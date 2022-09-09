ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whispering Pines, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

North Moore jumps to number three

The North Moore Mustangs jumped to number three in the North Carolina 1A after beating West Columbus Vikings Friday. Mustang players run out to the field before the game on Sept. 9. As rankings are the talk around town, rankings are not on the team’s mind. “It’s way too...
ROBBINS, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Student-Athlete Spotlight: Johnny “Mack” Burton

Johnny “Mack” Burton, a junior at North Moore High School, has overcome loss, disappointment, and injury. Despite the obstacles he faces on and off the course, he strives to excel. A former football player who suffered a knee injury last season, Mack had to find another sport. This...
ROBBINS, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Turnovers cripple Eagles in Reidsville heartbreaker

Eastern Alamance’s varsity football team gave it all they had in Friday night’s showdown with perennial 2A powerhouse Reidsville, in a game that had more of the feeling of a third or fourth round state playoff battle than an early September matchup. Reidsville, who has the most NCHSAA...
REIDSVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Bobby Wade Harrington

Bobby Wade Harrington went to meet His Savior on September 8, 2022. Born on June 28, 1935 to George Vernon Harrington, Sr. and Betty Stone Harrington of Sanford, NC. Bobby is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Jackie Ruth Sistrunk Harrington on August 21, 2022; by his parents George and Betty Harrington; four brothers and one sister.
SANFORD, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for June Jones Thompson of Pinehurst

June Jones Thompson, age 78 of Pinehurst, NC passed away in Southern Pines, on September 9, 2022. June was born in Cleveland, TN on July 23, 1944 to J.R. Jones and Helen Queen Jones. June is survived by her husband, Rex Gordon Thompson Jr, daughters Lisa Scott (Scottie) of Whispering...
PINEHURST, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Michael Leeshawn Allen of Aberdeen

Mr. Michael Leeshawn Allen, 42, of Aberdeen, NC, formerly of Southern Pines, NC, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his home. Funeral Service: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 1:00 PM, Harrington Chapel FWB Church, 158 South Carlisle Street, Southern Pines. Public Viewing: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 12 Noon – 1:00 PM,...
ABERDEEN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Peter Carl Bernhardt of Pinehurst

Peter Carl Bernhardt, 72, of Pinehurst, passed at his home on Thursday, Sept 8, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Peter was born Jul 6, 1950, in West Caldwell N J to the late Ingeborg B. Mayer Bernhardt and the late August E Bernhardt, both from Germany. Peter...
PINEHURST, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Mary Frances G. Landry Drake

Mary Frances G. Landry Drake, known to her beloved family and friends as ‘Fran’ passed away peacefully on September 6, 2022, in Southern Pines, North Carolina. She was 95. Born on April 28, 1927, in Memphis, TN, Fran was raised by her parents, with her brother, Woodfin, who died in service in World War II.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Celia Marilyn Wood Gschwind of Vass

Celia Marilyn Wood Gschwind, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her home in Vass. She was born on April 30, 1932 and lived a life full of love and selfless giving for her family, friends and community. Marilyn married the love of her life, Charles Howard Gschwind in June of 1950 and they celebrated 55 years of marriage. She was employed by Moore County Schools where she served as school secretary at Vass-Lakeview Elementary for 30 years. Marilyn had a kind heart and fostered children in her home. She was very involved in the lives of her 3 children where she served as Girl Scout Leader, Den Mother for Boy Scouts and was a 4-H leader with her good friends, Pearl Hudson and Ruth Frye. In addition, she was devoted to her community and was a past President of the Vass Women’s Club. Marilyn was a long-time member of Vass Presbyterian Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Bible School Teacher, and as an Elder. She was a very talented seamstress and could create anything by sewing. Her children and grandchildren will always cherish and remember the many Halloween costumes and custom homemade birthday cakes made especially for them. She was an avid floral gardener and liked flower arranging. She enjoyed creating oil paintings of family and landscapes. She loved and cherished her grandchildren.
VASS, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Henry Stanback

JACKSON SPRINGS — Henry “HL” Stanback, 63, of Jackson Springs, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Funeral was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Lighthouse Church of God in Christ in Jackson Springs. Public viewing was Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 1-8 p.m. at...
JACKSON SPRINGS, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Women of the Pines Bake Sale Fundraiser Oct. 15

Women of the Pines is kicking off its 2022-2023 fundraising effort with its popular Annual Bake Sale on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, 15 Azalea Road in the Village of Pinehurst. In addition to delicious baked goods, four unique gift-card...
PINEHURST, NC
wkml.com

‘A Dickens Holiday’ Coming to Downtown Fayetteville After All

Amen and pass the figgy pudding, the “A Dickens Holiday” event is indeed happening in Fayetteville after all, this upcoming holiday season. We recently reported that the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County was changing things up for the annual event, to make it more inclusive. That decision drew a lot of pushback from the community.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

School board sets new goals

The Moore County School Board reviewed goals and programs at its Sept. 6 work session. Superintendent Tim Locklair said he recommended the 2022-2024 Strategic Plan, which Chief Officer for Academics and Student Dr. Mike Metcalf presented. The new mission reads: All students will graduate with the skills, knowledge, character and...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

NC Carolina Core announcements promise ripple effect on county

The unprecedented economic development announcements about Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC) and VinFast locating in the NC Carolina Core mega site corridor north of Moore County have dominated the news over the past several months. Just last Friday, Gov. Cooper announced Wolfspeed, Inc. will join Toyota and VinFast with a new facility in the Carolina Core.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

3 arrested on meth charges in Carthage

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of three individuals following a search in the Carthage area. On Sept. 12, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with the search of a residence in the 100 block of Sarges Drive. As a result of the search, deputies seized methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.
CARTHAGE, NC
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus

Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

