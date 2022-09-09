ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

4 things to watch in Clemson's home opener vs. Furman (besides the new videoboard)

By Jon Blau jblau@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

In Pickens County, every day is play day

The first rule of Play Club is you can’t hurt anyone. That’s actually the only rule. On a Thursday afternoon after the last school bell rings, several dozen third, fourth and fifth graders from Pickens County’s Central Academy of the Arts stream out of the school and scatter round the yard. How to spend the next two hours is entirely up to them.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia

COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

2 eastside Spartanburg plazas get revitalization plans

SPARTANBURG — Two retail plazas across from one another in east Spartanburg are set to get new facades, amenities and additional tenants. Partners and developers involved in revamping Webber Square and Le Baron Plaza have plans to complete the projects by next year. Webber Square is a 26,000-square-foot neighborhood...
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Furman, SC
Greenville, SC
Football
Greenville, SC
Sports
Greenville, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Greenville, SC
State
Alabama State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Post and Courier

Greenville County GOP asks school board candidates about race, LGBT issues

Greenville County school board candidates are criticizing a survey sent out by the local Republican Party that asks whether they think the U.S. is fundamentally racist. Additionally they contend it's the latest sign that school board elections, which in most parts of South Carolina are nonpartisan, are being increasingly dominated by party politics.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg Northside townhome plan with affordable units gets preliminary OK

SPARTANBURG — The second phase of Northside Townhomes construction is on track to begin in late 2022 if granted final approval by the city's Design Review Board. John Montgomery, Montgomery Development Group CEO, told The Post and Courier the $20 million project would include 83 townhome units, with 25 percent designated for affordable housing.
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Post and Courier

Union library hosts mobile law office for underserved, rural community

UNION — The University of South Carolina School of Law and the South Carolina Bar have partnered to bring free legal services to low-income residents in Union County. Residents who qualify will receive simple will preparation and health care power of attorney documentation at no cost from Palmetto Leader, a mobile law office in which USC School of Law provides free legal services to underserved communities across South Carolina.
UNION COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy