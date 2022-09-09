ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Next Level Burger raises $20M to accelerate growth

Next Level Burger has raised $20 million to support its plan for plant-based burger domination. The Bend, Ore.-based quick-service chain on Tuesday announced a successful funding round led by an unnamed strategic organic and natural foods partner, private high-net-worth shareholders and “vegan investor power couple” Alex Payne, formerly of Twitter and Simple Bank, and Nicole Brodeur, who have a nonprofit called the Payne Brodeur Giving Fund.
TEXAS STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Dine-in customers rank food quality a top priority when choosing a restaurant

Meals-to-go surged during the pandemic, but now customers are returning to restaurants for dine-in experiences. And when they choose their dining destination, the quality of the food is a top priority. That’s one of the findings revealed in the TouchBistro 2022 Diner Trends Report released Wednesday. Of the 2,600...
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

First Watch tries a secondary IPO

Advent International, the private equity firm that took First Watch public last year, will sell some of its shares in the breakfast-and-lunch chain in a secondary offering, the company said on Monday. Advent will sell 4.5 million shares of First Watch and could sell another 675,000 shares if the offering’s...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Starbucks reveals plans for $450M in store upgrades and faster U.S. growth

Starbucks on Tuesday presented a lengthy, broad-based strategy designed to improve the efficiency and operations of its domestic stores and speed its growth in the U.S. and internationally. The centerpiece of the effort includes $450 million in investments in equipment such as new coffee brewers and devices to make cold...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurant customer data platform Bikky raises $5M

Bikky, a New York-based restaurant customer data platform, on Monday said it has raised a $5.25 million seed round. The round was led by Equal Ventures, Gutter Capital and Version One Ventures. The platform is designed to give operators the ability to collect more data on their customers, including how...
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

How 2 CEOs view the industry’s political problems and opportunities

This week’s guests on the Working Lunch podcast both hold a CEO title, but their perspectives veer from there. As head of 17-brand Fat Brands, Andy Wiederhorn views the industry’s issues from the perspective of a dealmaker and chain operator. Being chief of the National Restaurant Association provides...
ECONOMY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Mango Barbecue Chicken Sandwich

Take a detour from the ever-popular fried chicken sandwich with this barbecue version. It starts with leftover roast chicken for easy execution, which is tossed with a house-made sauce that combines mango with ginger, maple syrup, and chipotles for a little heat. A crisp slaw tops off the sandwich. Steps.
HYDE PARK, NY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King tries a unique incentive to get franchisees to remodel

Why aren't restaurants losing sleep over the new labor threat?. Reality Check: The industry nodded through the takeaway of key employer powers. Is it just going to roll over as the setbacks continue?. Starbucks generates consistent sales growth, but it’s fixing things anyway. The Bottom Line: Interim CEO Howard...
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

A look at Pizza Inn’s new redesign

Pizza Inn is changing everything from the design of its stores to its mascot. The Texas-based pizza chain recently unveiled a new look, including a new store design, logo and updated mascot. The design, including work from advertising company BooneOakley and retail design firm Chute Gerdeman, features a party room with an accent wall, a game room and an outdoor patio.
TEXAS STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Starbucks offers its non-union workers more benefits

Starbucks is offering a new carrot to its non-union workforce as it works to stem the labor movement within its ranks: Savings and loan management benefits. The coffee giant, which has been making massive changes to its business in recent months from new worker benefits and pay packages to an overhauled management team, said the benefits would improve workers’ financial stability.
LABOR ISSUES
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Dairy Queen names Nicolas Boudet international chief operating officer

Nicolas Boudet has joined Dairy Queen as chief operating officer, international. In this role, Boudet will lead business in more than 20 countries outside of the U.S. and Canada. His role will include leading operations, franchise development, supply chain and marketing. Boudet has more than 20 years of experience in...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Starbucks expands its loyalty program to Web3

Starbucks is integrating digital assets known as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, into its loyalty program, the company said on Monday, a broad-based expansion of the program that it believes will give customers more opportunities to interact with the brand. In the process, the Seattle-based coffee giant will be one of...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurant menu price inflation accelerated in August

Inflation may have peaked, but restaurants continue to raise prices. Prices at restaurants and foodservice operators increased 0.9% in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday. Prices are up 8% over the past year as operators increased charges to consumers to offset their own cost increases for wages and food.
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

US Foods completes expansion of a massive Louisiana distribution center

Broadline distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses...
MARRERO, LA
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Before there was a Mexican restaurant boom, there was Chi-Chi's

Today, diners can’t lob a jalapeno in a decent-sized town without hitting a Mexican restaurant of some sort. Many likely don’t realize the way was blazed for those options by a former Green Bay Packer and a displaced West Coaster who couldn’t find so much as a taco in his new Midwest haunts.
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

McDonald’s is moving its innovation center to corporate headquarters

McDonald’s is consolidating its innovation teams at its corporate headquarters, the company said on Wednesday. The Chicago-based burger giant will create “Speedee Labs,” using the name of McDonald’s pre-Ronald McDonald mascot as well as the name of the service system it introduced in 1948 to speed service.
CHICAGO, IL

