Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
murfreesboro.com
U.S. News Again Ranks MTSU for Excellence in ‘Social Mobility’
Middle Tennessee State University has again made the U.S. News & World Report’s Top 100 national list for Top Performers in Social Mobility for its efforts to help disadvantaged students reach their educational goals. U.S. News on Monday announced its 2022-23 evaluations of 1,500 colleges and universities, ranking MTSU...
murfreesboro.com
Discovery and Salem Elementary Receive Reward School Status
Discovery School and Salem Elementary received the designation of Tennessee Reward Schools with Bradley Academy and Black Fox Elementary missing the designation by mere fractions of a point. Reward status is the top distinction a school can earn in Tennessee. The annual Reward School designation identifies schools that are improving...
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Students Discover FBI Career Opportunities at Campus Event
More than 60 Middle Tennessee State University students and student veterans learned about job and career opportunities and inner workings of the FBI recently during a meet-and-greet session on campus with agent and recruiter Trisha Brotan. Brotan, who is with the FBI’s Memphis, Tennessee, Field Office but based in Nashville,...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and Cookeville Regional Medical Center Announce Agreement for Pediatric and Newborn Services
Leaders of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and the Vanderbilt Department of Pediatrics today announced an agreement with Cookeville Regional Medical Center to provide pediatric physician services. Vanderbilt’s board-certified pediatricians will provide coverage and support at Cookeville Regional for pediatric inpatient and newborn nursery services at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
murfreesboro.com
Hispanic Heritage Festival with Conexion Americas
Nashville Zoo partners with Conexion Americas to host Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday, September 24, for a celebration of culture and community. The festival will include folk dance performances, live music, special themed concessions, and bilingual options for Grassmere Historic Home tours, animal shows and encounters. Throughout the day, guests...
Mixed-use development coming to Spring Hill
The mixed-use development at Derryberry Lane and Port Royal Road will be first of its kind in offering residential and commercial space to the growing community, according to a release.
fox17.com
Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
Nashville Parent
Food, Dance and More at Discover Rutherford Festival
The diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds of Rutherford County residents will be in the spotlight at the inaugural Discover Rutherford food and arts festival, benefiting Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. The outdoor festival at Discovery Center will feature food, music and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
A Stewarts Creek High School graduate serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, which is homeported in San Diego
(SMYRNA, TN) Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Eldridge, a 2018 Stewarts Creek High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago. “I was originally going to college for nursing,” said Eldridge. “A Navy recruiter visited my high school and I was energized to join as a corpsman. I am the first female in my family to join the military.”
Nashville Teacher Injured While Breaking Up School Fight
It's unclear how many students were involved in the brawl.
wkms.org
Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M
The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it. The Martha O’Bryan Center...
Tennessee Tech president ‘disturbed and dismayed’ by video of apparent on-campus drag show
A video making the rounds on social media has caused a stir in the Tennessee Tech community, eventually prompting a response from the school's president.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
murfreesboro.com
Soft Opening for Liberty’s Station
The wait is over! Liberty’s Station will begin its “soft opening” Thursday, September 15th from 11am-1pm. Liberty’s Station will be open for lunch on Thursdays and Fridays moving forward with Saturdays coming soon. Location: 850 NW Broad St., Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Liberty’s Station is a progressive...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Connection Home Lending
Congratulations to Connection Home Lending for their ribbon cutting on Monday, September 12th at 4pm. Connection Home Lending is located at 1602 W. Northfield Blvd., Suite 1, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-900-5898.
wgnsradio.com
Last Friday Night Concert Series Scheduled for This Friday Night on Murfreesboro Square
MURFREESBORO, TENN. – The final Friday Night Live concert on the downtown Murfreesboro square will wrap up the summer concert series this Friday night, September 16th. Sarah Callender - Executive Director of Main Street Murfreesboro stated... Jackson and the 24/7 band are known for packing a high-energy concert and...
williamsonherald.com
Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday
The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
murfreesboro.com
Podcast Episode 63 – Notes Live with JW Roth
Here it is folks! The podcast with the owner of Notes Live, the company bringing the new amphitheater to Murfreesboro, J.W. Roth. We actually did this one our in Colorado Springs, CO – we explain how that happened in the podcast. Mr. Roth answered all the questions you had for him and then some. Make sure you tune in, you don’t want to miss this one!
Which cities are the rudest?
A survey conducted by the e-learning platform Preply asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
Tullahoma Police needs Your Help
The Tullahoma Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a person interest. They say he was involved in an incident that occurred on 09/06/2022 at a local business. Call Det. Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext. 112 or email kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced...
WSMV
New COVID-19 booster shots now available in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The new Bivalent booster shots will be available in Nashville starting today. According to the Metro Public Health Department, the first pop-up will be this morning at the FiftyForward center on Raines Avenue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Most of the pop-up events will no...
Comments / 0