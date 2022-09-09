Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
packinsider.com
NC State Under Dave Doeren Has Handled Business as Favorites of 10+ Points
NC State is a 10-point favorite against Texas Tech this Saturday. Through OddShark, I was able to run a report on the results of all of the games in which the Wolfpack have been favored by 10+ points dating back to 2015. I was able to find the data from...
packinsider.com
NC State was in to see 2023 Big Man Braden Pierce Yesterday
2023 Center Braden Pierce (7’0″/230) will be taking an Official Visit to NC State this weekend, but that didn’t stop the Wolfpack coaching staff from dropping by IMG Academy in Florida yesterday to visit the big fella a couple of days before hand. This is an aggressive...
packinsider.com
NC State was in to see 4-Star SG Davin Cosby Last Weekend
The NC State Men’s Basketball Coaching Staff was in to see 4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Davin Cosby last Friday, along with 2025 Shooting Guard Zion Collins at Word of God Academy here in Raleigh. Cosby is set to take an Official Visit to NC State this weekend, where he...
packinsider.com
Kevin Keatts travels to California to visit 2024 NC native, McNeil Jr, who had HISTORIC sophomore season
Paul McNeil Jr (2024) is currently out in Napa, CA, but originally the 6’6 shooting guard was playing his high school ball in Rockingham, NC. Keatts traveled out to Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, CA to check out McNeil Jr. This tells us a lot. Keatts is putting in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
packinsider.com
NC State’s Football Roster is the 36th Most Talented According to 247’s Talent Composite Rankings
247Sports has something called their Football Team Talent Composite Rankings, which basically college football teams by the “talent” on their roster. I have talent in quotations because, as we all know, your star rankings aren’t always an accurate depiction of how talented a player is in actuality, or how great a player might develop to be. But, I am a recruiting rankings and stars guy. I don’t think they are pointless and mean nothing.
packinsider.com
NC State reportedly planning a visit to see Top-20 4-star wing Isaiah Evans (2024)
Representatives from the NC State Men’s Basketball Coaching staff will be in to see 4-Star 2024 prospect Isaiah Evans tomorrow. Most analysts believe that Isaiah Evans is going to keep climbing the rankings. Currently the 6’7 prospect out of Charlotte, NC is ranked as a 4-star. He’s 20th in...
packinsider.com
NC State Releases 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule
It has arrived ladies and gentlemen. Below is the 2022-23 NC State Men’s Basketball Schedule that was released today by the ACC. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
packinsider.com
NC State Player Grades vs. Charleston Southern
Below is a breakdown of how NC State’s individual players graded out in the Wolfpack’s 55-3 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday, according to ProFootballFocus. Defense (15+ snaps or more) Junior Cornerback Teshaun Smith – 83.7. Senior Safety Cyrus Fagan – 80.6. Senior Nickel Tyler Baker-Williams...
IN THIS ARTICLE
packinsider.com
NC State Will Host Marshall in 2023 After Cincinnati Cancels Home-and-Home Series
On September 6th, news broke that Cincinnati was cancelling a home-and-home series against NC State. The Wolfpack were set to host the Bearcats next year, and then travel to Cincy in 2029. It has now been confirmed that Marshall will replace Cincinnati on NC State’s schedule in 2023, and the...
packinsider.com
NC State Moves Up to #16 in Week 3 AP Poll
NC State moved up 2 spots to #16 in the Week 3 AP Poll, after beating Charleston Southern 55-3 in their 2022 home opener. NC State has now been ranked in the AP Poll for 10 straight polls, marking the longest streak since 2002, when NC State was ranked in 12 straight.
packinsider.com
Joe Giglio & Joe Ovies Share Thoughts on Dave Doeren to Nebraska Speculation
When Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday, a list of possible replacements started swirling around, and NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren’s name was one of them. He addressed it in his weekly press conference on Monday, and I shed some light on it in the following article. Joe...
