Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
The nation's top Border Patrol agent testified in a private legal deposition that the Biden administration's decision to walk back Trump-era enforcement measures has caused the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border. "In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," said Raul Ortiz in a...
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
The poll, released by a Pittsburgh-area labor group, shows Fetterman surging in the closing weeks of the summer.
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
New York Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman warned that "chaos" could ensue if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. In his report, published Thursday, Weisman claimed that the potential influx of new GOP lawmakers that have "fringe positions" and who have "espoused conspiracy theories"...
Donald Trump Not Invited To Queen Elizabeth's Funeral (But Neither Is Obama ― Yet)
The U.K.’s decision to limit attendance saves President Joe Biden from having to invite the current subject of a criminal investigation to be his guest.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox Host Says With Straight Face That Trump Never Attacked a ‘Whole Group of People’
Taking aim at President Joe Biden for recently describing the “extreme MAGA philosophy” as “semi-fascism,” Fox Business guest host Sean Duffy claimed on Tuesday that while former President Donald Trump “used harsh language” he “never went after a whole group of people.” Yes, you read that right.
Kamala Harris draws scrutiny over claims she refused to eat grapes until her 20s
Vice President Kamala Harris has drawn scrutiny over recent claims about her participation in a labor movement during her youth.
Fact Check: Did Jim Jordan Say 14 FBI Agents Spoke to Him About Trump Raid?
A clip of Ohio Rep Jim Jordan was shared in which he appeared to claim that more than a dozen FBI agents had contacted him about the Mar-a-Lago search.
Fox stars Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs are deposed as part of $1.6billion Dominion Voting lawsuit that claims they perpetuated election fraud lies by hosting Trump lawyers and Rudy Giuliani on-air
Fox News hosts Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs have all been deposed over allegations they perpetuated election fraud lies and damaged the reputation of Dominion Voting by hosting friends and advocates of Donald Trump on-air. Dominion filed a lawsuit against Fox News in March last year,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’
Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady
It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her
The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
Kevin McCarthy Accidentally Drops Sick Burn On Trump As Fauci Slam Backfires
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) might be making another trip to Mar-a-Lago to seek forgiveness from Donald Trump after accidentally insulting him. “I just have one rule of thumb,” McCarthy said on Fox News on Tuesday. “I really don’t trust anyone that keeps a mural of themselves in their office.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dr. Oz Throws Trump Under Bus, Says He Would Have Certified Biden's Election
Donald Trump isn’t going to like this, but Dr. Mehmet Oz admits he would have approved certifying Joe Biden as president had he been in office in 2021. Although the former president pushed Oz towards running for the Pennsylvania Senate seat that previously belonged to outgoing Republican Pat Toomey, Oz apparently doesn’t believe Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.
Rep. Jim Jordan's Cry To Repay Loans Unintentionally Targets Fellow Republicans
The Twitter account linked to the Republican congressman was slammed with replies that pointed to GOP colleagues who haven't paid back their debts.
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Fact check: Altered image of Donald Trump at golf tournament adds fat, wrinkles
A photo of Donald Trump at a golf tournament has been digitally altered to add extra fat and wrinkles to his face.
Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
Widow of officer who died by suicide after Jan. 6 says White House didn’t give new line-of-duty law ‘the attention it deserves’
The widow of a police officer who died by suicide in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot said this week that the White House should have done more to draw public attention to a newly signed law that for the first time recognizes suicide as a line-of-duty death. Erin...
WATCH: Barr responds to Trump calling him a 'RINO'
Former Attorney General William Barr dismissed former President Donald Trump's claims that he was a "Republican in name only," or RINO, on Tuesday.
Comments / 2