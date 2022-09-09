Read full article on original website
North Moore jumps to number three
The North Moore Mustangs jumped to number three in the North Carolina 1A after beating West Columbus Vikings Friday. Mustang players run out to the field before the game on Sept. 9. As rankings are the talk around town, rankings are not on the team’s mind. “It’s way too...
Student-Athlete Spotlight: Johnny “Mack” Burton
Johnny “Mack” Burton, a junior at North Moore High School, has overcome loss, disappointment, and injury. Despite the obstacles he faces on and off the course, he strives to excel. A former football player who suffered a knee injury last season, Mack had to find another sport. This...
Turnovers cripple Eagles in Reidsville heartbreaker
Eastern Alamance’s varsity football team gave it all they had in Friday night’s showdown with perennial 2A powerhouse Reidsville, in a game that had more of the feeling of a third or fourth round state playoff battle than an early September matchup. Reidsville, who has the most NCHSAA...
Staley may have "jumped the gun" in cancelling game following racism allegations
Brigham Young University says, their investigation finds no evidence that fans shouted racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player at a match in Provo last month.
Obituary for Bobby Wade Harrington
Bobby Wade Harrington went to meet His Savior on September 8, 2022. Born on June 28, 1935 to George Vernon Harrington, Sr. and Betty Stone Harrington of Sanford, NC. Bobby is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Jackie Ruth Sistrunk Harrington on August 21, 2022; by his parents George and Betty Harrington; four brothers and one sister.
Obituary for June Jones Thompson of Pinehurst
June Jones Thompson, age 78 of Pinehurst, NC passed away in Southern Pines, on September 9, 2022. June was born in Cleveland, TN on July 23, 1944 to J.R. Jones and Helen Queen Jones. June is survived by her husband, Rex Gordon Thompson Jr, daughters Lisa Scott (Scottie) of Whispering...
Obituary for Michael Leeshawn Allen of Aberdeen
Mr. Michael Leeshawn Allen, 42, of Aberdeen, NC, formerly of Southern Pines, NC, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his home. Funeral Service: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 1:00 PM, Harrington Chapel FWB Church, 158 South Carlisle Street, Southern Pines. Public Viewing: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 12 Noon – 1:00 PM,...
Obituary for Peter Carl Bernhardt of Pinehurst
Peter Carl Bernhardt, 72, of Pinehurst, passed at his home on Thursday, Sept 8, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Peter was born Jul 6, 1950, in West Caldwell N J to the late Ingeborg B. Mayer Bernhardt and the late August E Bernhardt, both from Germany. Peter...
Obituary for Mary Frances G. Landry Drake
Mary Frances G. Landry Drake, known to her beloved family and friends as ‘Fran’ passed away peacefully on September 6, 2022, in Southern Pines, North Carolina. She was 95. Born on April 28, 1927, in Memphis, TN, Fran was raised by her parents, with her brother, Woodfin, who died in service in World War II.
Obituary for Celia Marilyn Wood Gschwind of Vass
Celia Marilyn Wood Gschwind, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her home in Vass. She was born on April 30, 1932 and lived a life full of love and selfless giving for her family, friends and community. Marilyn married the love of her life, Charles Howard Gschwind in June of 1950 and they celebrated 55 years of marriage. She was employed by Moore County Schools where she served as school secretary at Vass-Lakeview Elementary for 30 years. Marilyn had a kind heart and fostered children in her home. She was very involved in the lives of her 3 children where she served as Girl Scout Leader, Den Mother for Boy Scouts and was a 4-H leader with her good friends, Pearl Hudson and Ruth Frye. In addition, she was devoted to her community and was a past President of the Vass Women’s Club. Marilyn was a long-time member of Vass Presbyterian Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Bible School Teacher, and as an Elder. She was a very talented seamstress and could create anything by sewing. Her children and grandchildren will always cherish and remember the many Halloween costumes and custom homemade birthday cakes made especially for them. She was an avid floral gardener and liked flower arranging. She enjoyed creating oil paintings of family and landscapes. She loved and cherished her grandchildren.
Denny’s Sued by Former NFL Players’ Restaurant Company
Denny’s, Inc., along with its franchisor DFO, LLC, is being sued by RWDT Foods, Inc. co-owned by ex-NFL player, Donnell Thompson, president of the restaurateurs’ company. RWDT owns two Denny’s franchises, one in Fayetteville, N.C., and the other in North Charleston, S.C. The complaint, alleging Breach of...
OBITUARY: Henry Stanback
JACKSON SPRINGS — Henry “HL” Stanback, 63, of Jackson Springs, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Funeral was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Lighthouse Church of God in Christ in Jackson Springs. Public viewing was Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 1-8 p.m. at...
Women of the Pines Bake Sale Fundraiser Oct. 15
Women of the Pines is kicking off its 2022-2023 fundraising effort with its popular Annual Bake Sale on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, 15 Azalea Road in the Village of Pinehurst. In addition to delicious baked goods, four unique gift-card...
‘A Dickens Holiday’ Coming to Downtown Fayetteville After All
Amen and pass the figgy pudding, the “A Dickens Holiday” event is indeed happening in Fayetteville after all, this upcoming holiday season. We recently reported that the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County was changing things up for the annual event, to make it more inclusive. That decision drew a lot of pushback from the community.
School board sets new goals
The Moore County School Board reviewed goals and programs at its Sept. 6 work session. Superintendent Tim Locklair said he recommended the 2022-2024 Strategic Plan, which Chief Officer for Academics and Student Dr. Mike Metcalf presented. The new mission reads: All students will graduate with the skills, knowledge, character and...
NC Carolina Core announcements promise ripple effect on county
The unprecedented economic development announcements about Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC) and VinFast locating in the NC Carolina Core mega site corridor north of Moore County have dominated the news over the past several months. Just last Friday, Gov. Cooper announced Wolfspeed, Inc. will join Toyota and VinFast with a new facility in the Carolina Core.
Fayetteville nonprofit helps ex-convicts rebuild their lives through voter registration, life skills
On Tuesday, a group of social service organizations will band together to hold an expo to help former convicts reintegrate into society and register to vote.
3 arrested on meth charges in Carthage
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of three individuals following a search in the Carthage area. On Sept. 12, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with the search of a residence in the 100 block of Sarges Drive. As a result of the search, deputies seized methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.
North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus
Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol gives NC woman a $20,000 check
GREENSBORO, N.C. — “We just pulled up in front of the winner's apartment. There's a lot of cars here, but I don't know if she's home,” said Howie of the Publishers Clearing House prize patrol in a YouTube video. Demetria from Fayetteville, North Carolina got a big...
