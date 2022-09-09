LA GRANDE, Ore. - Eastern Oregon University Women's Volleyball won their first home game of 2022 on Tuesday night against the Yotes of the College of Idaho. The Mountaineers dropped one set in the match but finished strong winning in four sets, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12. Momentum was a big factor in the game as EOU held a comfortable lead throughout the first set and led by double digits at set-point. The Yotes went on a small run, but the Mounties eventually finished the set at 25-18. The tables turned in the second set when the College of Idaho jumped out to an early lead and never lost it, winning 25-22 despite a late comeback attempt from the Mounties.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO