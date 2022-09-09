Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
How Sage Dental has expanded in 2022
Sage Dental, based in Boca Raton, Fla., has added 14 practice locations and more than 140 clinicians across Florida and Georgia since the start of 2022. The company hired five new directors of market operations to oversee the daily operations and functions of multiple practices in regions throughout Florida and Georgia, according to a Sept. 13 news release.
beckersdental.com
Rock Dental Brands adds 1st Alabama practice
Little Rock, Ark.-based Rock Dental Brands entered the Alabama market by acquiring Birmingham Orthodontics. Birmingham Orthodontics was founded by Michael McCarthy, DMD, in 1993 and has four locations in central Alabama, according to a Sept. 8 news release shared with Becker’s. Rock Dental Brands has acquired 14 clinics in...
beckersdental.com
Dental365 adds 2 to leadership team
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Dental365 has appointed Thomas Eicke, RN, as the company’s new president and David Jordan as CFO. Mr. Eicke previously served as president of ValueHealth and NueHealth. Mr. Jordan became a part of the Dental365 leadership team in June 2022, tracking the company’s cash flow and leading financial planning, according to a Sept. 13 news release.
beckersdental.com
4 dental leadership moves
A Florida DSO that added two executives and three other dental leadership moves since Aug. 30:. 1. Walter Petersohn will step down from his position as senior vice president and chief commercial officer at Dentsply Sirona Sept. 30. 2. Leigh Feenburg, former CEO of Mid-Atlantic Dental Partners, joined Frontline Dental...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckersdental.com
North Carolina dental board adjusts anesthesia rules after patient deaths
The North Carolina Board of Dental Examiners recently made changes to how anesthesia is administered to dental patients after several patient deaths, WWAY reported Sept. 12. Dental practices are now required to use capnography to monitor a patient's breathing, level of sedation and airway management. The board also imposed limits on the maximum dosage of sedation medications that can be administered and updated requirements for reporting adverse occurrences.
Comments / 0