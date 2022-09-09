Mayor Mike Purzycki and Wilmington’s HBCU Ambassador, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, today announced details of Wilmington’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week, which will be held Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. This year’s events include a concert, middle school college tour, panel discussion, college fair, comedy show, block party, and battle of the bands over the course of five days.

