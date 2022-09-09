Lawrence Rugolo, an artist and professor emeritus in the Art Department at the University of Missouri-Columbia (UMC), passed away on Aug. 27, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. at the age of 90. Rugolo, born Oct. 2, 1931, is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol (née Thorndyke) Rugolo; his son Gregg Rugolo and daughter-in-law Patricia Nieuwenhuizen of Burbank, Ca.; his daughter Elise Rugolo of Columbia, Mo.; his brother Anthony Rugolo of Milwaukee, Wi.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Antonia Rugolo, and his sister Rosalie.

