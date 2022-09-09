Read full article on original website
outbreaknewstoday.com
Australia: Measles case reported in NSW, 1st case in state in 2 1/2 years
An individual in their in their 50s is the first confirmed measles case in New South Wales (NSW) since February 2020, according the health officials. The patient acquired their infection while travelling in Asia last month. The case developed symptoms after returning to Sydney and is now isolated in hospital.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Philippines dengue cases top 145,000, Deaths rise another 39
Philippines health authorities reported an additional 16,995 dengue fever cases during the week ending August 27, bringing the total cases to 145,341. This is a 176 percent increase from the tally during the same period in 2021 (52,697). In addition, 39 additional fatalities were reported, putting the dengue death toll...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Panama malaria cases top 4,000 in 2022
The Panama Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported this Friday that, at the national level, a total of 4,076 accumulated cases of malaria are registered according to the latest report issued by the Department of Epidemiology. Of this total, it is noted that 1,513 correspond to the Guna Yala region, 904...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Investigational dose of oral interferon-free treatment can cure hepatitis C in children
A study that evaluated an investigational dosage of once-daily ledipasvir 45 mg/sofosbuvir 200 mg (LDV/SOF) in children aged six to 11 years infected with the Hepatitis C virus (HCV), found that 99% of children (n=89/90) had undetectable levels of HCV-RNA 12 weeks after treatment. The study, presented at The International Liver Congress™ 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, also showed that the fixed-dose combination of LDV/SOF was well-tolerated, and no patients experienced a serious adverse event considered related to the study drug.
