The Post and Courier
Hanahan's Steve Blanchard named interim football coach in place of Art Craig
Hanahan High School football coach Art Craig will apparently not coach the Hawks when they play his former school, Timberland, on Sept. 16. The Berkeley County School District released a statement on Sept. 14 saying that Steve Blanchard now is serving as the Hawks' interim coach. The school district did...
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant travel baseball team secures championship
The Atlantic Alphas from Mount Pleasant took home first place at the Top Gun Baseball Championship at Shipyard Park. The travel baseball team beat teams from Virginia and North Carolina during the weekend tournament to secure the victory. On Sept. 2, the Alphas beat Eastern Impact out of North Carolina...
The Post and Courier
The 'best' ferry on the Santee River
LeNud’s Ferry was located where U.S. Highway 17A crosses the Santee River just above Jamestown. History records it was started as a private ferry by a LeNud, a French settler of the region, before 1731. Lenud is also an Anglicized version of the French ‘LeNud.’ The LeNud’s were among the first settlers here and operated boats from Ferry Lake (look that up, very interesting!). LeNud’s was the entry point for most of the early settlers of Williamsburg County. This ferry was one of the oldest ferries in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
BATES, Linda Gale, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Monday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. HAAK, Carmella Mary, 90, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. JOHNSON, Leonard Mills, 85, of Charleston died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MILLER, Thomas...
The Post and Courier
Élevé: Tuna watermelon poke
The name is French for “elevated,” and for Élevé, the significance goes beyond the downtown restaurant’s rooftop locale. Atop the Grand Bohemian Hotel Charleston, executive chef Daniel Acosta combines Atlantic and Pacific influences to create a fresh, seasonal dish that manages to separate itself from the ordinary.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
BARNES, A Prentice, 82, of Seabrook Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. FRAZIER, Richard, 84, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home. KELLEY, Marilyn, 69, of North Charleston died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. LEUCK, John Frederick, 67, of Charleston died...
The Post and Courier
What was last week’s shake and boom?
Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday Sept. 8, a loud boom and tremble was felt around the Goose Creek and Ladson area. Soon after, residential pages, on social media began to spill out comments about the half-second event. A lot of people felt it and many thought it was an earthquake....
The Post and Courier
Education Notes
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two Southern New Hampshire University students from Georgetown County have been named to the SNHU President's List. Ashley Anderson of Andrews and Brooke Belcher of Murrells Inlet were named to the Summer 2022 President's List, according to a news release from the university. The summer terms...
The Post and Courier
New dining concept proposed for darkened Mount Pleasant restaurant
A Mount Pleasant seafood restaurant that was open about a year has gone dark, and the owners are planning a new dining venture in its place. A sign on the door of the former Locals Seafood & Rawbar at 545 Belle Station Blvd. off Long Point Road states the closing is temporary and a new concept is coming soon.
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County obituaries for Aug. 30 - Sept. 5
BALDWIN, Glenn E. II, 37, of Summerville died Aug. 28 Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. BANKS, Geraldine, 68, of Summerville died Aug. 30. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. BEAUFORT, Oree, 71, of Summerville died Aug. 27. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. BROOM, Murylen Harris Wallace, 87, of Summerville...
The Post and Courier
Things to do for kids and families in Charleston from Sept. 16-22
Charleston County Parks presents Wee Wild Ones: Bring on the Bugs from 10-11 a.m. at Caw Caw Interpretive Center for little kids to learn about insects and what makes them special and create art. Kids ages 4-7 can also learn about bugs from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m, for a special program that costs $10.
The Post and Courier
Proposed Charleston development includes hotel brand new to SC and 3 apartment buildings
A new 150-room hotel proposed for the third phase of a still-developing marshfront property on the Charleston peninsula will be the first of its brand in South Carolina. The next stage of development also includes three new apartment buildings, with two of them up to 12 stories tall. The city's...
The Post and Courier
Palmetto Fossil Excursions team uncovers rare walrus skull with tusks in Ridgeville
RIDGEVILLE — Lowcountry paleontologist Skye Basak credits recent torrential rains for her team's discovery of a tusked walrus skull dating back roughly 2 million years. Basak and her staff at Palmetto Fossil Excursions found the basketball-sized skull buried about 25 feet below the surface in a part of Ridgeville that scientists believe to be an ancient barrier island. It will be donated to the College of Charleston's Mace Brown Museum of Natural History.
The Post and Courier
Nonprofit opens thrift store in Mount Pleasant
A new thrift store opened its doors in Mount Pleasant on Sept. 10. Located next to Aldi in the East Cooper Plaza, just off of Hwy. 17, God’s Goods Thrift Store is operated entirely by volunteers and 100% of proceeds (after covering operating expenses such as rent, utilities, insurance and supplies each month) will be distributed to local, national and international missions.
The Post and Courier
Daily Digest: Walkable dining options are plentiful in Park Circle
This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail. Mike Hebb is the operator of the Historic Charleston Supper Club in downtown Charleston. I feel so fortunate that I...
The Post and Courier
Public Auctions - auction 9/27, Ronald McCullough
Applecool Storage will hold a public auction to sell household and other goods belonging to the individuals listed below to satisfy a lien at the location of 3119 S. Fraser St., Georgetown, SC 29440, on 9/27/22 at 11:00 AM: Ronald McCullough, unit 259: mattresses, drawer, TV stand. Stephanie Cooper, unit 5114: toolboxes, gun safe, generator, bags and boxes, chairs, VCR, model ships. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Applecool Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. (843) 833-5360 AD# 2022362.
The Post and Courier
Sweet Tea Festival returns to Summerville on Sept. 17
SUMMERVILLE — The annual Sweet Tea Festival will return to downtown Sept. 17. Every fall, Hutchinson Square and nearby corners of downtown Summerville transform into a food, arts and crafts vendor market that has attracted thousands of attendees in years past. The festival, which kept going on a smaller...
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - AWS Shack LLC
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that AWS Shack LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and On premises consumption of Liquor at 208 & 210 King St. Charleston, SC 29401. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than October 1, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2022645.
The Post and Courier
Alex Murdaugh co-defendant Russell Laffitte scheduled to stand trial Nov. 8 in Charleston
Former Hampton County banker Russell Laffitte is scheduled to stand trial on Nov. 8 in Charleston’s federal court, the first case stemming from the Alex Murdaugh saga to be heard by a jury. Laffitte, 51, faces six federal charges, including bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy and misapplication of bank...
The Post and Courier
Remembering Larry Gourdine's ultimate sacrifice
Family members and friends gathered on Sept. 3 at John McCants Veterans Park in Goose Creek to commemorate Private First Class Marine Larry Gourdine, who volunteered to fight for the United States during the Vietnam War. The young man perished during his first tour of duty in South Vietnam on...
