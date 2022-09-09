Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS), the only shelter solely devoted to the lost and unwanted pets of Round Rock, Cedar Park, Leander, Hutto, and Williamson County, and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to choose to adopt, not buy, their next pet.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO