Los Angeles, CA

AOL Corp

Trump team takes aim at records probe; calls it 'misguided'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A criminal investigation into the presence of top-secret information at former President Donald Trump's Florida home has “spiraled out of control," his lawyers said Monday in urging a judge to leave in place a directive that temporarily halted core aspects of the Justice Department's probe.
POTUS
Former top Obama aide accuses Biden of 'gaslighting' Cuba: 'Disappointed doesn't begin to scratch the surface'

The former Obama White House official who negotiated the reopening of relations with Cuba is sharply criticizing President Biden’s policies toward that country, saying his administration is “gaslighting” Havana by maintaining and even expanding harsh sanctions imposed by former President Trump. “Disappointed doesn’t begin to scratch the...
POTUS
Trump lawyers oppose DOJ request on classified documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump's attorneys on Monday opposed a U.S. Justice Department request to immediately resume examining the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from his Florida estate last month in an ongoing criminal investigation. His lawyers in a filing also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen...
POTUS
Louisiana woman travels to New York for abortion of fetus with no skull

A Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion after her fetus was diagnosed with a fatal condition traveled to New York to receive the procedure earlier this month. Nancy Davis said last month that she was not allowed to have the procedure after doctors told her the fetus had acrania, a condition in which its skull does not form inside the womb. A child cannot survive the abnormality.
LOUISIANA STATE

