Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free FudgeThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of CaliforniaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San CarlosAnthony J LynchSan Carlos, CA
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Golden State WarriorsAdrian HolmanSan Francisco, CA
calmatters.network
Here's how this year's Palo Alto City Council candidates want to serve you if elected
Election season is in full swing across Palo Alto, where campaign signs are becoming more noticeable across town. Candidate forums are also set for the coming weeks, including this evening’s City Council debate hosted by the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online. To assist local voters in their decision at...
calmatters.network
Town & Country Village fights Encina Avenue condo proposal
Palo Alto leaders found plenty to love about downtown’s newest housing proposal: it’s a short walk from transit, it’s near Stanford University and Palo Alto High School and it’s so close to retail that it’s practically in a mall. Owners of that mall, however, aren’t...
calmatters.network
News Digest: Weekly forum updates | PUSD town hall at Village High
The candidate forum for the Pleasanton Unified School District Trustee Area 2 contested election, which the Weekly planned to moderate on Sept. 20, has been canceled because one of the two active candidates is not available for the scheduled date. We are working with our partners in the hopes of securing a new date in time before the election.
calmatters.network
Pleasanton presses pause on PFAS treatment and well rehabilitation project
The Pleasanton City Council voted unanimously last week to pause the PFAS treatment and wells rehabilitation project, which was intended to address water quality and purification, because of rising costs and other factors. City staff recommended halting the final design of the project in order to evaluate other alternatives to...
calmatters.network
Amador admin assistant Laurie Walker campaigning for PUSD Area 2 seat
Laurie Walker, an administrative assistant for the Pleasanton Unified School District and daughter of two career educators, will be running for the Trustee Area 2 seat in November. “I will bring a broad perspective that includes detailed knowledge of the district; an understanding of the budgeting process; and the ability...
calmatters.network
LLNL directors talk past accomplishments, current challenges during lab's 70th anniversary event
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, like many longstanding research and development institutions, traditionally has been a place where employees spent most of their careers until they retired. That made for a stable work force and plenty of institutional knowledge. That’s changing big time for the lab’s director Kim Budil. During the...
calmatters.network
Tuition is free at these San Jose community colleges—for now
The COVID-19 pandemic and decreasing enrollment enabled San Jose community colleges to stretch free tuition to part-time students, but all that may be in jeopardy by next summer. The federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund gave Evergreen Valley and San Jose City colleges millions in funding to help students stay...
calmatters.network
Santa Clara County rescinds COVID vaccine mandate for workers in high-risk settings
Workers at Santa Clara County health care and long-term care facilities, homeless shelters and prisons will no longer be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the county’s health officer on Monday rescinded a health order mandating that they do so. Vaccination or frequent testing has been a requirement...
calmatters.network
Pleasanton council OKs location for new cricket field at Ken Mercer Sports Park
Cricket players and fans in Pleasanton will soon be able to compete and practice on a new field set to be constructed at Ken Mercer Sports Park following the City Council’s decision on the location last week. The council on Sept. 6 unanimously approved city staff’s recommendation to go...
calmatters.network
Caltrain boosts weekday evening service
In an effort to meet the riding demand of commuters using public transit, Caltrain launched a new schedule on Monday, Sept. 12, that decreases the wait times for riders transferring from BART. Announced on Sept. 7, BART riders transferring in Millbrae will soon only have to wait nine to 16...
calmatters.network
Car crash leads to power outage for more than 3K Palo Alto Utilities customers
A car crash led to a power outage for more than 3,000 Palo Alto Utilities customers early Sunday morning, according to the city’s Utilities Department. The outage impacted 3,330 customers shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, according to Utilities communications manager Catherine Elvert. The service disruption was caused by a car that crashed into a utility pole at the U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp near Embarcadero Road.
calmatters.network
Driverless food delivery: Nuro teams up with Uber Eats to deploy autonomous vehicles in Mountain View
Mountain View-based Nuro and Uber are embarking on a new multiyear partnership to use Nuro’s autonomous, electric vehicles for food deliveries in the United States, the companies announced Thursday, Sept. 8. The partnership will kick off this fall with deliveries in Mountain View and Houston, with plans to expand...
calmatters.network
'An Afternoon or Evening with Evangelist Billy Sunday' in Pleasanton
The Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton is set to host an interactive performance bringing late evangelist preacher Billy Sunday to life this month through the Museum on Main’s Ed Kinney Speaker Series. Scholar Doug Mishler will portray Sunday in the Chautauquan performance style for both in-person and online versions...
calmatters.network
DA investigating violent arrest by San Rafael police; Chief Spiller 'concerned' by incident
The Marin County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday it has opened an investigation into an altercation between two San Rafael police officers and a man after body-cam footage of his bloody arrest went viral and the officers involved have been placed on leave. Neither the District Attorney’s Office nor...
calmatters.network
Woman arrested for allegedly attacking men with wine bottle, robbing one
Palo Alto police arrested a woman on Saturday afternoon after she allegedly attacked two men with an empty wine bottle before robbing a third. Police received a call at 2:55 p.m. about a disturbance in the parking lot of the Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road. A 31-year-old woman from East Palo Alto was allegedly following the caller and attacking him with liquor bottles. Responding officers detained her near San Francisquito Creek a short time later, police said Sunday in a statement.
calmatters.network
Dublin prison worker dies by suicide amid investigation into inmate abuse
One of the employees at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Dublin facing allegations of sexual misconduct in ongoing investigations at the women’s prison has died by apparent suicide. Nicholas Theodore Ramos, 37, was a corrections officer at the prison who was placed on leave earlier this year, along...
calmatters.network
'Courageous' opens orchestra season in Livermore
The Pacific Chamber Orchestra is beginning its 2022-23 season this weekend with a concert featuring some of the greatest musical works to come out of central Europe. On the stage at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Sunday (Sept. 18), “Courageous: Music from the Heart of Europe” will include music by late Ukrainian composers Mykola Kolessa and Myroslav Skoryk, Polish composers Grazyna Bacewisz and Wojciech Kilar, and Antonin Dvorak of the Czech and Slovak Republics.
calmatters.network
Pleasanton Preps: Strong start to season for Foothill girls' volleyball
The impressive early season for the Foothill girls’ volleyball team continued, as the Falcons ran off three straight wins last week. All three wins came in straight sets as the team moved to 10-1 on the season. The week started with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-20 win over Dougherty Valley....
