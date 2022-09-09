ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

krcrtv.com

Six Rivers Complex: Evacuation warnings lifted as fire is 93% contained

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — After weeks of evacuating residents in the Willow Creek area, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has officially lifted all evacuation warnings in areas impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. All evacuation orders and warnings have also been lifted in Trinity County since Sept....
WILLOW CREEK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters to conduct control burn at Willows-Glenn County Airport

WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters will be conducting a control burn at the Willows-Glenn County Airport on Tuesday evening. Starting at 5:30 p.m., crews will begin the burn. Smoke, flames and emergency personnel will be in the area. The Willows Fire Department says the area has seen some fires and has...
WILLOWS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Early morning fire stopped on side of the road

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is investigating an early morning fire that broke out in north Redding. The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. It was contained to a very small spot of dry grass off of Keswick Dam Road and Quartz Hill Road.
REDDING, CA
City
Manton, CA
County
Tehama County, CA
County
Shasta County, CA
actionnewsnow.com

New fire engine and other public safety equipment heading to Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Town Council unanimously voted to approve three public safety items on its agenda Tuesday night. One of those included the purchase of a new fire engine. The new engine will be manned at station 82 off of Pearson Rd. It will replace an engine that's 20...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power restored to 1,600 PG&E customers in Butte County

OROVILLE, Calif. 11:17 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,600 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville area, according to the PG&E outage. Just after 11 a.m., the power was restored. At about 7:39 a.m., 1,656 customers lost power along Highway 162. Customers who live near Lincoln Street and Oroville...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Willow Fire in Big Bend, 16 acres, 40% contained

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 9:49 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says that the Willow Fire in Big Bend has burned 16 acres and is 40% contained. The fire started on Saturday near Shot Gun Road and Summit Lake Road. Firefighters continue to mop up and improve and increase containment...
BIG BEND, CA
Environment
actionnewsnow.com

Crews stop forward spread of Basler Fire in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 9:46 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the Basler Fire in Tehama County on Friday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE TGU. The fire broke out in the area of Highway 36 West and Basler Road and burned 14.5 acres, and is 75% contained.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crash in Chico sends motorcyclist to hospital

CHICO, Calif. - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises after a crash in Chico Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on East Avenue, east of Floral. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, breaking the back...
CHICO, CA
chicosol.org

Law enforcement’s killing ‘playbook’ revealed

I’d like to plug an important, disturbing and highly instructive film that gets at some little-known truths about police killings and is now available for viewing online: “3 Seconds in October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez.”. “3 Seconds in October” was produced and directed by Ron Rogers and...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
chicosol.org

Lawsuits over groundwater plans can proceed

Lawsuits challenging the validity of Groundwater Sustainability Plans (GSPs) in Glenn, Colusa, and Butte counties will be allowed to proceed after three judges separately overruled efforts by local groundwater authorities to dismiss the cases based on legal technicalities. In an Aug. 23 order, Colusa County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A....
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Redding PD seizes large amount of fentanyl; suspect arrested

Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “In July of 2022, the officers of the Redding Police Department Bike Team initiated an investigation into a person responsible for delivering fentanyl into Downtown Redding, Hilltop Drive, and surrounding areas. Fentanyl use has been identified as a growing problem throughout the Hilltop Drive and Downtown areas. The investigation identified Tara Detrant (34 years of Anderson) as a possible suspect. On September 1st, 2022, the RPD Bike Team, with the assistance of the Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Shasta Inter-Agency Narcotics Task Force (SINTF), conducted a traffic stop on Detrant’s vehicle. A search warrant was served on Detrant’s vehicle which resulted in officers locating approximately 10 ounces of fentanyl and other items of narcotic paraphernalia.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

