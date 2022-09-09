Read full article on original website
The Center Square
Illinois quick hits: Vandal strikes lawmaker's office; Rail strike threatens Metra train service
Manufacturing and business groups from eight Midwestern states have sent a letter to Capitol Hill urging congressional action to stop a possible rail strike that could disrupt an already struggling supply chain. A strike deadline looms for freight rail worker unions from 12 railroads. An official said a strike could...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Amtrak suspends some Chicago routes; man charged with knocking over MLK statue
Amtrak suspends some Chicago routes ahead of possible strike. Amtrak is canceling some of its long distance routes from Chicago ahead of a possible freight rail strike. Amtrak is suspending routes between Chicago and San Francisco, Los Angeles and the Pacific Northwest. Company officials say the adjustments are necessary to avoid stranding passengers. Amtrak operates nearly all of its trains on tracks owned and operated by freight railroads.
thecentersquare.com
Five more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 27
(The Center Square) – The judges and commissioners of five more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 27. Clay, Jack, Hood, Hunt and Montague counties are the latest to declare an invasion. The judge and commissioners of Clay and Montague counties...
thecentersquare.com
Gov. Pritzker declares emergency disaster over bused foreign nationals from Texas
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday issued an emergency disaster proclamation in response to several hundred foreign nationals being bused to the state from the southern border by Texas' governor. Pritzker activated about 75 members of the Illinois National Guard "to ensure all state resources...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Google lawsuit filing deadline approaches; Four Illinois colleges make rankings list
Illinois residents who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos have less than two weeks to file their claim to be eligible to receive a portion of a $100 million settlement. A lawsuit alleged Google violated the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act through its face grouping tool. The law, which went into effect in 2008, requires companies to get a user’s consent to use such technology. The deadline to file a claim is Sept. 24.
Sen. Bailey criticizes Illinois Gov. Pritzker over his handling of crime
(The Center Square) – GOP candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey criticized incumbent Gov.J.B. Pritzker and Chicago officials Wednesday for their handling of crime. Bailey, who won the GOP primary in June, and his running mate, Stephanie Trussel, shared their ideas for fixing crime in Chicago and throughout the state.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: State mong most pollutes states; $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot faces deadline
Catalytic converter thefts in the Chicago area are skyrocketing. According to the Chicago Tribune, Chicago police reported nearly 4,000 catalytic converter thefts through July 2022 compared to 1,400 thefts during the same period last year. Thieves target the automotive part because it contains precious metals which can be sold for...
Missouri's economic development leader touts new companies, more jobs
(The Center Square) – After 11 months as interim director of Missouri’s Department of Economic Development, Maggie Kost is seeing positive outcomes and overseeing the distribution of millions in federal funds. The August jobs report on Tuesday provided more positive evidence on the state’s economy. The unemployment rate...
thecentersquare.com
Ohioans pay some of the highest property taxes in USA
(The Center Square) – Ohioans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country, above each of its neighboring states and significantly higher than three of its neighboring states. Ohioans pay 1.58% of their housing value in property taxes based on 2020 data, according to a recent report...
The Center Square
Georgia's MARTA plans to extend Atlanta streetcar line eastward
(The Center Square) — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority plans to spend $176 to 215 million to extend Atlanta’s streetcar line eastward. The agency plans to use money from the More MARTA Atlanta half-penny sales tax voters in Atlanta approved in November 2016 to fund the two-mile extension, which won’t open until 2027. The agency expects to start construction in 2024.
The Center Square
Tax increases, COVID relief funding help Illinois pay down bills
(The Center Square) – The woman who pays Illinois’ bills is talking about getting old bills off the books and getting money in the bank. Comptroller Susana Mendoza told a crowd at The City Club of Chicago that Illinois has cut its backlog of unpaid bills from $16.7 billion in 2017 to just a fraction of that today.
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee plans to distribute $88M in federal funds to build electric vehicle charging stations
(The Center Square) — By the end of September, Tennessee hopes to have approval for what it expects to be an $88.3 million electric vehicle infrastructure plan. The plan was submitted before Aug. 1 to the federal Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, outlining how it planned to spend $13.7 million of federal funds this fiscal year and the remainder over the following four years as part of $7.5 billion nationally being spent on electric vehicle charging station infrastructure.
thecentersquare.com
Petition drive aims to repeal criminal justice package that includes cashless bail
(The Center Square) – Saying Illinoisans' safety will be at risk, an Illinois senator is calling for a full repeal of the Safety, Accountability and Fairness Equity Today Act, or SAFE-T Act. State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, also is providing a petition online where Illinois residents can urge...
Pennsylvania's approach to sealing criminal convictions could go national
(The Center Square) – A criminal justice reform that started in Pennsylvania to clear previous convictions may become the standard in federal law. Two criminal justice reform bills, the Clean Slate Act and the Fresh Start Act, would “enable people with federal arrest and conviction records to petition to clear those records and support increased access to automatic record sealing for eligible offenses at the federal and state levels,” as described in a press release from the Clean Slate Initiative, a pro-reform group.
thecentersquare.com
Indiana nets $691M in gambling taxes; consumers lose $2.5B
(The Center Square) — Indiana received more than $691 million from gambling taxes in fiscal year 2022, about 28% of the $2.5 billion lost by consumers on casino and sports betting that year. Visitors to Hoosier casinos and online sportsbooks wagered a total of $27 billion last year, including...
thecentersquare.com
South Carolina gas prices drop but potential rail strike could have impacts
(The Center Square) — South Carolina has the 10th-cheapest average gas price in the country as prices drop toward $3 per gallon, according to data from AAA. South Carolina’s average was $3.30 on Wednesday after entering the week at $3.31. The national average was $3.70 as of Wednesday.
thecentersquare.com
Executive receives 18-month prison term for defrauding North Carolina Department of Transportation
(The Center Square) — A former executive found guilty of participating in conspiracies to rig bids and fraud schemes against the North Carolina Department of Transportation was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Brent Brewbaker, a former executive with Contech Engineered Solutions, was found guilty in January after a...
Virginia to issue $3.2 million tax rebates starting this week
(The Center Square) – About 3.2 million Virginia tax filers will receive one-time rebates from the state’s Department of Taxation beginning at the end of the week, Tax Commissioner Craig Burns announced. The department plans to do a soft launch Friday and Saturday, but will ramp up its...
thecentersquare.com
Two Florida universities rank in top 20 in new college ranking
(The Center Square) – Two Florida universities rank in the top 20 in U.S. News and World Report’s latest 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, with Florida Public Universities earning top spots across multiple categories. The Best Colleges rankings ranked the University of Florida and Florida State University as the...
thecentersquare.com
New York banker: Gun, ammunition purchase code 'answers the call of millions'
(The Center Square) – The president and CEO of the New York-based bank that pushed for a specific credit card code for gun retailers has claimed victory in the wake of the International Organization for Standardization’s approval of that request last week. “We all have to do our...
