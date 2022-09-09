There’s a new member of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce. Becky Albrecht has been selected as the chamber’s new executive director as of Aug. 17. She began her role Sept. 1. Albrecht was most recently the superintendent of Maryville R-II School District. She was superintendent of the school district for seven years and had a career in education for 30 years overall before retiring from her work in education.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO