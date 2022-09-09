Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “In July of 2022, the officers of the Redding Police Department Bike Team initiated an investigation into a person responsible for delivering fentanyl into Downtown Redding, Hilltop Drive, and surrounding areas. Fentanyl use has been identified as a growing problem throughout the Hilltop Drive and Downtown areas. The investigation identified Tara Detrant (34 years of Anderson) as a possible suspect. On September 1st, 2022, the RPD Bike Team, with the assistance of the Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Shasta Inter-Agency Narcotics Task Force (SINTF), conducted a traffic stop on Detrant’s vehicle. A search warrant was served on Detrant’s vehicle which resulted in officers locating approximately 10 ounces of fentanyl and other items of narcotic paraphernalia.

REDDING, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO