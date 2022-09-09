Celia Marilyn Wood Gschwind, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her home in Vass. She was born on April 30, 1932 and lived a life full of love and selfless giving for her family, friends and community. Marilyn married the love of her life, Charles Howard Gschwind in June of 1950 and they celebrated 55 years of marriage. She was employed by Moore County Schools where she served as school secretary at Vass-Lakeview Elementary for 30 years. Marilyn had a kind heart and fostered children in her home. She was very involved in the lives of her 3 children where she served as Girl Scout Leader, Den Mother for Boy Scouts and was a 4-H leader with her good friends, Pearl Hudson and Ruth Frye. In addition, she was devoted to her community and was a past President of the Vass Women’s Club. Marilyn was a long-time member of Vass Presbyterian Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Bible School Teacher, and as an Elder. She was a very talented seamstress and could create anything by sewing. Her children and grandchildren will always cherish and remember the many Halloween costumes and custom homemade birthday cakes made especially for them. She was an avid floral gardener and liked flower arranging. She enjoyed creating oil paintings of family and landscapes. She loved and cherished her grandchildren.

VASS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO