KPLC TV
Sulphur man accused of repeatedly raping minor
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of raping a girl who was under the age of 15 on multiple occasions, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies received a complaint regarding Nicholas L. Kastrick, 34, having inappropriate...
KPLC TV
Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy owner booked on new cruelty to animals charge
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tina Frey, the owner of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy, has been booked on a new charge of “aggravated cruelty to animals.”. Her defense attorney, Mike Small, told News Channel 5 that Frey turned herself into the Rapides Parish jail shortly before noon. Her bond was set at $5,000.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu deputy in pre-trial diversion program after domestic allegation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu deputy is in a pre-trial diversion program after an alleged domestic incident earlier this year. The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office accepted charges and placed Gerald Allen into pre-trial diversion after the woman requested that Allen not be prosecuted, according to Bethany Bryant, communications director with the D.A.’s Office.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 13, 2022. Michael Joseph Lemelle, 54, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Randall Lee Clostio, 34, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on a motor vehicle; resisting an officer (2 charges); contempt of court (5 charges); hit and run driving (2 charges); must signal while turning; driver must be licensed (3 charges); no motor vehicle insurance; expired license plates; failure to stop or yield; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); improper turning; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
KPLC TV
Jeff Davis deputy arrested for theft
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A deputy with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for theft. Joseph Rene Soileau, 54, of Ragley, was arrested at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday by the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office. Both Jeff Davis Chief Deputy Chris Ivey and Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed...
KPLC TV
FCI Oakdale I inmate found unresponsive, pronounced dead at scene
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I was found unresponsive early Tuesday morning. Life-saving measures were attempted by responding staff, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Marvin Palencia, 47, was pronounced dead by EMS personnel at the scene, according...
KPLC TV
Sulphur woman found guilty of Second Degree Murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman has been found guilty of murdering her boyfriend during an argument. Kerri Monic, 33, of Sulphur initially told police that she was not home when her boyfriend, William S. Clark, 43, of Sulphur was shot and killed in January, 2021. She later admitted to the killing.
KPLC TV
DA’s Office employee fired after being accused of stealing money orders
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A now-former employee with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office is accused of stealing money orders while working as a traffic secretary for the department, officials said. Wendy Myers, who was fired today, was arrested for felony theft between $1,000 and $5,000, according to...
KPLC TV
Sulphur Police release update in identity theft case
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Police released an update in the identity theft investigation involving an employee at the 297 South Cities Service Highway McDonald’s. Dayshia Nicole Hardy is accused of stealing credit/debit card information from approximately 62 individuals who bought food at the McDonald’s, according to the Sulphur Police Department.
KPLC TV
CPSO dive team recovers truck reported stolen in 2017
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a truck reported stolen nearly five years ago while conducting dive training in Carlyss Tuesday. The pickup truck was reported stolen from a business parking lot in Sulphur in October 2017, according to CPSO. Divers found it...
KPLC TV
CPSO honors deputies who tried to save 6-month-old left in hot car
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has awarded two deputies with Commendation Pins for “going above and beyond the call of duty” by trying to save the life of an unresponsive baby. A mother flagged down the deputies in August after allegedly leaving...
KPLC TV
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a deer lease in the eastern area of the parish. The remains were found near the Wye community and the Allen Parish border. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body has not...
KPLC TV
Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
KPLC TV
New women’s center coming to Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Better healthcare for women is coming to Beauregard Parish. “The new pavilion is going to give a state-of-the-art facility where women will get to experience the birth they want,” Dr. Marla Scott Kelly said. Beauregard Health System is adding to their blueprints. Last year,...
KPLC TV
Sulphur council addresses revision of Home Rule Charter
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A city’s home rule charter is essentially the city’s constitution, outlining how the city should operate. 7News previously sat down with Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay who said the city’s current charter is outdated, and its revision has been mentioned by the council.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles retired priest reflects on being in New York one month after 9/11 attacks
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The devastation of September 11, 2001 continues to be a reminder of how united we are in America. 7News spoke with one Lake Charles man who was on the ground in New York a month after the attack to aid in helping our country heal.
KPLC TV
Another fire reported at Place Vendome apartments
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another fire was reported at Place Vendome apartments Wednesday morning. The complex, which has been vacant since Hurricane Laura, has been the site of numerous fires in the time since the storm. A KPLC viewer captured video of the fire, which officials say was reported...
KPLC TV
Mother, 3 children accepting donations after house burns on Windmill Ln.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles firefighter received a minor burn injury battling a house fire on Windmill Lane off Gauthier Road Tuesday afternoon. The fire department got the call around 5 p.m. Ten LCFD trucks and one Westlake Fire Department truck worked the scene, taking hours to get the flames under control as the fire burned through the roof of the home.
KPLC TV
Oakdale mayor discusses city’s financial problems
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale is experiencing financial woes according to Mayor Gene Paul. When your bills go up and your income goes down, it’s cause for alarm whether you’re a homeowner or a city. Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul is alarmed about their finances and the future.
KPLC TV
How to avoid student loan payment scams
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Student loan payments will soon make a return, but not before some of it is forgiven by the Biden Administration. The Student Debt Relief Plan was announced back in August to help many people transition back into regular payment. As with any money program, sometimes things might sound too good to be true, and scammers are ready to take advantage.
