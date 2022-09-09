ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

MU soccer preparing for SEC play, No. 23 Auburn

To say that Missouri soccer has been tested early on in this season may be an understatement. Through its first seven games, Missouri has hosted then-No. 1 North Carolina, split two competitive rivalry contests against Kansas and Illinois, and narrowly fell short on the road against a solid Ohio State squad.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri-Auburn set for 11 a.m. kick on ESPN

Missouri football’s Week 4 game at Auburn is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central on Saturday, Sept. 24. Fans can tune in on ESPN. Auburn, picked to finish last in a vaunted SEC West, is off to a 2-0 start to its season. UA took care of business in its season opener against Mercer, winning 42-16, and won a closer-than-expected home matchup against San Jose State 24-16 in Week 2.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'Tiger Kickoff Show': Recapping Mizzou's 28-point loss to Kansas State

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the third episode of the Tiger Kickoff Show with the Missourian's Missouri football beat writers: Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren, and Jack Soble. They recap Missouri's disappointing loss to Kansas State, going over what they saw from the Tigers and how this loss impacts...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Football
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
College Sports
Columbia Missourian

MU introduces Mizzou Marketplace as online NIL market

Missouri Athletics announced Mizzou Marketplace — the school’s new name, image and likeness online market — on Tuesday alongside its partnership with Opendorse. The program allows outside brands, sponsors and even fans to pitch or compensate for NIL opportunities to Missouri student-athletes. MU athletes can then review these options and choose to either accept or decline. All deals are reviewed by Opendorse to ensure everything follows NCAA policy and state legislation.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Boonville prevails in game of the year candidate

Thirteen. That’s the combined number of touchdowns scored by Boonville’s Dakota Troost (6) and Hallsville’s Colton Nichols (7) in a game that had the entire stadium on the edge of their seats the entire night. In the end, however, the Pirates earned a 59-58 victory in overtime...
BOONVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hickman and Rock Bridge volleyball secure pair of wins

Rock Bridge and Hickman volleyball both went home with victories Tuesday. Rock Bridge traveled to Hermann to face an 8-6 Bearcats team. Rock Bridge controlled the entire match, winning all three sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-16).
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge hits three homers, defeats Capital City at home

Rock Bridge softball asserted itself early in a dominating 8-1 win over Capital City on Monday in Columbia. Sophomore Addie Morris blasted a three-run homer to center in the bottom of the first as the Bruins established an early lead. Capital City’s Maysen Karr responded in the fourth with a...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Snyder
Columbia Missourian

Tolton girls tennis takes down Moberly

Tolton girls tennis won its sixth match of the season Tuesday, topping Moberly 7-2. Moberly is off to a rough start this season, with a 1-5 record.
MOBERLY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hickman volleyball wins home tournament

Hickman volleyball capped off a terrific weekend at home by securing first place in the Hickman Varsity Tournament on Saturday. The Kewpies only dropped two sets in seven games. Nine schools from across mid-Missouri played in the annual tournament. Behind Hickman, St. Clair finished in second place and Capital City...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Battle shuts out Boonville for third win

The Battle boys soccer team cruised past the Boonville 5-0 on Tuesday evening. Junior Travis Peng led the way with two goals, bringing his season total to five. Junior Merec Harper, sophomore Carter Jones and senior Parker Murphy each found the net to secure the five goals for a 5-0 win at home.
BOONVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pick Em#Kansas State#American Football#College Football#Wildcats
Columbia Missourian

Gene Agustus Schillie, MD, July 13, 1928 — Sept. 5, 2022

Gene Agustus Schillie was born to Frank and Louise Schillie on July 13, 1928. He was delivered by his maternal grandfather, Jay Schooling Gashwiler, M.D., a family physician in the small town of Novinger, Missouri.Gene, 94, passed away at Claridge Court, Prairie Village, Kansas with family by his side on September 5, 2022.
HUNTSVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Celebration of Life for John F. McGowan — Sept. 23, 2022

A Celebration of Life in honor of Dr. John F. McGowan will be held on September 23, 2022, 3:00-5:00 at the Country Club of Missouri, 1300 Woodrail Ave. (at Forum Blvd.) in Columbia, Missouri. John passed on July 9, 2021 and because of Covid no funeral or services were held...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Stephens College art exhibit focuses on Missourians' mental health

The words emanate powerfully from a video playing on a giant white screen on the wall at Stephens College’s Kimball Ballroom, where a just-opened art exhibit focuses on Missourians and their mental health experiences. The message on the video: “Just because you have moments of weakness doesn’t mean you...
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Columbia Missourian

Lawrence Rugolo Oct. 2, 1931 — Aug. 27. 2022

Lawrence Rugolo, an artist and professor emeritus in the Art Department at the University of Missouri-Columbia (UMC), passed away on Aug. 27, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. at the age of 90. Rugolo, born Oct. 2, 1931, is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol (née Thorndyke) Rugolo; his son Gregg Rugolo and daughter-in-law Patricia Nieuwenhuizen of Burbank, Ca.; his daughter Elise Rugolo of Columbia, Mo.; his brother Anthony Rugolo of Milwaukee, Wi.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Antonia Rugolo, and his sister Rosalie.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy