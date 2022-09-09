Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Experts say a horrible flu season is coming
After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
Opinion: The Best Way to Stop Crime Is to “Defund the Police”
I don’t understand why there is a huge resistance to the concept of defunding the police. The phrase has become a political tool. Unfortunately, that means that there is a lot of confusion about what it actually means.
Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Everywhere, it seems, back-to-school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm emergency. News coverage has warned of a crisis in teaching.
labroots.com
H5N1 Sickens More Species, May Now be in the US Permanently
H5N1 avian influenza was first detected in 1996 in poultry in China’s Guangdong province. Since then it has led to several outbreaks that have spread around the world. In late 2021, H5N1 was detected in several places around the world in both agricultural facilities and wild birds. Since February 2022, H5N1 has led to the loss of an estimated 40.5 million birds in the United States, and many more around the world. Right now, only two cases of human influenza have been linked to this H5N1 outbreak, but scientists are concerned about its extent and how long it is lasting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Anti-diarrhea medication may help treat core autism symptoms
There are currently no effective treatments for the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), such as difficulties with socializing and communicating. A new study uses a computer-based protein interaction network to identify whether existing drugs could provide a new treatment approach. The researchers discovered that a common anti-diarrheal drug may have potential in treating the social difficulties associated with ASD.
People aged 65 and over urged to book Covid-19 booster jab
People aged 65 and over can now book their Covid-19 booster jab online or via 111.The NHS is also offering appointments to carers and pregnant women as the vaccine rollout continues into the cooler months.People aged 75 and over, the severely immunosuppressed and frontline health and care workers have been able to book a booster since last week.Bookings can be done online or over the phone as long as the person had their last Covid jab at least three months ago.Around 26 million people in England will be eligible for an autumn booster in the comings weeks.NHS director of vaccinations...
sixtyandme.com
What Is Sarcopenia and How Can Older Adults Prevent Its Tragic Impacts?
You may ask, what is sarcopenia? Is it a disease, an insect, or food? Is it something we should fear? The answer is, “Yes and No.”. The name itself sounds gross, but no, it is not a disease, insect, or food. And no, we should not fear sarcopenia. However, we should know what it is, and how we can wage the noble fight against it.
thecentersquare.com
Guaranteed income programs popping up throughout the country
(The Center Square) – Communities throughout the U.S. are experimenting with social programs that give a "guaranteed income" to some residents with few or no strings attached. An economics professor says universal income could be a more efficient use of taxpayer dollars as long as it replaces many of the more than 100 welfare programs already out there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Twice-daily nasal irrigation reduces COVID-related illness, death
Starting twice daily flushing of the mucus-lined nasal cavity with a mild saline solution soon after testing positive for COVID-19 can significantly reduce hospitalization and death, investigators report. They say the technique that can be used at home by mixing a half teaspoon each of salt and baking soda in...
Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement: Here Are the Best Options
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top...
Americans are giving a big thumbs down to their healthcare system, with more than half bashing the sector and by wide margins knocking nursing homes, prescription drug costs and mental health care, poll shows
Americans have given a big thumbs down to their healthcare system, with more than half criticizing the sector and by wide margins knocking care homes, prescription drug costs and mental health care, pollsters say. An AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey on Monday found just 12 percent of respondents...
Fewer than half of Americans can name all three branches of government, survey finds
Americans’ understanding of basic facts about the U.S. government declined for the first time in six years, as fewer than half in a new survey could name all three branches of government. The Annenberg Public Policy Center’s annual Constitution Day Civics Survey found a significant drop in the percentage...
10-year-old boy faces lawmakers to lobby for lower insulin prices
Jameson Wardle was five-years-old when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
How fast you walk is as important as doing 10,000 steps – study
How fast you walk is just as important as how many steps you take in a day, research suggests.Studies found that walking 10,000 steps a day was associated with a lower risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer and death.But experts also found that a faster pace, like a power walk, showed benefits beyond how many steps were recorded.Co-lead author Dr Matthew Ahmadi, research fellow at the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre and Faculty of Medicine and Health, said: “The take-home message here is that for protective health benefits people could not only ideally aim for 10,000 steps a day...
The United States government poisoned people during Prohibition
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Conspiracy theories are one of the most whacky and fascinating things you can encounter. Most of the time, these conspiracy theories do not have any base in reality and are only there for the entertainment purposes of most of the public. However, some of conspiracy theories are not just theories; they get confirmed years later for some reason. In this article, we will talk about one of the conspiracy theories which were confirmed by the government itself.
thecentersquare.com
Expert says despite improved federal data, Georgia still faces inflationary pressures
(The Center Square) — While the July and August Consumer Price Index numbers show "inflation has stalled," a Georgia expert warns that "we’re not out of the woods yet." On Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the CPI rose 0.1% in August and 8.3% year-over-year.
Plastic may be making you obese, scientists warn
Scientists have warned that the presence of plastic in everyday items could be a factor responsible for obesity.The presence of certain chemicals known as “obesogens” in everyday items disturbs the normal functioning of human metabolism, upsetting the body’s ability to regulate its intake and expenditure of energy. Recent research says that obesogens directly boost the production of specific cell types and fatty tissues associated with obesity and are found in all sorts of items including plastic packaging, clothes, furniture, cosmetics, food additives, herbicides and pesticides.“Obesogens are certainly a contributing factor to the obesity epidemic,” Bruce Blumberg, an expert on...
Psych Centra
Childhood Emotional Neglect Test
This quiz was adapted from this source: Stewart C, et al. (2014). Development and psychometric evaluation of the child neglect questionnaire. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0886260514563836. Abuse affects thousands of children each year in the United States. Neglect is the most common type of abuse seen. According to the National Children’s Alliance, nearly 75%...
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Scientists redefine obesity with discovery of two major subtypes
A team led by Van Andel Institute scientists has identified two distinct types of obesity with physiological and molecular differences that may have lifelong consequences for health, disease and response to medication. The findings, published today in the journal Nature Metabolism, offer a more nuanced understanding of obesity than current...
Psych Centra
Are Empaths Real? Here's What Science Says
An empath feels what you feel and can connect deeply with you without having much information. Research on this type of person is limited, making many people wonder if empaths are real. Does everyone seem to come to you with their problems? Do you sense when others are upset, even...
Comments / 0