Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Legend Dustin Poirier Ready to Step In to Fight Nate Diaz at UFC 279

 4 days ago

As the fight world progresses through a wild weekend of events ahead of its UFC 279 event, one of the fighters who is slated to participate in the main event is seemingly missing weight. Now, Lafayette Legend Dustin Poirier is showing on social media that he is ready to step in to take the fight against Nate Diaz.

Carmen Mandato

Dana White and the UFC have had quite the weekend. It started out with White canceling the UFC 279 press conference after a brawl broke out backstage.

Multiple fighters from the UFC 279 card seemed to be involved in the chaos.

Now, the chaos continues as Khamzat Chimaev will seemingly be missing weight for his main event bout against Nate Diaz.

With UFC insiders saying that Diaz will not be taking the fight against an overweight Chimaev, many wonder what Dana White’s next move might be.

Could Dustin Poirier Fight Nate Diaz at UFC 279?

UPDATE: Reports from @arielhelwani say that Poirier has been contacted by the UFC and has accepted the fight. The only caveat is that the UFC still has hopes that Tony Ferguson will be the replacement to fight Nate Diaz.

Enter the Lafayette Legend, Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier.

Many on Twitter instantly began reaching out to Poirier, knowing that a fight against Diaz was something that had been discussed in prior months .

Poirier has seemingly shown that he is ready to step in by posting a photo of him standing on a scale.

A training partner of Poirier’s has backed up that “The Diamond” is ready to go right now.

Could Poirier really be an option for this weekend’s main event in Las Vegas?

According to @mma_kings the UFC has a plan in place for Chimaev to miss weight.

If Poirier is on social media making it known that he is ready to go, then chances are he is not involved in the UFC’s contingency plan for Nate Diaz’s replacement opponent.

Still, many online are pulling for Dana White to send the private jet to pick up Dustin Poirier and get him out to Vegas ASAP.

Will Poirier actually fight this weekend? We will have to wait and see.

