yourdailylocal.com
Sept. 12, 2022 Police Blotter
James Bolyard Jr, 31, Spring Creek was charged with Theft by Deception, Deceptive or Fraudulent Business Practices, and Receives Advance Payment for Services and Fails to Perform on 09/09/2022 following an investigation. A 13-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Indecent Assault following an investigation into a report from July 2022. Richard...
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Look to Identify Suspect in Theft from Vehicle at Erie Bluffs State Park
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a purse and credit cards from a vehicle at the Erie Bluffs State Park. It happened sometime between 7 and 7:40 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s credit cards were then used at the Walmart in Edinboro around 8 p.m. the same night to...
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, on Thursday, September 8, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
explore venango
Vehicle Collides With Black Bear on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a Ford Escape collided with a black bear on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
State police: 2 people dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County, state police say. Troopers responded to Branchton Road and Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township at around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash. 68-year-old Gary Redmond...
phl17.com
Employee at Erie’s Gannon University killed in shark attack in the Bahamas
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie woman was reportedly killed in a shark attack this week while on vacation with her family in the Bahamas. Police on the island of New Providence are investigating after an Erie, Pennsylvania woman was reportedly attacked by a bull shark in the waters at Green Cay, northwest of the private island of Rose Island, near Nassau.
explore venango
Franklin Man, Passenger Killed in Motorcycle Vs. Car Collision on Route 8
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man and his passenger were killed in a motorcycle versus car collision on State Route 8 on Friday afternoon. According to Butler-based State Police, this accident happened on Friday, September 9, around 4:00 p.m. on State Route 8 (William Flynn Highway) at its intersection with Branchton Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
yourerie
Newsmaker: Comic-Con Erie 2022
In just three days, the Bayfront Convention Center will once again host Comic-Con Erie, a three-day event featuring celebrity guests, regional artists, cosplay contests and gaming areas and vendors. Joining JET24 Action News to talk about what’s in store for the 2022 Comic-Con Erie is Mark Concilla, president of Erie...
erienewsnow.com
Local Eat & Pour Temporarily Discontinues Service 'for Immediate Future'
Downtown Erie restaurant Local Eat & Pour is temporarily discontinuing service "for the immediate future," according to a Facebook post earlier this week. A "recent health diagnosis" led to the decision, the post said. The owners said they plan to meet with staff over the next few weeks to figure...
erienewsnow.com
Cathedral Prep Graduates Invent Alcoholic Beverage with Protein: Giving You the Business
Two Cathedral Prep graduates are moving forward with a company they started working on while in college during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a beverage business, with a unique twist, and it even captured the attention of Late Night Talk Show host Jimmy Fallon. It's alcohol and...
Lioness at Pennsylvania zoo euthanized
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Nala, the African Lioness at the Erie Zoo, was euthanized on Sept. 12. Nala was 24 years old. The average lifespan for African lions is 10-18 years old. She was one of the oldest African lions in the world at the time of her death, the zoo reported. “Our veterinary and animal care […]
Two vehicles end up in median after accident on I-90
Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, crews from Fairview Fire and Rescue along with Lake Shore Fire Department and A.F. Dobler Hose were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident along I-90. When crews arrived on scene it was noted that two vehicles were in the median with moderate damage. No injuries were reported from this […]
