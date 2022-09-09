Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Fiona likely to develop this week
Residents and visitors along the East Coast are being advised to monitor a tropical depression in the Atlantic Ocean that is expected to grow into a tropical storm. Moving west at 14 mph, Tropical Depression Seven is forecast to reach tropical storm strength by Thursday, but it does not pose an immediate threat to Northeast Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
