck reported stolen nearly five years ago while conducting dive training in Carlyss Tuesday. The pickup truck was reported stolen from a business parking lot in Sulphur in October 2017, according to CPSO. Divers found it...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a deer lease in the eastern area of the parish. The remains were found near the Wye community and the Allen Parish border. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body has not...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPLC TV

Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

New women’s center coming to Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Better healthcare for women is coming to Beauregard Parish. “The new pavilion is going to give a state-of-the-art facility where women will get to experience the birth they want,” Dr. Marla Scott Kelly said. Beauregard Health System is adding to their blueprints. Last year,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur council addresses revision of Home Rule Charter

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A city’s home rule charter is essentially the city’s constitution, outlining how the city should operate. 7News previously sat down with Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay who said the city’s current charter is outdated, and its revision has been mentioned by the council.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Another fire reported at Place Vendome apartments

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another fire was reported at Place Vendome apartments Wednesday morning. The complex, which has been vacant since Hurricane Laura, has been the site of numerous fires in the time since the storm. A KPLC viewer captured video of the fire, which officials say was reported...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Mother, 3 children accepting donations after house burns on Windmill Ln.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles firefighter received a minor burn injury battling a house fire on Windmill Lane off Gauthier Road Tuesday afternoon. The fire department got the call around 5 p.m. Ten LCFD trucks and one Westlake Fire Department truck worked the scene, taking hours to get the flames under control as the fire burned through the roof of the home.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Oakdale mayor discusses city’s financial problems

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale is experiencing financial woes according to Mayor Gene Paul. When your bills go up and your income goes down, it’s cause for alarm whether you’re a homeowner or a city. Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul is alarmed about their finances and the future.
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

How to avoid student loan payment scams

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Student loan payments will soon make a return, but not before some of it is forgiven by the Biden Administration. The Student Debt Relief Plan was announced back in August to help many people transition back into regular payment. As with any money program, sometimes things might sound too good to be true, and scammers are ready to take advantage.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

