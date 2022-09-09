Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer preparing for SEC play, No. 23 Auburn
To say that Missouri soccer has been tested early on in this season may be an understatement. Through its first seven games, Missouri has hosted then-No. 1 North Carolina, split two competitive rivalry contests against Kansas and Illinois, and narrowly fell short on the road against a solid Ohio State squad.
Columbia Missourian
Fast and strong: Missouri's defense eyes consistency from start to finish in Week 3
The Missouri didn’t carry over starting fast and finishing strong from its season opener against Louisiana Tech to its clash against Kansas State. The Tigers’ defense found itself performing to its ability in the middle of the contest in MU’s first true test of the season. Veterans...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri-Auburn set for 11 a.m. kick on ESPN
Missouri football’s Week 4 game at Auburn is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central on Saturday, Sept. 24. Fans can tune in on ESPN. Auburn, picked to finish last in a vaunted SEC West, is off to a 2-0 start to its season. UA took care of business in its season opener against Mercer, winning 42-16, and won a closer-than-expected home matchup against San Jose State 24-16 in Week 2.
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Recapping Mizzou's 28-point loss to Kansas State
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the third episode of the Tiger Kickoff Show with the Missourian's Missouri football beat writers: Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren, and Jack Soble. They recap Missouri's disappointing loss to Kansas State, going over what they saw from the Tigers and how this loss impacts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
MU introduces Mizzou Marketplace as online NIL market
Missouri Athletics announced Mizzou Marketplace — the school’s new name, image and likeness online market — on Tuesday alongside its partnership with Opendorse. The program allows outside brands, sponsors and even fans to pitch or compensate for NIL opportunities to Missouri student-athletes. MU athletes can then review these options and choose to either accept or decline. All deals are reviewed by Opendorse to ensure everything follows NCAA policy and state legislation.
Columbia Missourian
Boonville prevails in game of the year candidate
Thirteen. That’s the combined number of touchdowns scored by Boonville’s Dakota Troost (6) and Hallsville’s Colton Nichols (7) in a game that had the entire stadium on the edge of their seats the entire night. In the end, however, the Pirates earned a 59-58 victory in overtime...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman and Rock Bridge volleyball secure pair of wins
Rock Bridge and Hickman volleyball both went home with victories Tuesday. Rock Bridge traveled to Hermann to face an 8-6 Bearcats team. Rock Bridge controlled the entire match, winning all three sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-16).
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge hits three homers, defeats Capital City at home
Rock Bridge softball asserted itself early in a dominating 8-1 win over Capital City on Monday in Columbia. Sophomore Addie Morris blasted a three-run homer to center in the bottom of the first as the Bruins established an early lead. Capital City’s Maysen Karr responded in the fourth with a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Columbia Missourian
Tolton girls tennis takes down Moberly
Tolton girls tennis won its sixth match of the season Tuesday, topping Moberly 7-2. Moberly is off to a rough start this season, with a 1-5 record.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman volleyball wins home tournament
Hickman volleyball capped off a terrific weekend at home by securing first place in the Hickman Varsity Tournament on Saturday. The Kewpies only dropped two sets in seven games. Nine schools from across mid-Missouri played in the annual tournament. Behind Hickman, St. Clair finished in second place and Capital City...
Columbia Missourian
Battle shuts out Boonville for third win
The Battle boys soccer team cruised past the Boonville 5-0 on Tuesday evening. Junior Travis Peng led the way with two goals, bringing his season total to five. Junior Merec Harper, sophomore Carter Jones and senior Parker Murphy each found the net to secure the five goals for a 5-0 win at home.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College women's soccer pulls away from Mid-America Christian in second half
Columbia College women’s soccer picked up a 2-0 road victory over Mid-America Christian on the back of a strong performance in the second half. It was the Cougars first road win of the season. Columbia (2-3-1) and Mid-America Christian (1-5) entered halftime scoreless, but the Cougars got a pair...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
Gene Agustus Schillie, MD, July 13, 1928 — Sept. 5, 2022
Gene Agustus Schillie was born to Frank and Louise Schillie on July 13, 1928. He was delivered by his maternal grandfather, Jay Schooling Gashwiler, M.D., a family physician in the small town of Novinger, Missouri.Gene, 94, passed away at Claridge Court, Prairie Village, Kansas with family by his side on September 5, 2022.
Columbia Missourian
Celebration of Life for John F. McGowan — Sept. 23, 2022
A Celebration of Life in honor of Dr. John F. McGowan will be held on September 23, 2022, 3:00-5:00 at the Country Club of Missouri, 1300 Woodrail Ave. (at Forum Blvd.) in Columbia, Missouri. John passed on July 9, 2021 and because of Covid no funeral or services were held...
Columbia Missourian
Here's everything you need to know to enjoy autumn and view fall colors in Missouri
In a little over a week, summer will draw to a close, officially kicking off the beginning of autumn. With the countdown nearly over, here’s what to look forward to this fall season in Columbia and around Missouri. When does fall start?
Columbia Missourian
Stephens College art exhibit focuses on Missourians' mental health
The words emanate powerfully from a video playing on a giant white screen on the wall at Stephens College’s Kimball Ballroom, where a just-opened art exhibit focuses on Missourians and their mental health experiences. The message on the video: “Just because you have moments of weakness doesn’t mean you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
Lawrence Rugolo Oct. 2, 1931 — Aug. 27. 2022
Lawrence Rugolo, an artist and professor emeritus in the Art Department at the University of Missouri-Columbia (UMC), passed away on Aug. 27, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. at the age of 90. Rugolo, born Oct. 2, 1931, is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol (née Thorndyke) Rugolo; his son Gregg Rugolo and daughter-in-law Patricia Nieuwenhuizen of Burbank, Ca.; his daughter Elise Rugolo of Columbia, Mo.; his brother Anthony Rugolo of Milwaukee, Wi.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Antonia Rugolo, and his sister Rosalie.
Columbia Missourian
Hallsville man dead after contact with downed power line
A 22-year-old Hallsville man died after a car he was in collided with a pole early Monday morning. The Boone County Sheriff's Department identified the driver on Tuesday as Andrew Moss.
Columbia Missourian
Arthur Lee Whitaker, Jr. Jan. 22, 1963 — Aug. 31, 2022
Arthur Lee Whitaker, 59, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Boone Hospital.
Columbia Missourian
Wreath-laying ceremony at Jesse Hall honors lives lost during 9/11 attacks
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and UM System President Mun Choi joined one another in placing a wreath woven with white flowers in Jesse Hall on Sunday to honor those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Around 30 people participated in the ceremony which was held by both...
Comments / 0