Colorado State

thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Amtrak suspends some Chicago routes; man charged with knocking over MLK statue

Amtrak suspends some Chicago routes ahead of possible strike. Amtrak is canceling some of its long distance routes from Chicago ahead of a possible freight rail strike. Amtrak is suspending routes between Chicago and San Francisco, Los Angeles and the Pacific Northwest. Company officials say the adjustments are necessary to avoid stranding passengers. Amtrak operates nearly all of its trains on tracks owned and operated by freight railroads.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Google lawsuit filing deadline approaches; Four Illinois colleges make rankings list

Illinois residents who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos have less than two weeks to file their claim to be eligible to receive a portion of a $100 million settlement. A lawsuit alleged Google violated the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act through its face grouping tool. The law, which went into effect in 2008, requires companies to get a user’s consent to use such technology. The deadline to file a claim is Sept. 24.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ohioans pay some of the highest property taxes in USA

(The Center Square) – Ohioans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country, above each of its neighboring states and significantly higher than three of its neighboring states. Ohioans pay 1.58% of their housing value in property taxes based on 2020 data, according to a recent report...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Georgia's MARTA plans to extend Atlanta streetcar line eastward

(The Center Square) — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority plans to spend $176 to 215 million to extend Atlanta’s streetcar line eastward. The agency plans to use money from the More MARTA Atlanta half-penny sales tax voters in Atlanta approved in November 2016 to fund the two-mile extension, which won’t open until 2027. The agency expects to start construction in 2024.
ATLANTA, GA
The Center Square

Tax increases, COVID relief funding help Illinois pay down bills

(The Center Square) – The woman who pays Illinois’ bills is talking about getting old bills off the books and getting money in the bank. Comptroller Susana Mendoza told a crowd at The City Club of Chicago that Illinois has cut its backlog of unpaid bills from $16.7 billion in 2017 to just a fraction of that today.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Tennessee plans to distribute $88M in federal funds to build electric vehicle charging stations

(The Center Square) — By the end of September, Tennessee hopes to have approval for what it expects to be an $88.3 million electric vehicle infrastructure plan. The plan was submitted before Aug. 1 to the federal Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, outlining how it planned to spend $13.7 million of federal funds this fiscal year and the remainder over the following four years as part of $7.5 billion nationally being spent on electric vehicle charging station infrastructure.
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's approach to sealing criminal convictions could go national

(The Center Square) – A criminal justice reform that started in Pennsylvania to clear previous convictions may become the standard in federal law. Two criminal justice reform bills, the Clean Slate Act and the Fresh Start Act, would “enable people with federal arrest and conviction records to petition to clear those records and support increased access to automatic record sealing for eligible offenses at the federal and state levels,” as described in a press release from the Clean Slate Initiative, a pro-reform group.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Indiana nets $691M in gambling taxes; consumers lose $2.5B

(The Center Square) — Indiana received more than $691 million from gambling taxes in fiscal year 2022, about 28% of the $2.5 billion lost by consumers on casino and sports betting that year. Visitors to Hoosier casinos and online sportsbooks wagered a total of $27 billion last year, including...
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

South Carolina gas prices drop but potential rail strike could have impacts

(The Center Square) — South Carolina has the 10th-cheapest average gas price in the country as prices drop toward $3 per gallon, according to data from AAA. South Carolina’s average was $3.30 on Wednesday after entering the week at $3.31. The national average was $3.70 as of Wednesday.
TRAFFIC
thecentersquare.com

Two Florida universities rank in top 20 in new college ranking

(The Center Square) – Two Florida universities rank in the top 20 in U.S. News and World Report’s latest 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, with Florida Public Universities earning top spots across multiple categories. The Best Colleges rankings ranked the University of Florida and Florida State University as the...
FLORIDA STATE

