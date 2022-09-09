Read full article on original website
Plan Unveiled But Will Grand Junction Ever Get A Community Rec Center?
Is a community recreation center in Grand Junction's near future?. What is it that Montrose, Delta, Fruita, Durango, and Gunnison have that Grand Junction doesn't have? The answer, of course, is a community recreation center. Montrose was the latest western Colorado town to get a rec center when voters approved a measure in 2014 and the facility was completed in 2017.
Your Picks For Grand Junction Colorado’s Best Concrete Contractors
My Grand Junction, Colorado home is in desperate need of concrete work. At times like these, the wise thing to do is reach out to you via social media for your recommendations. A few days ago a post went out on Facebook, "I'm needing concrete work done on the front...
Colorado Kids Get Sweet Snow Deal At Ski Resorts
Sure, it's still pretty hot outside and we have plenty of warm weather ahead of us but you know that changes are coming and the seasons will be shifting soon and when that happens, it's time to start thinking about what we enjoy doing when the temperatures cool and the snow starts flying.
Construction Workers Urgently Needed in Colorado, New Academy Launched
There is a multitude of jobs in Colorado for those looking to join the construction field. According to a press release from the Civil Construction Academy, the Colorado Contractors Association has launched a new no-cost school to train Colorado residents who are looking to go into construction. Colorado Continues to...
