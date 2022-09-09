ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

NC State was in to see 2023 Big Man Braden Pierce Yesterday

2023 Center Braden Pierce (7’0″/230) will be taking an Official Visit to NC State this weekend, but that didn’t stop the Wolfpack coaching staff from dropping by IMG Academy in Florida yesterday to visit the big fella a couple of days before hand. This is an aggressive...
packinsider.com

NC State was in to see 4-Star SG Davin Cosby Last Weekend

The NC State Men’s Basketball Coaching Staff was in to see 4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Davin Cosby last Friday, along with 2025 Shooting Guard Zion Collins at Word of God Academy here in Raleigh. Cosby is set to take an Official Visit to NC State this weekend, where he...
packinsider.com

NC State’s Football Roster is the 36th Most Talented According to 247’s Talent Composite Rankings

247Sports has something called their Football Team Talent Composite Rankings, which basically college football teams by the “talent” on their roster. I have talent in quotations because, as we all know, your star rankings aren’t always an accurate depiction of how talented a player is in actuality, or how great a player might develop to be. But, I am a recruiting rankings and stars guy. I don’t think they are pointless and mean nothing.
packinsider.com

NC State Releases 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule

It has arrived ladies and gentlemen. Below is the 2022-23 NC State Men’s Basketball Schedule that was released today by the ACC. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
packinsider.com

NC State Player Grades vs. Charleston Southern

Below is a breakdown of how NC State’s individual players graded out in the Wolfpack’s 55-3 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday, according to ProFootballFocus. Defense (15+ snaps or more) Junior Cornerback Teshaun Smith – 83.7. Senior Safety Cyrus Fagan – 80.6. Senior Nickel Tyler Baker-Williams...
packinsider.com

NC State Moves Up to #16 in Week 3 AP Poll

NC State moved up 2 spots to #16 in the Week 3 AP Poll, after beating Charleston Southern 55-3 in their 2022 home opener. NC State has now been ranked in the AP Poll for 10 straight polls, marking the longest streak since 2002, when NC State was ranked in 12 straight.
