ABC6.com
Dryer starts fire in East Providence home
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in an East Providence home Tuesday morning. The East Providence Fire Department said that the fire started at the home on Locust Street just before 9:30 a.m. Investigators believe that the fire started in the home’s dryer, possibly because of...
ABC6.com
Truck crashes into school van in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said that a truck crashed into a school van Tuesday morning in the city. The crash happened on Harrison Street just after 7:30 a.m. Investigators said that the truck hit the van’s mirror on the passenger’s side while trying to pass.
Turnto10.com
Fire damages Burrillville home
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — A house caught fire in Burrillville on Monday. No injuries were reported in the fire on Joslin Road. The Red Cross said it was helping four adults in one family. The area has no hydrants, so fighters drew water from a nearby river. The cause...
Woman hit by car in Lincoln
A 70-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after she was struck by a car in Lincoln.
Fire breaks out in Pawtucket apartment
First responders were on scene at the corner of Kenyon and Central Avenues.
Sewer pipe ruptures in Warwick
The pipe broke on Lakeshore Drive and Mayor Frank Picozzi said repairs would likely take all night.
Turnto10.com
Wayland Square community remembers local cobbler killed in motorcycle accident
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A community is mourning after learning their beloved shopkeeper died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. North Kingstown police said 60-year-old Bruce Owensby, of Smithfield, was killed in a motorcycle crash in North Kingstown on Sunday. Owensby has owned Wayland Square Shoe Repairs on...
Man charged in Woonsocket double stabbing
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is facing charges after two people were stabbed during a fight in Woonsocket Monday night. Jamie Warner was arrested and charged with two counts of felony assault and one count of possession of a knife while committing a crime, according to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates. Oates says a […]
New Bedford Dock Worker Injured in Crushing Incident
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford longshoreman has been injured after he was crushed between two pallets while unloading a ship in an incident on Monday morning, according to New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger. Kruger said the dock worker sustained a lower leg injury when he was pinned...
Motorcyclist killed in North Kingstown crash
A Smithfield man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck in North Kingstown on Sunday.
ABC6.com
Man riding unregistered dirt bike seriously injured in Fall River crash
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man riding an unregistered dirt bike was seriously injured in a crash in Fall River over the weekend. On Saturday, Fall River police responded just before 5 p.m. to the area of Robeson Street and President Avenue. Officers said that the dirt bike...
nrinow.news
Blaze destroys home on Joslin Road in Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE – A fire called in around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 heavily damaged a single-family home on Joslin Road, according to Harrisville Fire Chief Michael Gingell. No one was injured in the blaze, but the house, a 1.5 story log home situated on 16 acres and built in 1999, was left “uninhabitable,” according to the chief. The Red Cross was on the scene Monday evening at 630 Joslin Road and expected to help the family.
ABC6.com
Woonsocket police investigate stabbing between 2 tenants
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were injured in a stabbing Monday evening in Woonsocket. The stabbing happened just before 6p.m. at a multi-unit home on Mason Avenue. Chief Thomas Oates said two people suffered minor injuries and one person was in custody. The chief said the argument was...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department, EMS respond to man crushed by pallet at state pier
At approximately 9:00am, Monday, the New Bedford Fire Department and New Bedford EMS responded to the state pier for a report of a man who was crushed by a loaded pallet. Preliminary investigation suggests that a number of employees were loading or off-lading loaded pallets in the ship’s hold when for unknown reasons one of the loaded pallets fell on a dock worker, crushing him.
Police reopen NK road after ‘serious motorcycle crash’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say they have reopened Lafayette Road In North Kingstown after part of the street was blocked off Sunday night due to a serious motorcycle crash. North Kingstown Police are not immediately commenting on the crash, but say the road the accident happened on is very narrow. Police also say […]
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man facing up to 20 years in prison for setting fire to business in Woonsocket
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old man charged with setting fires in three locations inside a Woonsocket mill-type building in April 2019 today pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of arson, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Jacob E. Lahousse admitted that he set the fires after climbing...
Roads flood as storm passes through RI, Mass.
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a line of intense storms Tuesday morning, many roadways were flooded across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. A Flash Flood Warning for part of the area has been dropped, but additional street flooding is possible. Don’t try to drive through a flooded roadway. The showers and downpours are expected […]
Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
ABC6.com
Boater taken to hospital after crashing into Hog Island
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Fire Department said that a boater was taken to the hospital after crashing into Hog Island Saturday night. A person living on the island reported the crash just before 11:30 p.m. He told police that the boat crashed into the west side of the island and had been going very fast.
