Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Elizabeth used to write letters pretending they were from her corgis
Queen Elizabeth II had a funny side! After the death of Her Majesty, there have been stories coming to light that share insight into who she was behind royal walls. A documentary earlier this year in May revealed she had a ‘hilarious habit’ of writing letters that...
Tears as British public pays respects to queen's coffin
Thousands queued overnight into Thursday to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II, with many choking back tears after seeing her coffin lying in state in London. Thursday marks the first full day of Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state -- a last chance to say a personal farewell to a much-loved sovereign admired around the world for her steadfast sense of duty.
U.K.・
Mourners queue for miles to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth as coffin lies in state at Westminster Hall
Mourners queued for miles on Wednesday to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin began lying in state, after senior royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry accompanied it on a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.
U.K.・
‘Women Talking’ Is Toronto’s Buzziest, Most Devastating Film
An adaptation of Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel of the same name, which itself was inspired by real events, Women Talking is a story about misogynistic tyranny and terror that recalls The Handmaid’s Tale—except for the fact that it takes place not in a dystopian world but, depressingly, our own. Set in a cloistered Mennonite community wracked by male monstrousness, writer/director Sarah Polley’s first fictional feature since 2011’s Take This Waltz is a wrenching drama about freedom, faith, abuse, autonomy, responsibility and survival, all of which it tackles with patience and poignancy. There’s weight to its stillness, heartbreak in its communal...
Comments / 0