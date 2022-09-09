ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

99.9 KEKB

Afterglow of Cedaredge Colorado’s Unbelievable 9-11 Honor Run

Dedicated volunteers, some wearing full firefighter gear, completed an amazing ten-mile uphill run yesterday in Cedaredge, Colorado. In the end, people had a memorable time raising funds for the annual 9-11 Honor Run. September 11 Memorial Run in Cedaredge, Colorado. If you drove Highway 65 between the Gunnison River bridge...
CEDAREDGE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Three killed after Jeep drifts off cliff, tumbling several hundred feet in Colorado

Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 AM and 12 PM on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
KJCT8

Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, September 12, 2022, a Jeep rollover was reported on County Road 361 near Ouray, Colorado. The accident involved a 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona, and a third person that has yet to be identified. The vehicle involved was a...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

3 killed in Jeep rollover in Ouray County

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were killed when the Jeep they were in rolled over on a county road near Ouray in southwestern Colorado Monday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said. Troopers said the rollover happened around 12:30 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, near mile marker 3....
OURAY COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Scattered showers to move into the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A few weeks ago, the temperature was the part that never seemed to change. We stayed hot, day after day, and the new change was the smoke by last week. Since last Wednesday, smoke and hazy skies have continued throughout the Western Slope and are more concentrated North of Montrose county. Today will be no different than what we have been experiencing; dry conditions, smoke, hazy skies, and plenty of sunshine. However, when we thought we escaped the 90-degree temperature threshold in Grand Junction, unfortunately, it makes its presence known today. Temperatures in Grand Junction will sit in the lower 90s and mid-80s for Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Daily Planet

‘Work of art’ home hits the market

For those looking for custom interiors and remarkable views, the 12,452 square-foot, three story 851 Wilson Way home is nothing short of unique. Now on the market, the property costs $25.9 million, nearly half the cost of Tom Cruise's Aldasoro estate, which was listed for $39.5 million. At roughly a 30-minute drive from town past the airport, the home is a part of the Gray Head Property Owners Association. A large steel gate leads down an impeccably landscaped driveway to the house.
TELLURIDE, CO
KJCT8

Crews race to fire in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews are trying to knock down flames along the railroad tracks south of Orchard Mesa Cemetery along 26 7/8 Road. It is burning near railroad tracks and officials closed the railroad line and motor vehicle road while fire teams do their work. A plume...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
K99

Does This Telluride Home Look Like a Small Village to You?

Upon first glance, this home appears to be a small village. However, it is just a single-family home. It is also much larger than it appears. My guess would be easily 15,000 square feet with more than six bedrooms. I have been fooled yet again. This Telluride home has four...
TELLURIDE, CO
Mother Jones

Tina Peters Can’t Keep Her Mouth Shut

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Tina Peters—the Republican Colorado county election official who tried to prove that the 2020 election was stolen by allegedly orchestrating a plan to copy election software from voting machines—is in big trouble.
MESA COUNTY, CO
K99

