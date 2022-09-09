ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LTD bus service restored to Oakridge

EUGENE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
OAKRIDGE, OR

