Politics

Daily Mail

Fox stars Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs are deposed as part of $1.6billion Dominion Voting lawsuit that claims they perpetuated election fraud lies by hosting Trump lawyers and Rudy Giuliani on-air

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs have all been deposed over allegations they perpetuated election fraud lies and damaged the reputation of Dominion Voting by hosting friends and advocates of Donald Trump on-air. Dominion filed a lawsuit against Fox News in March last year,...
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
The List

Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
HuffPost

Dr. Oz Throws Trump Under Bus, Says He Would Have Certified Biden's Election

Donald Trump isn’t going to like this, but Dr. Mehmet Oz admits he would have approved certifying Joe Biden as president had he been in office in 2021. Although the former president pushed Oz towards running for the Pennsylvania Senate seat that previously belonged to outgoing Republican Pat Toomey, Oz apparently doesn’t believe Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
