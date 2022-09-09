The North Carolina Board of Dental Examiners recently made changes to how anesthesia is administered to dental patients after several patient deaths, WWAY reported Sept. 12. Dental practices are now required to use capnography to monitor a patient's breathing, level of sedation and airway management. The board also imposed limits on the maximum dosage of sedation medications that can be administered and updated requirements for reporting adverse occurrences.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 22 HOURS AGO