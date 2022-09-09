ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, CT

NewsTimes

Police: Stained rug pulled from Farmington River not linked to Jennifer Dulos

FARMINGTON — State police said Monday that a stained rug a social media influencer found in the Farmington River is not connected with missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos. The stain on the rug was not blood, police said in a news release. “After investigating for several hours,...
NewsTimes

Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County

State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
NewsTimes

NewsTimes

Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm

Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
NewsTimes

Modern Westport home with rooftop deck and glass elevator listed for $9.9M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Completed just a few months ago, the home at 135 Harbor Road is the newest addition to Saugatuck Island in Westport. The island is a 120-home neighborhood with a Nantucket or the Hamptons feel, according to managing broker Danielle Malloy at Nest Seekers International of Greenwich. Residents in this private association have their own beach access and yacht club. The house at 135 Harbor Road is no exception, with its view of Long Island Sound.
NewsTimes

New Canaan's Drew Pyne will be Notre Dame's starting quarterback

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former New Canaan High standout Drew Pyne has been named starting quarterback at Notre Dame. The announcement came Monday, when Irish coach Marcus Freeman said starter Tyler Buchner suffered a high-grade sprain in the AC joint in his left, non-throwing shoulder. Buchner will have to undergo surgery and is projected to be out for four months, mostly likely the remainder of the season.
