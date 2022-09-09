Read full article on original website
nwmissourinews.com
Local businesses host pop-up event
Since COVID-19, small businesses have been growing rapidly. Even in Maryville, many locals and students are turning their hobbies into something others can enjoy as well. Kelsey Perry, the owner of Perrylinkle, asked three other small local businesses to come together and give Maryville a fun, large pop-up event, the Golden Days pop-up Sept. 10 at Something Borrowed. It featured Perrylinkle, Eden Coffee, the Milo Company and Harlow x Brookes.
City Council discusses draft budget for fiscal year, includes planning for community hangar
Maryville City Council continued its discussion on the draft budget for Fiscal Year 2023 in preparation for finalizing the budget at its Sept 26 meeting. City Manager Greg McDanel spearheaded a discussion on the budget at the council’s Sept. 12 meeting noting the city’s capital improvement funds and its comprehensive plan, which includes multiple different softwares.
Maryville football continues road to conference title against St. Pius X
After winning its first Midland Empire Conference game of the year, Maryville football will look to continue the quest for a conference title against two-year reigning conference champion St. Pius X Sept. 16 in Kansas City, Missouri. Coach Matt Webb said Pius has good coaching and coachable players, which makes...
Regents approve presidential search prospectus, $1,500 faculty retention payment
The Northwest Board of Regents approved the presidential search prospectus to begin the process of the presidential search, and approved a bonus for Northwest faculty, at its Sept. 8 meeting. After input meetings were held Aug. 22 and Aug. 23 and a survey was sent out to allow the community,...
Chamber of Commerce Selects New Executive Director
There’s a new member of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce. Becky Albrecht has been selected as the chamber’s new executive director as of Aug. 17. She began her role Sept. 1. Albrecht was most recently the superintendent of Maryville R-II School District. She was superintendent of the school district for seven years and had a career in education for 30 years overall before retiring from her work in education.
