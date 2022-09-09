Full program schedule announced for Printers Row Lit Fest, the midwest’s largest literary celebration, September 10 & 11

Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary will hold its next All In Gary!, a two-day cleanup project, on Sept. 16th and 17th. “This is our third All In Gary! cleanup project, with volunteers and community groups spreading throughout the City to make a diﬀerence,” Mayor Prince said. “When our residents look out of their front windows, they want to feel good about what they see.”

GARY, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO