Officials identify man that died during a police standoff near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Officials in Lane County have identified the man shot and killed during a police standoff Monday at a home daycare near Springfield. The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Robert Harris, Lane County District Attorney Patricia Perlow said in a news release Wednesday. "Two deputies fired...
Armed suspect report prompts lockdown at Bushnell University, PeaceHealth University Hosp.
--- Update #1 (2:00 p.m.): UO ALERTS is giving the all clear on the potential armed suspect at PeaceHealth University District Hospital. EUGENE, Ore. - The University of Oregon ALERTS page is reporting a lockdown of PeaceHealth University District Hospital and Bushnell University due to a potential armed suspect. Law...
Evacuees begin returning home to Oakridge as evacuation levels back down
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
Armed subject shoots arrows at people and property in mobile-home park
On Wednesday, approximately 11:28 p.m., the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a call of a disorderly person armed with a bow and arrows at a mobile home park in the 82000blk of Davisson Rd. south of Creswell. The call further stated that the subject, male, had put on an army...
Officials: Cedar Creek fire behavior has calmed, still at 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On Wednesday, the Cedar Creek Fire is burning 92,595 acres and remains at 0% containment. Fire officials report that the Cedar Creek Fire remains active, burning with low to moderate intensity. In their daily report on the fire, officials say, "Although fire behavior has calmed considerably,...
Traffic Alert: Stewart Park Drive 'Green Bridge' to close for maintanance
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to traffic Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21. The jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River each day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while a contractor performs inspection work on the bridge, according to the Roseburg Public Works Department.
12-year-old Winston boy on bike hit by car that amputates his leg
WINSTON, Ore. — A 12-year-old boy had his leg amputated when he was hit by a car Wednesday morning in Winston. The Winston Police Department says at around 7:13 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, the 12-year-old was riding his bike to school heading west out of the Community Park at a high rate of speed and did not stop at the stop sign before entering the roadway.
Suspect dead in standoff near Springfield; child called 911 as woman was held hostage
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — One person is dead after a standoff Monday at a home daycare near Springfield. Just before 4 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man assaulting a woman at a residence on S. Ash Street near S. 2nd Street, just south of Springfield.
Fire crews continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now at 92,548 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A virtual community meeting will be hosted by East Zone’s Alaska Team Tuesday night, September 13, at 7:00 p.m. Tune in on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Smoke continues to create unhealthy air quality, which Fire officials say, will likely continue for several more...
Twelvemile Road Fire contained at 72 acres
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) has announced the containment and continued mop of the Twelvemile Road Fire. The fire began in the Twelvemile Creek drainage on September 7. According to the agency, the fire was burning in slash and took 24 hours for firefighters to get control lines around it.
'I'm extremely proud of this crew': Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen offshore Coos Bay
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a disabled vessel offshore Oregon Sunday. Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District command center in Seattle received a report at 9:21 p.m. Friday that the 66-foot fishing vessel, Lodestar, lost all means of propulsion and was stranded in a storm battling 8-to-12-foot waves and over 40-knot winds approximately 180 miles offshore Coos Bay.
Cedar Creek Fire 86,734 acres, 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Cedar Creek Fire officials report Monday, September 12 that the fire is currently burning 86,734 acres and is at 0% containment. Fire officials note that the Lane County Sheriff's Office lowered some evacuation levels Sunday due to changing conditions and progress on the fire. Evacuation levels in the communities of Westfir and portions of Oakridge were lowered from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). High Prairie and the areas north, east, and southwest of Oakridge remain in Level 3 evacuation status. Lane County's latest fire and evacuation information can be found on their website.
Coos County Sheriff candidates face off in forum
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — With the announced retirement of its current sheriff, Coos County Sheriff's Office will choose a new leader in the November election. Wednesday, the candidates shared their stance on issues affecting the county. Candidates for Coos County Sheriff fielded questions during the Bay Area Chamber of...
Rogue Climate to host community meetings on offshore wind farming in Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Rogue Climate will host three "Community Conversations on Floating Offshore Wind Energy" community meetings to discuss possible offshore wind farming on Oregon's coast. The organization says the meetings will give community members an opportunity to "help define priorities for evaluating potential development projects." Three sessions...
Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene hires new executive director
EUGENE, Ore. — Cascades Board of Directors recently approved the hiring of Julie Collins as Executive Director. Collins most recently served as the Deputy Director of the center. Collins will follow Louise Shimmel as executive director. Shimmel founded the center in 1987. She and her staff, board, and volunteers...
Coos Bay to welcome new food joints in coming months
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay foodies have new options coming to town. Land use permits for two buildings in the parking lot of Walmart became final in July. Debbie Erler from the city's Community Development Department tells us construction permits are now awaiting pick-up. The buildings are one...
Some Oakridge residents return home as evacuations decrease
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Weather conditions have been a catalyst to the Cedar Creek Fire. Despite growth and lack of containment so far, there is a sign of hope as parts of the Oakridge and Westfir areas are reduced to a Level 2 (Be Set) notification. While some have returned...
ODFW radio-tagging Coquille smallmouth bass in research project
CHARLESTON, Ore. — ODFW biologists are radio-tagging smallmouth bass in the Coquille River to learn more about these invasive non-native fish negatively impacting fall chinook salmon. Captured smallmouth bass eight inches or larger get a surgically implanted radio tag that can be tracked for up to 18 months depending...
Emeralds one win away from Northwest League title
EUGENE, Ore. — It was game 2 of the Northwest League Championship Series Tuesday night between the Eugene Emeralds and Vancouver. The Ems battled from behind to take a close 6-5 victory. Eugene is now one game away from claiming the championship.
Ducks to face another elite QB in BYU's Jaren Hall
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks have already faced one elite dual threat quarterback this season in Georgia's Stetson Bennett back in Week 1. Now they get a chance for redemption against another one of the nation's best - BYU's Jaren Hall. Hall finished with 23 total touchdowns and...
