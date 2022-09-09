Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
NewsTimes
Danbury man convicted of overdose deaths faces new drug charges, police say
DANBURY — A local man who spent five years in jail for distributing heroin that caused two overdose deaths has been arrested again after police say they found fentanyl and crack cocaine along with gun magazines in his home. Paul Mignani, 56, was arrested on drug and firearm offenses...
NewsTimes
Windsor Locks man found not guilty in fatal stabbing of mother due to mental illness
HARTFORD — A panel of judges on Monday found that a Windsor Locks man charged with stabbing his mother to death two years ago was not guilty due to mental illness. Kevin Landry, 31, was arrested on a murder charge soon after the frenzied killing of his mother, Barbara Landry, on Aug. 31, 2020.
NewsTimes
Police: Danbury’s St. Gregory School went into lockdown over man with gun, but roaming bear gets the blame
DANBURY — St. Gregory the Great School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. after police said they received a call about an “agitated man with a gun” in the area. Responding to 110 Great Plain Road, officers quickly realized the man was...
NewsTimes
Danbury hires former WFSB reporter as public relations specialist for police, fire, health department
DANBURY — Officials are welcoming a former local broadcast news reporter as the city’s first-ever public relations specialist tasked with coordinating and supporting public safety communications across multiple departments. Married last month, Erin Henry went by Erin Edwards during her two years as a reporter working for WFSB.
NewsTimes
Police: Stained rug pulled from Farmington River not linked to Jennifer Dulos
FARMINGTON — State police said Monday that a stained rug a social media influencer found in the Farmington River is not connected with missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos. The stain on the rug was not blood, police said in a news release. “After investigating for several hours,...
NewsTimes
Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County
NewsTimes
Officials declare recent cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease the first in Connecticut
State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
NewsTimes
New Milford Town Council fills vacancy with new member with ‘off the charts’ energy level
NEW MILFORD - Filling the vacancy left by former member Joseph Failla, Paul Murphy has become the newest member of the Town Council. At Monday’s Town Council meeting, Murphy’s appointment was approved in a unanimous vote, and he was sworn into office by New Milford Town Attorney Randy DiBella.
NewsTimes
Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm
Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
NewsTimes
Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase
NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
NewsTimes
Stamford, Westhill football each get first win for head coaches Aland Joseph, Donny Panapada
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was a weekend of firsts for the two Stamford varsity football programs. Stamford and Westhill both won their season-opening games, which also resulted in the first wins for both head coaches with their respective programs. The CIAC website...
NewsTimes
Modern Westport home with rooftop deck and glass elevator listed for $9.9M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Completed just a few months ago, the home at 135 Harbor Road is the newest addition to Saugatuck Island in Westport. The island is a 120-home neighborhood with a Nantucket or the Hamptons feel, according to managing broker Danielle Malloy at Nest Seekers International of Greenwich. Residents in this private association have their own beach access and yacht club. The house at 135 Harbor Road is no exception, with its view of Long Island Sound.
NewsTimes
Owner of live music venue wants to open family-style Colombian restaurant in downtown Danbury
DANBURY — The owner of a live music venue in the city’s once-thriving downtown entertainment district wants to open a quiet Colombian-style restaurant on Main Street for family outings. “I have a lot of families who want someplace to go that is quieter,” says Manuel Andrade, the owner...
NewsTimes
New Canaan's Drew Pyne will be Notre Dame's starting quarterback
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former New Canaan High standout Drew Pyne has been named starting quarterback at Notre Dame. The announcement came Monday, when Irish coach Marcus Freeman said starter Tyler Buchner suffered a high-grade sprain in the AC joint in his left, non-throwing shoulder. Buchner will have to undergo surgery and is projected to be out for four months, mostly likely the remainder of the season.
