Read full article on original website
CSM Lonestar
5d ago
You mean after all the unconstitutional gun laws in California, the bad guys still have guns? Do democrats ever solve real issues or just make them worse. In this case you took 2nd amendment rights from citizens and the bad guys still have guns.
Reply(27)
23
Care Taker
5d ago
Let’s focus more on Epstein’s list of ghost sex trafficking. 30 years of ghosting young underage kids and still the Democratic Administration shows zero arrests.
Reply
12
Nothing but the truth
5d ago
400 million guns they know of in the US and they can't figure out why we have mass murderers daily and crime surged in 2019 and it's not let up since. I guess they need a rocket science to explain to to them why or a 5th grader
Reply(3)
11
Related
California sheriff’s deputy surrenders after fatally shooting married couple, authorities say
Authorities say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was taken into custody after police say he fatally shot a married couple in Alameda County, California.Sept. 8, 2022.
Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A California man who investigators firmly believe was a serial killer has been convicted of raping and killing two young women before he disappeared for decades and was ultimately exposed by his DNA. On Thursday, a jury found 67-year-old Horace Van Vaultz Jr. guilty in the...
Lake Mead mob murder: Gun found near site of body in barrel
US detectives investigating a possible decades-old mob murder said Thursday they had found a gun near the spot on an evaporating Las Vegas lake bed where a body inside a barrel was discovered. A police spokesman confirmed the weapon, which was discovered by a journalist, had been located near the spot where the barrel was found.
Bodycam captures Los Angeles police shooting Black father in the back after admitting he was unarmed
Los Angeles police shot a Black man three times in the back moments after officers stated he was unarmed, and then claimed in the wake of the shooting that a metal car part he was carrying was a “non-functioning firearm”. Body camera footage released this week shows Jermaine Petit, 39, being approached by LAPD officers responding to a 911 call on 18 July on the corner of Bronson Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Leimart Park after a witness said they had seen a man brandishing a “black semi-automatic” weapon.Footage shows several officers converge on Mr Petit as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Green Planet
Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead
This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say
Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital
A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
Man arrested after cops find buckets of stolen body parts he allegedly bought on Facebook
Jeremy Pauley of Enola runs a Facebook page called “The Grand Wunderkammer” that specializes in “the odd and unusual” – including human bones or body parts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Why even more Americans are arming up with AR-15 guns
The AR-15 is one of the most controversial weapons in America. Lightweight and easily customizable AR-15 style weapons have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, taking center stage at gun ranges and shooting competitions across the country. Advocates say the weapons are a symbol of freedom, and important for personal safety.
A 4-year-old becomes second US child in a week to bring a handgun to school. Gun safety group warns of 'tremendous problem.'
A four-year-old from Texas is the second US child in a week to bring a handgun to a school campus, following a similar incident in Arizona.
Four shoppers shot inside Walmart leaving ‘blood everywhere’ after gunfire breaks out in middle of the aisle
AN UNHOLSTERED gun was discharged in Walmart leaving the gun owner and three shoppers bloodied and injured. The shooting happened at 12:20 p.m. Sunday at a Walmart in Georgia when a 29-year-old customer mishandled a gun, causing it to discharge. "The firearm struck the patron in his leg, and subsequently...
13-year-old girl is fourth person arrested in connection to death of New York City cab driver
A 13-year-old girl is the latest person to be arrested in the fatal beating of a New York City cab driver. The teenager, who was not identified due to her age, was charged with gang assault and theft of services, according to police. On Aug. 13, Kutin Gyimah, 52, was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brutal details emerge in 3-hour execution of killer whose death sentence became ‘longest lethal injection in US history’
A DEATH row inmate endured "three hours of pain" during the longest lethal injection process in US history, a report by a human rights organization claims. Joe Nathan James Jr, 50, was convicted of the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend whose family spoke out against his death sentence. James' execution...
Homeless woman arrested after she was found showering in Torrance home
A homeless woman was arrested after she found taking a shower in the bathroom of a Torrance home Thursday.A resident in the 22000 block of Ladeene Avenue called police to report an intruder, according to Torrance police. The intruder was a woman, and the resident said she was taking a shower in their bathroom.The woman may have gotten into the home through an unlocked door, the resident told police.When officers arrived, Torrance police say they immediately recognized her as a transient who has been in trouble with the law before. She was taken into custody without incident, and Torrance police...
Autopsy confirms Tahoe teen's death after family issues emotional statement
An autopsy conducted Tuesday confirmed the body found submerged in a vehicle at Tahoe’s Prosser Creek Reservoir is missing teenager Kiely Rodni.
Grandmother comes to gun turn-in with two firearms: 'Those guns will never kill anybody'
In the latest buy-back, police offered $100 gift cards for each gun turned in — no questions asked. The turn-in was held at Hope Community Church in the Austin community.
Off-duty California sheriff's deputy in custody after allegedly killing couple with service weapon
A Northern California sheriff's deputy has turned himself in to law enforcement after he was accused in the fatal slaying of a husband and wife in their home early Wednesday, authorities said. Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, called authorities in the hours after the...
US Marshals offering $5,000 reward for info on suspect accused of shooting California police officer
The U.S. Marshals Service has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an "armed and dangerous" suspect accused of being involved in the shooting of a California police officer. Jose Ortega, 25, is being sought after allegedly playing a role in an attack on a detective...
Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun
This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
A man got pulled over in Florida. Then something landed under the patrol car, deputies say
A routine traffic stop quickly turned into a drug bust in central Florida.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 79