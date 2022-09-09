Read full article on original website
Related
tewksburycarnation.org
Select Board Pushes Retail Marijuana a Step Closer to Reality, Plus More Takeaways
There was a fairly full house for last night’s Select Board meeting, with a number of Eagle’s Landing residents seeking clarity on the particulars of Tree House Brewing’s operating plans and how they might affect traffic and parking, given that the facilities share an entrance. Executive director...
tewksburycarnation.org
Resident Asks ESBC to Address Crossing Safety on Pleasant St.
At Thursday’s Elementary School Building Committee meeting, Dr. Katlynn Bugda Gwilt, a resident of Concrete Rd., challenged the ESBC to improve the placement of crosswalks and implement other measures to slow traffic in advance of the opening of the new Center Elementary School in January. “In my experience, when...
tewksburycarnation.org
Shawsheen Tech Student-Run Dining Room Opens Tomorrow
The Culinary Arts/Hospitality Management program at Shawsheen Valley Technical High School will open its guest dining room to the public on September 14. The Ram’s Head Dining Room is a student-run service that provides seated lunch service or curbside pickup to anyone in the community. The dining room will...
tewksburycarnation.org
October Special Town Meeting Voter Session Scheduled
Town Clerk Denise Graffeo has scheduled a voter registration session for Friday, Sept. 23, at town hall, 1009 Main St. On that day, town hall will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Graffeo informs residents who are not registered that this is the final day to register if...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tewksburycarnation.org
Trahan and North School Reuse Survey Is Live Through Oct. 4
The Tewksbury North and Trahan School Reuse Committee really wants to hear your thoughts on what should be done with the North and Trahan properties when they are closed, after the new consolidated school opens in 2023. Completing the survey is the best way to provide the Committee with the...
tewksburycarnation.org
Former Sal’s Site Proposed for Retail Marijuana Outlet
Tewksbury resident Brad Tosto has provided information on a community meeting to discuss a new retail marijuana outlet at 2504 Main St., site of the former Sal’s Pizza shop. The town does not yet officially have the ability to issue retail pot licenses. On Oct. 3, Special Town Meeting will be asked to approve rezoning and authorize the Select Board to approve these proposals in a process described as similar to granting a retail liquor license.
tewksburycarnation.org
15 Things to Know This Week In Tewksbury
Last night Tewksbury recognized the 21st anniversary of 9/11 with a ceremony at the Memorial on the Library grounds. Watch for more photos, but we wanted to note a portion of the address given by retired Tewksbury Fire Department Chief Robert Fowler, who traveled with other members of the TFD to Ground Zero immediately after the attack:
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
Comments / 0