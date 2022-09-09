ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearne, TX

Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge

SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a student on campus. The incident happened Monday morning, BISD Communications Director Clay Falls confirmed. “We can confirm three male juvenile students were arrested for assaulting another male student. Our school...
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DPS identifies woman killed in Falls County wreck

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jakayla Chappell, 23, as the driver killed in a wreck northeast of Marlin. The wreck happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, on FM-147 near FM-1240 in rural Falls County. DPS troopers learned,...
Waco PD gives all clear after investigating Waco HS Active Shooter call

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has given the all clear after investigating an active shooter report at Waco High School Tuesday afternoon.’. Police officers went through the school room by room to verify there was no shooting or active shooter. FOX 44 News just spoke...
GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
Freestone Co. fatal hit-and-run victim identified

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The body found in Freestone County has been identified. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the pedestrian has been identified as 65-year-old Ervin Daniels, of Buffalo. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. The Freestone...
Aggieland Humane in desperate need for dog fosters and adopters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane is putting a call out for dog fosters and adopters, saying the shelter is taking in more dogs than are being adopted out. On Tuesday, the shelter said a Brazos County Animal Control Officer brought in 13 dogs and puppies. The shelter said this summer has been a challenge and having to use temporary kennels to house the dogs has become a common occurrence.
