Read full article on original website
Related
wilco.org
Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 - Joint, General & Special Elections
Early Voting Locations (partial list for easier access to Wilco Commissioner Cook's Precinct 1 residents) Log onto Elections (wilco.org) for full list. Georgetown: Georgetown Annex, HR 108, 100 Wilco Way, 78626. Full-Time Branch Locations. Austin: Anderson Mill Limited District, Room A, 11500 El Salido Parkway, 78750. Austin: Hartfield Performing Arts...
wilco.org
Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter Partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for National Adoption Weekend
Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS), the only shelter solely devoted to the lost and unwanted pets of Round Rock, Cedar Park, Leander, Hutto, and Williamson County, and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to choose to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
Comments / 0