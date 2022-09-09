LeNud’s Ferry was located where U.S. Highway 17A crosses the Santee River just above Jamestown. History records it was started as a private ferry by a LeNud, a French settler of the region, before 1731. Lenud is also an Anglicized version of the French ‘LeNud.’ The LeNud’s were among the first settlers here and operated boats from Ferry Lake (look that up, very interesting!). LeNud’s was the entry point for most of the early settlers of Williamsburg County. This ferry was one of the oldest ferries in South Carolina.

JAMESTOWN, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO