Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
What drivers said at Kansas Speedway
Bubba Wallace stole attention from playoff drivers as he charged to the front in the final stage and won Sunday’s Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway. Wallace led the final 43 laps of the race. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman and...
NBC Sports
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick below playoff cutline after Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Non-playoff drivers have won each of the first two Cup playoff races, and two former champions are in danger of being eliminated. Welcome to the 2022 Cup playoffs — where up is down. In an unpredictable season that had 16 different winners in the...
Comments / 0