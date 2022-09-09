Read full article on original website
Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Next Level Burger raises $20M to accelerate growth
Next Level Burger has raised $20 million to support its plan for plant-based burger domination. The Bend, Ore.-based quick-service chain on Tuesday announced a successful funding round led by an unnamed strategic organic and natural foods partner, private high-net-worth shareholders and “vegan investor power couple” Alex Payne, formerly of Twitter and Simple Bank, and Nicole Brodeur, who have a nonprofit called the Payne Brodeur Giving Fund.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Dine-in customers rank food quality a top priority when choosing a restaurant
Meals-to-go surged during the pandemic, but now customers are returning to restaurants for dine-in experiences. And when they choose their dining destination, the quality of the food is a top priority. That’s one of the findings revealed in the TouchBistro 2022 Diner Trends Report released Wednesday. Of the 2,600...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chipotle rolls out Garlic Guajillo Steak, with early access for those in the metaverse
Chipotle Mexican Grill is rolling out the new Garlic Guajillo Steak on Wednesday at units throughout the U.S. and Canada — but those in the metaverse could try it even sooner. In yet another partnership with gaming site Roblox, Chipotle said it is the first restaurant chain to officially...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
First Watch tries a secondary IPO
Advent International, the private equity firm that took First Watch public last year, will sell some of its shares in the breakfast-and-lunch chain in a secondary offering, the company said on Monday. Advent will sell 4.5 million shares of First Watch and could sell another 675,000 shares if the offering’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Starbucks reveals plans for $450M in store upgrades and faster U.S. growth
Starbucks on Tuesday presented a lengthy, broad-based strategy designed to improve the efficiency and operations of its domestic stores and speed its growth in the U.S. and internationally. The centerpiece of the effort includes $450 million in investments in equipment such as new coffee brewers and devices to make cold...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Restaurant customer data platform Bikky raises $5M
Bikky, a New York-based restaurant customer data platform, on Monday said it has raised a $5.25 million seed round. The round was led by Equal Ventures, Gutter Capital and Version One Ventures. The platform is designed to give operators the ability to collect more data on their customers, including how...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
How 2 CEOs view the industry’s political problems and opportunities
This week’s guests on the Working Lunch podcast both hold a CEO title, but their perspectives veer from there. As head of 17-brand Fat Brands, Andy Wiederhorn views the industry’s issues from the perspective of a dealmaker and chain operator. Being chief of the National Restaurant Association provides...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Mango Barbecue Chicken Sandwich
Take a detour from the ever-popular fried chicken sandwich with this barbecue version. It starts with leftover roast chicken for easy execution, which is tossed with a house-made sauce that combines mango with ginger, maple syrup, and chipotles for a little heat. A crisp slaw tops off the sandwich. Steps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Burger King tries a unique incentive to get franchisees to remodel
Why aren't restaurants losing sleep over the new labor threat?. Reality Check: The industry nodded through the takeaway of key employer powers. Is it just going to roll over as the setbacks continue?. Starbucks generates consistent sales growth, but it’s fixing things anyway. The Bottom Line: Interim CEO Howard...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
A look at Pizza Inn’s new redesign
Pizza Inn is changing everything from the design of its stores to its mascot. The Texas-based pizza chain recently unveiled a new look, including a new store design, logo and updated mascot. The design, including work from advertising company BooneOakley and retail design firm Chute Gerdeman, features a party room with an accent wall, a game room and an outdoor patio.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Starbucks offers its non-union workers more benefits
Starbucks is offering a new carrot to its non-union workforce as it works to stem the labor movement within its ranks: Savings and loan management benefits. The coffee giant, which has been making massive changes to its business in recent months from new worker benefits and pay packages to an overhauled management team, said the benefits would improve workers’ financial stability.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Dairy Queen names Nicolas Boudet international chief operating officer
Nicolas Boudet has joined Dairy Queen as chief operating officer, international. In this role, Boudet will lead business in more than 20 countries outside of the U.S. and Canada. His role will include leading operations, franchise development, supply chain and marketing. Boudet has more than 20 years of experience in...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Starbucks expands its loyalty program to Web3
Starbucks is integrating digital assets known as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, into its loyalty program, the company said on Monday, a broad-based expansion of the program that it believes will give customers more opportunities to interact with the brand. In the process, the Seattle-based coffee giant will be one of...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Restaurant menu price inflation accelerated in August
Inflation may have peaked, but restaurants continue to raise prices. Prices at restaurants and foodservice operators increased 0.9% in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday. Prices are up 8% over the past year as operators increased charges to consumers to offset their own cost increases for wages and food.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
US Foods completes expansion of a massive Louisiana distribution center
Broadline distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Before there was a Mexican restaurant boom, there was Chi-Chi's
Today, diners can’t lob a jalapeno in a decent-sized town without hitting a Mexican restaurant of some sort. Many likely don’t realize the way was blazed for those options by a former Green Bay Packer and a displaced West Coaster who couldn’t find so much as a taco in his new Midwest haunts.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
McDonald’s is moving its innovation center to corporate headquarters
McDonald’s is consolidating its innovation teams at its corporate headquarters, the company said on Wednesday. The Chicago-based burger giant will create “Speedee Labs,” using the name of McDonald’s pre-Ronald McDonald mascot as well as the name of the service system it introduced in 1948 to speed service.
Comments / 0