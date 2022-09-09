Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The best Vegan restaurants of Los Angeles County, CASaurabhLos Angeles County, CA
U.S. pair arrested while boarding ship they thought was headed to join fight for ISIS plead guilty to trying to help terror group
A married couple who were arrested in New Jersey boarding a cargo ship that they believed was taking them to fight for the Islamic State have pleaded guilty to trying to provide material support to the terrorist group, federal authorities said. James Bradley, 21, and Arwa Muthana, 30, entered the...
An L.A. woman boarded a Greyhound bus in August. She hasn’t been seen since.
Last month, a 34-year-old Black woman left her Hollywood apartment and boarded a Greyhound bus in Los Angeles. Her family expected her to head back east to Atlanta, where she grew up, but ShaLisa Pratt hasn’t been seen since her departure. Now, Pratt’s family are desperately searching for her,...
Trump team takes aim at records probe; calls it 'misguided'
WASHINGTON (AP) — A criminal investigation into the presence of top-secret information at former President Donald Trump's Florida home has “spiraled out of control," his lawyers said Monday in urging a judge to leave in place a directive that temporarily halted core aspects of the Justice Department's probe.
Inflation Reduction Act: Americans have mixed feelings about the sweeping law
The White House held a big celebration this week for the signature accomplishment of President Biden’s term — the so-called Inflation Reduction Act. Thousands were on hand as Biden and others touted the law as one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in American history. "The American...
Former top Obama aide accuses Biden of 'gaslighting' Cuba: 'Disappointed doesn't begin to scratch the surface'
The former Obama White House official who negotiated the reopening of relations with Cuba is sharply criticizing President Biden’s policies toward that country, saying his administration is “gaslighting” Havana by maintaining and even expanding harsh sanctions imposed by former President Trump. “Disappointed doesn’t begin to scratch the...
Top U.S. officials cast fresh doubt on sensational 'Havana syndrome' claims
A top State Department official, countering claims that have circulated widely among members of Congress and the news media, says in a new interview there is no evidence that any external actors caused the "Havana syndrome" health incidents reported in recent years by over 1,100 U.S. diplomats and spies. The...
Trump lawyers oppose DOJ request on classified documents
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump's attorneys on Monday opposed a U.S. Justice Department request to immediately resume examining the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from his Florida estate last month in an ongoing criminal investigation. His lawyers in a filing also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen...
Louisiana woman travels to New York for abortion of fetus with no skull
A Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion after her fetus was diagnosed with a fatal condition traveled to New York to receive the procedure earlier this month. Nancy Davis said last month that she was not allowed to have the procedure after doctors told her the fetus had acrania, a condition in which its skull does not form inside the womb. A child cannot survive the abnormality.
