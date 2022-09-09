Read full article on original website
Police provide new information on missing Waco woman
Waco police are still searching for a missing 52-year-old woman who is hard of hearing. Police said in an update that Milus may be in the San Antonio area.
KWTX
‘I just shot Steve in the face’: Deputies find implicating text messages after Bell County man killed roommate, affidavit reveals
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ian Drew St. Joseph-Valderrama, 38, on a murder charge after he shot his roommate in the face with a shotgun during an argument, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in...
foxsanantonio.com
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge
SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
Active shooter threats made against Waco High and several other Texas schools
WHITNEY, Texas — Whitney Independent School District campuses were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to reports of a shooting at the elementary school, according to a statement from the district. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the school around 4:30 p.m. The school was evacuated and secured, the...
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
65-Year-Old Ervin Daniels Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday in Freeston County. The officials stated that a Central Texas Man identified as [..]
KBTX.com
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a student on campus. The incident happened Monday morning, BISD Communications Director Clay Falls confirmed. “We can confirm three male juvenile students were arrested for assaulting another male student. Our school...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
1 Driver, 1 Student Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bryan. The official stated that a Henderson Elementary School bus was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on [..]
KWTX
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police confirm everyone is safe after Waco High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a report of a shooting inside a classroom that turned out to be part of a statewide hoax. WATCH: Waco Police & Waco ISD Joint News Conference. “There is currently...
Thorndale ISD cancels classes Wednesday due to social media threat
The Thorndale Independent School District in Milam County said it canceled classes Wednesday after threatening comments were made on social media.
KWTX
Temple PD: Man trying to break up fight stabbed in the stomach; Austin woman arrested
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Saturday, Sept. 10, arrested Andrea Garcia, 27, of Austin, after a man was stabbed in the 200 block of N. 9th Street. When officers arrived at the scene of the stabbing at about 11:45 p.m., neighbors told them they saw the female suspect leaving the area in a vehicle.
KWTX
DPS identifies woman killed in Falls County wreck
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jakayla Chappell, 23, as the driver killed in a wreck northeast of Marlin. The wreck happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, on FM-147 near FM-1240 in rural Falls County. DPS troopers learned,...
fox44news.com
Waco PD gives all clear after investigating Waco HS Active Shooter call
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has given the all clear after investigating an active shooter report at Waco High School Tuesday afternoon.’. Police officers went through the school room by room to verify there was no shooting or active shooter. FOX 44 News just spoke...
KWTX
Trial delayed yet again for owners of Waco tattoo parlor shop who defied pandemic closure orders
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The trial for the owners of a Waco tattoo shop who defied state business closure orders during the pandemic was postponed for a second time after the judge recused himself because of a potential conflict. Zac and Chonna Colbert, owners of Infamous Ink on Lake Air...
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
fox44news.com
Freestone Co. fatal hit-and-run victim identified
FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The body found in Freestone County has been identified. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the pedestrian has been identified as 65-year-old Ervin Daniels, of Buffalo. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. The Freestone...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane in desperate need for dog fosters and adopters
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane is putting a call out for dog fosters and adopters, saying the shelter is taking in more dogs than are being adopted out. On Tuesday, the shelter said a Brazos County Animal Control Officer brought in 13 dogs and puppies. The shelter said this summer has been a challenge and having to use temporary kennels to house the dogs has become a common occurrence.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Parents allowed to go into BASE to wait for Waco ISD students
Parents are being told to pick up their children at BASE at the Extraco Events Center after false reports of a shooting at Waco High School. Credit: Nicole Shearin.
KWTX
DPS identifies woman killed after truck plunged off bridge in Falls County
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Julia Black, 19, of Kosse, as the woman killed when a Dodge Ram plunged off a bridge. The deadly wreck happened at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, on CR-149 near FM-1240, northeast of...
