4 things to watch in Clemson's home opener vs. Furman (besides the new videoboard)

3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
The Post and Courier
Clemson star says he's LeBron on the court. Dabo Swinney calls him a 'monster' on the field.
CLEMSON — There is a half-smile on Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro's face as he speaks about his athletic abilities. Basketball, specifically. Is there a player on the Tigers' football roster that can challenge him on the hardwood?. “Nah, nobody’s close to me,” Orhorhoro said, smiling, but trying his...
The Post and Courier
In Pickens County, every day is play day
The first rule of Play Club is you can’t hurt anyone. That’s actually the only rule. On a Thursday afternoon after the last school bell rings, several dozen third, fourth and fifth graders from Pickens County’s Central Academy of the Arts stream out of the school and scatter round the yard. How to spend the next two hours is entirely up to them.
The Post and Courier
2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
The Post and Courier
2 eastside Spartanburg plazas get revitalization plans
SPARTANBURG — Two retail plazas across from one another in east Spartanburg are set to get new facades, amenities and additional tenants. Partners and developers involved in revamping Webber Square and Le Baron Plaza have plans to complete the projects by next year. Webber Square is a 26,000-square-foot neighborhood...
The Post and Courier
Hundreds of apartments, another hotel planned for Greenville's West End
GREENVILLE — Another new development is planned for the rapidly growing West End in downtown Greenville. While the number of units may change based on feedback, the plan is for 248 apartments at the corner of Rhett and Oneal streets. A hotel with 154 rooms with a café and...
The Post and Courier
Greenville finalizes Nov. 8 ballot, but councilman won't concede primary defeat
GREENVILLE — Despite a protest lodged by longtime Greenville County Councilman Joe Dill over his defeat in the Republican primary, the county elections board has set the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. Joey Russo will be listed as the District 17 Republican candidate on the ballot, running...
The Post and Courier
Greenville County GOP asks school board candidates about race, LGBT issues
Greenville County school board candidates are criticizing a survey sent out by the local Republican Party that asks whether they think the U.S. is fundamentally racist. Additionally they contend it's the latest sign that school board elections, which in most parts of South Carolina are nonpartisan, are being increasingly dominated by party politics.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg Northside townhome plan with affordable units gets preliminary OK
SPARTANBURG — The second phase of Northside Townhomes construction is on track to begin in late 2022 if granted final approval by the city's Design Review Board. John Montgomery, Montgomery Development Group CEO, told The Post and Courier the $20 million project would include 83 townhome units, with 25 percent designated for affordable housing.
The Post and Courier
Bonds approved for 196 affordable townhomes in western Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG — Meadow Creek housing development is scheduled to begin construction in early 2023 in western Spartanburg County to provide attainable housing for residents based on income. Spartanburg City Council approved a request from Spartanburg Housing on Sept. 12 to issue $27 million in multifamily housing revenue bonds to...
The Post and Courier
Union library hosts mobile law office for underserved, rural community
UNION — The University of South Carolina School of Law and the South Carolina Bar have partnered to bring free legal services to low-income residents in Union County. Residents who qualify will receive simple will preparation and health care power of attorney documentation at no cost from Palmetto Leader, a mobile law office in which USC School of Law provides free legal services to underserved communities across South Carolina.
