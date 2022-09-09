Full program schedule announced for Printers Row Lit Fest, the midwest’s largest literary celebration, September 10 & 11

Read full article on original website
Bob Fioretti announces run for Cook County Board President
Citing the failures of Cook County Board President, Toni Preckwinkle, her dangerous policies on crime, reckless spending, and out-of-control taxes on Cook County residents — former Chicago 2nd Ward Alderman, and veteran attorney, Robert “Bob” W. Fioretti, is formally announcing his candidacy for Cook County Board President in the upcoming general election on November 8, 2022.
CWCMC Presents “Sweet Freedom Suite”
Chicago West Community Music Center in collaboration with the Joel Hall Dancers present “Sweet Freedom Suite,” a dance suite in four movements, on September 11 at 3 p.m. at the Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Ave. in Chicago. The suite, which is an open rehearsal, celebrates...
Printers Row Lit Fest returns this weekend
A Chicago festival is returning this weekend! Amy Danzer is the program director and explains what you can expect this year!
Mayor Prince Announces Next “All In Gary!” Two-Day Cleanup
Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary will hold its next All In Gary!, a two-day cleanup project, on Sept. 16th and 17th. “This is our third All In Gary! cleanup project, with volunteers and community groups spreading throughout the City to make a diﬀerence,” Mayor Prince said. “When our residents look out of their front windows, they want to feel good about what they see.”
Social justice organization ready to assist candidates for police oversight commission
If you want to run for the newly created interim Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability to help rebuild public trust in the Chicago Police Department, call Frank Chapman, national executive director of the National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression. The District Councils will be created in each...
Serena Williams bids farewell to fans in final match at US Open
Regarded as one of the greatest women professional athletes of all time, tennis champion Serena Williams retired after losing in the 3rd round of the 2022 US Open Championship on Friday, September 2, in New York. Williams’ loss came after a huge win over a ranked opponent in the 2nd...
Future of Chicago Black Caucus more uncertain than ever
Alderman Leslie Hairston (5th) is retiring after 24 years in office. Carrie Austin (34th) will soon be gone. Michael Scott (24th) gave up his seat for a big job at Cinespace Film Studios. Aldermen Roderick Sawyer (6th) and Sophia King (4th) are giving up their seats to run for Mayor. Aldermen Howard Brookins (21st) and Chris Taliaferro (29th) want to leave the City Council but lost their judicial races in the June 28 Primary. Black aldermen are voting for ordinances that hurt their own wards.
YWCA of NWI to host Circle Of Friends Gala October 8 at Hard Rock Casino
On Saturday, October 8, 2022, the YWCA of NWI will host its annual Circle Of Friends Gala at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, located at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary, IN. The event will start promptly at 6 p.m. Samantha Chatman of ABC 7 Chicago and her father, DJ Sam Chatman of 95.1 FM Chicago Club Steppin’ will be serve as celebrity event hosts.
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. host 65th Labor Day Breakfast
The Xi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity, Inc. and XLCAPA presented their 65th. Annual Labor Day Breakfast with the theme “Developing Leaders Since 1924.” The event was held at the. Serbian Social Center, 18550 Stoney Island Avenue in Lansing, Illinois. The keynote was given by Speaker.
Ex-campaign aide to Will Calloway to run for 5th Ward Alderman
A former campaign aide to activist Will Calloway has announced his intent to run to replace longtime 5th ward Alderman Leslie Hairston. Hairston on August 26 announced that that she will not seek re-election after serving 24 years in a ward that includes South Shore, Hyde Park and Woodlawn. “After...
Crusader alerts mayor of tenants without hot water for 34 days
A landlord in South Shore forced tenants to go 34 days without hot water despite numerous calls to the city’s 311 non-emergency hotline. The ordeal came to an end hours after this Crusader journalist, who was among the tenants, emailed Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office seeking answers to a problem that affected an entire building in the 2200 block of 68th Street for weeks.
The Den Theatre launches ‘The Den Marketplace’ starting Sunday, September 4
A New Weekly Indoor Market featuring Chicago’s Best Artists, Makers, Food Vendors, Entertainers and More. The Den Theatre is pleased to announce The Den Marketplace, a new weekly indoor marketplace featuring the best of Chicago artists, makers, local chefs and food vendors, and an eclectic mix of entertainment launching on Sunday, September 4 from 10 am – 3 pm and continuing every Sunday at the spacious The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Shop, mix, mingle, network and enjoy drinks and cocktail specials at the newly-remodeled The Den Bar and Lounge.
PUSH Excel to launch 2022-2023 Enrichment Academy
Closing the historic PUSH Excel Summer STEAM Camp with a powerful ending just before the new school year began, Reverend Janette Wilson, national executive director of PUSH Excel, on Tuesday, August 23, announced that a new chapter for the program will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 10, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition national headquarters.
Town hall focuses on Illinois’ high property taxes
Illinois tax specialists and two candidates for elected office in Illinois cite faulty assessments, review board blunders and the highest-in-the-nation number of taxing bodies as some of the reasons for Illinois’ high property taxes. The nonpartisan research and advocacy organization Reform for Illinois held a town hall meeting about...
Illinois rolls out updated COVID-19 vaccine
A new COVID-19 vaccine explicitly designed to target the omicron subvariants is rolling out in Illinois. Illinois will have 580,000 doses to distribute across the state. That’s on top of the 150,000 doses for Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and city health officials announced that vaccinated residents would be...
Minister Louis Farrakan and Senator Mattie Hunter selected as Grand Baba and Yeye
The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam. and The Honorable Mattie Hunter, Illinois State Senator, 3rd Legislative District and Senate Majority Caucus Chair are the venerated community elders selected as the honorary Grand Baba and Grand Yeye. Together they will oversee the return of the 33rd Annual African Festival of the Arts to a LIVE celebration in Chicago’s historic Washington Park!
Celebrating 55 years of Faith, Social Justice and Education
One Church One School, the award-winning nation-wide school support initiative, celebrates founder, Bishop Henry M. Williamson, Sr. Carter Temple CME Church the historic south side church, where Bishop Williamson served as pastor for 16 years partnered in hosting this Celebration. The event significantly takes place at the opening of the...
Chicago Park District invites Chicago residents to join “Parks for Pollinators” nature challenge during the month of September
Free challenge encourages people to find, identify and record pollinators in chicago. WHAT: The “Parks for Pollinators” self-guided nature challenges encourages city dwellers to become citizen scientists and venture out into Chicago Park District’s green spaces and their own backyards to identify and document the pollinators and the pollinator-friendly plants in the area. The Chicago Park District’s Natural Resources Department has identified three park locations to help park patrons start their nature adventure- Lincoln Park Cultural Center, South Shore Cultural Center Park and Northerly Island Park. The challenge will run from September 1 through September 30.
The Chicago Urban League announces Class of 2023 Fellows for its IMPACT Leadership Development Program
The Chicago Urban League has selected 44 emerging leaders for the 2023 cohort of its IMPACT Leadership Development Program, an intensive, nine-month program that helps Black professionals advance in their careers while building a more diverse pipeline of leaders across Chicago. The cohort, which includes talented individuals from the corporate,...
African Festival of Arts 2022
The 33RD ANNUAL AFRICAN FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS (AFA) returns Labor Day Weekend to Chicago’s historic Washington Park in the heart of the south side’s museum district and future home of the Obama Presidential Library. The end-of-summer celebration of Black cultural arts re-emerges, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, under the theme “Back to Culture. Back to Tradition”. All are invited to the affordable and family friendly Black cultural arts immersive experience in Washington Park. The culturally rich interactive event brings the art, sights, tastes, sounds and spirituality of African Diaspora global cultures to Chicago – all amid a replicated African village!
