Palo Alto, CA

calmatters.network

Town & Country Village fights Encina Avenue condo proposal

Palo Alto leaders found plenty to love about downtown’s newest housing proposal: it’s a short walk from transit, it’s near Stanford University and Palo Alto High School and it’s so close to retail that it’s practically in a mall. Owners of that mall, however, aren’t...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

News Digest: Weekly forum updates | PUSD town hall at Village High

The candidate forum for the Pleasanton Unified School District Trustee Area 2 contested election, which the Weekly planned to moderate on Sept. 20, has been canceled because one of the two active candidates is not available for the scheduled date. We are working with our partners in the hopes of securing a new date in time before the election.
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Pleasanton presses pause on PFAS treatment and well rehabilitation project

The Pleasanton City Council voted unanimously last week to pause the PFAS treatment and wells rehabilitation project, which was intended to address water quality and purification, because of rising costs and other factors. City staff recommended halting the final design of the project in order to evaluate other alternatives to...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Amador admin assistant Laurie Walker campaigning for PUSD Area 2 seat

Laurie Walker, an administrative assistant for the Pleasanton Unified School District and daughter of two career educators, will be running for the Trustee Area 2 seat in November. “I will bring a broad perspective that includes detailed knowledge of the district; an understanding of the budgeting process; and the ability...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Tuition is free at these San Jose community colleges—for now

The COVID-19 pandemic and decreasing enrollment enabled San Jose community colleges to stretch free tuition to part-time students, but all that may be in jeopardy by next summer. The federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund gave Evergreen Valley and San Jose City colleges millions in funding to help students stay...
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Caltrain boosts weekday evening service

In an effort to meet the riding demand of commuters using public transit, Caltrain launched a new schedule on Monday, Sept. 12, that decreases the wait times for riders transferring from BART. Announced on Sept. 7, BART riders transferring in Millbrae will soon only have to wait nine to 16...
MILLBRAE, CA
calmatters.network

Car crash leads to power outage for more than 3K Palo Alto Utilities customers

A car crash led to a power outage for more than 3,000 Palo Alto Utilities customers early Sunday morning, according to the city’s Utilities Department. The outage impacted 3,330 customers shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, according to Utilities communications manager Catherine Elvert. The service disruption was caused by a car that crashed into a utility pole at the U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp near Embarcadero Road.
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

'An Afternoon or Evening with Evangelist Billy Sunday' in Pleasanton

The Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton is set to host an interactive performance bringing late evangelist preacher Billy Sunday to life this month through the Museum on Main’s Ed Kinney Speaker Series. Scholar Doug Mishler will portray Sunday in the Chautauquan performance style for both in-person and online versions...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Woman arrested for allegedly attacking men with wine bottle, robbing one

Palo Alto police arrested a woman on Saturday afternoon after she allegedly attacked two men with an empty wine bottle before robbing a third. Police received a call at 2:55 p.m. about a disturbance in the parking lot of the Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road. A 31-year-old woman from East Palo Alto was allegedly following the caller and attacking him with liquor bottles. Responding officers detained her near San Francisquito Creek a short time later, police said Sunday in a statement.
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Dublin prison worker dies by suicide amid investigation into inmate abuse

One of the employees at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Dublin facing allegations of sexual misconduct in ongoing investigations at the women’s prison has died by apparent suicide. Nicholas Theodore Ramos, 37, was a corrections officer at the prison who was placed on leave earlier this year, along...
DUBLIN, CA
calmatters.network

'Courageous' opens orchestra season in Livermore

The Pacific Chamber Orchestra is beginning its 2022-23 season this weekend with a concert featuring some of the greatest musical works to come out of central Europe. On the stage at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Sunday (Sept. 18), “Courageous: Music from the Heart of Europe” will include music by late Ukrainian composers Mykola Kolessa and Myroslav Skoryk, Polish composers Grazyna Bacewisz and Wojciech Kilar, and Antonin Dvorak of the Czech and Slovak Republics.
LIVERMORE, CA
calmatters.network

Pleasanton Preps: Strong start to season for Foothill girls' volleyball

The impressive early season for the Foothill girls’ volleyball team continued, as the Falcons ran off three straight wins last week. All three wins came in straight sets as the team moved to 10-1 on the season. The week started with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-20 win over Dougherty Valley....
SAN JOSE, CA

