Utah Valley to host Hobble Creek Fall Classic this week

The Utah Valley women's golf team will open its 2022-23 season by hosting the Hobble Creek Fall Classic on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 12-13, at Hobble Creek Golf Course in Springville, Utah. Quoting Coach Juli Erekson. "It's nice to be around the corner to our home event this fall and...
