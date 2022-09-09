Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
First look at This Is Us star in new Christmas horror movie
A first look at This Is Us star Chrissy Metz in upcoming Christmas horror movie A Creature Was Stirring has been released. Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired the world rights to the film, which also stars Annalise Basso (Snowpiercer), Scout Taylor-Compton (Halloween) and Connor Paolo (Gossip Girl). The first...
digitalspy.com
First look at Game of Thrones star Kit Harington's new movie
Fresh from its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the first reviews are in for Kit Harington's Baby Ruby – along with a first-look photo from the film. The film, which has been written and directed by Tony-nominated playwright Bess Wohl, sees the former Game of Thrones actor star alongside Noémie Merlant in a story about a couple who are preparing to raise their new baby.
digitalspy.com
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh reunites with co-star and creator
Grey's Anatomy fans may not ever see Sandra Oh return to the series, but she has reunited with some old friends this week. Oh got to spend some time with former Grey's co-star Chandra Wilson and creator Shonda Rhimes when they all attended the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (September 12).
digitalspy.com
Sons of Anarchy star cast as major Superman villain in Titans season 4
Titans has found its Lex Luthor ahead of season 4. The DC HBO Max series has confirmed that Sons of Anarchy star Titus Welliver will portray the villain in the new episodes. Speaking about casting the actor, showrunner Greg Walker admitted that Welliver is a "giant, giant fan" of the franchise.
digitalspy.com
Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 1)
Not a lot of big name sitcoms in this first part but there’s some more well known sitcoms coming up. Obviously it’s an alphabetical list so if I’ve missed a sitcom please let me know, but don’t start sending me lists of sitcoms that come later in the alphabet.
digitalspy.com
Euphoria star Zendaya makes history with Emmy Award win
Zendaya made history at the Emmy Awards once again, as she became the youngest actress to win two Best Actress awards. The Euphoria star took home her second accolade for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in the acclaimed HBO series as Rue Bennett. The Spider-Man: No Way...
digitalspy.com
Crunch and Roll Podcast
New podcast coming soon but a different type of podcast to your usual radio stuff. I think you’ll enjoy it. Launches next week. Here’s the story and the trailer. https://radiotoday.co.uk/2022/09/new-crunch-roll-podcast-all-about-the-radio-industry-released/. This looks really good. 15 years ago you'd never get anything like this because people wanted to remain...
digitalspy.com
Gogglebox's Malone family explain why they're missing so far this season
Gogglebox favourites the Malones are too busy riding the rollercoasters of Disneyland to judge TV programmes, it seems. On Instagram last weekend, dad Tom Snr took over wife Julie's account to address their absence from the sofa this series, which they've entertained us on since 2014. "Right here we are,...
digitalspy.com
Corrie 12/09/22: Que Saira Saira (One Hour Episode 8pm - 9pm)
You're the new producer. Would you axe any long termers. If so you can only pick one!. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee for last week’s episode thread. So what’s lined up for us tonight....
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Episode Discussion 13.09.22 - What's it all about, Alfie?
BBC One - 21:30. *This week, each episode of EastEnders will be on @bbciplayer at 7:30PM Monday to Thursday. Please check the BBC schedule for updated times. Alfie goes to extreme lengths to get what he wants, Freddie causes chaos, and Mick feels helpless trying to help Frankie. On This...
digitalspy.com
Eastenders brilliant in every way tonight
The bit with Linda, Kathy & Denise with no Intro music .was class I.thought. Good episode to.follow as well. It might not be in its 90s domination. These days , but it's still No 1 here.for us . Posts: 17,739. Forum Member. ✭✭. 12/09/22 - 23:30 #2. It was a...
digitalspy.com
Riverdale star lands next lead movie role in horror remake
Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch has joined the cast of horror remake The Strangers. The actress, who fans will know as Cheryl Blossom on The CW series, is set to appear in the movie alongside Cruel Summer's Froy Gutierrez and Hillbilly Elegy's Gabriel Basso, according to Deadline. The Strangers follows a...
digitalspy.com
Where is The Graham Norton Show?
Isn’t The Graham Norton show usually back on the schedules by now?. It's disappeared into the same Black Hole currently inhabited by the rest of the BBC1 schedules. It's called limboland. Usually starts around the end of September. True, it also normally finishes in June or July though, and...
digitalspy.com
Vampire Diaries boss reveals biggest mistake of series ahead of Vampire Academy
The Vampire Diaries boss Julie Plec is returning to the world of fangs and fantasy with Vampire Academy, a series about the pupils of a boarding people where people learn to fight against evil things that go bump in the night. Ahead of its launch, Plec opened up about making...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Justin Morgan betrays Leah with new money plan
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Summer Bay’s hot music act, Lyric, look like they're about to go cold as the band's financial situation worsens. When the band have to cancel their upcoming gigs, Justin has an idea that might help their situation... or just make things worse.
digitalspy.com
Are you team Sharon or Kat?
Team Sharon all the way for me. Kat's hypocrisy is always very annoying and boring. She's been through a lot but she always plays victim in every single situation. Sharon has a strong head on her shoulders and will take any insult about her past with a pinch of salt without moaning.
digitalspy.com
Now TV: rewind and fast forward
Anyone else getting problems on Now TV when trying to rewind or fast forward?. Either one I try, it won't play where I stop it, but just scoots straight back to the start. Very frustrating if I've missed part of the show as instead of rewinding the last ten minutes, I have to let it play all the way through again.
digitalspy.com
Team Alfie or team Phil?
I fell out of love with Alfie's character with his last storyline. He hasn't been around for how long? And now he's going to charge back in playing devoted dad and Kat's one true love. Please!. Posts: 1,781. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 13/09/22 - 00:25 #3. Phil. There should be...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily - 14/09/22: Generational Angst
Yet more changes.... This would have been the second half of last Friday's hour-long. Three episodes tomorrow 7.30 to 9.00 followed by an hour of Corrie... Kim prepares to reconnect with a much-missed Millie - leaving Clemmie worried. Meanwhile, can Al and Chas revel in their intimacy? Al declares his love for Chas but is upset when she flees. As he tries to convince her that he's sincere, will she admit she's falling for him too?
