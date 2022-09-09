Twenty-one years ago, like many in the news business back then, what started as just another press day started getting squirrelly right around 8 that morning. When the the second plane hit the exactly same place, we started ripping up our pages and starting over. Ity was proof positive that your entire world change in the span of just 24 hours — still one of my all-time favorite movie quotes about reporters — The Paper, 1994 (directed by Ron Woward and starring Michael Keaton, Glenn Close, Marisa Tomei, Randy Quaid and Robert Duvall)...

EL CAMPO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO