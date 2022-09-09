Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex: Evacuation warnings lifted as fire is 93% contained
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — After weeks of evacuating residents in the Willow Creek area, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has officially lifted all evacuation warnings in areas impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. All evacuation orders and warnings have also been lifted in Trinity County since Sept....
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters to conduct control burn at Willows-Glenn County Airport
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters will be conducting a control burn at the Willows-Glenn County Airport on Tuesday evening. Starting at 5:30 p.m., crews will begin the burn. Smoke, flames and emergency personnel will be in the area. The Willows Fire Department says the area has seen some fires and has...
krcrtv.com
Local receives citation after igniting vegetation fire in Shingletown on Monday
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — CAL FIRE Law Enforcement issued a citation to a local in Shingletown for burning during a burn suspension on Monday morning. According to CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County, their firefighters responded to reports of a vegetation fire burning off of Wilson Hill Road. Firefighters arrived...
actionnewsnow.com
Early morning fire stopped on side of the road
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is investigating an early morning fire that broke out in north Redding. The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. It was contained to a very small spot of dry grass off of Keswick Dam Road and Quartz Hill Road.
actionnewsnow.com
New fire engine and other public safety equipment heading to Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Town Council unanimously voted to approve three public safety items on its agenda Tuesday night. One of those included the purchase of a new fire engine. The new engine will be manned at station 82 off of Pearson Rd. It will replace an engine that's 20...
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to 1,600 PG&E customers in Butte County
OROVILLE, Calif. 11:17 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,600 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville area, according to the PG&E outage. Just after 11 a.m., the power was restored. At about 7:39 a.m., 1,656 customers lost power along Highway 162. Customers who live near Lincoln Street and Oroville...
KDRV
FireWatch: Mountain Fire burns another 1,300 acres, new Evacuation Orders & Warnings issued
UPDATE: The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has issued new evacuations due to the Mountain Fire. According to the Sheriff's Office, new Evacuation Orders have been issued to Zone SIS-2218-B, which includes north of Mcconaughy Gulch Road, Noyes Valley Road, east of Duezl Creek and west of Winters Gulch Road. Scarface...
actionnewsnow.com
Five Fire on northbound Interstate 5, 2.5 acres, forward progress stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 3:51 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that forward progress of the Five Fire on northbound Interstate 5 and Gyle Road has been stopped. Firefighters will stay at the scene of the 2.5 acre fire for about two more hours. CAL FIRE has named this...
actionnewsnow.com
Willow Fire in Big Bend, 16 acres, 40% contained
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 9:49 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says that the Willow Fire in Big Bend has burned 16 acres and is 40% contained. The fire started on Saturday near Shot Gun Road and Summit Lake Road. Firefighters continue to mop up and improve and increase containment...
shastascout.org
Sheriff’s Office Provides Little Response To New Distribution of Antisemitic Materials In City Of Shasta Lake
Before 7 am on the morning of August 18, Jennie Dougherty says she was walking in her neighborhood in the City of Shasta Lake when she noticed flyers on the doorsteps of many of her neighbors’ houses. “I started walking around 6:20 and it didn’t hit me (what I...
actionnewsnow.com
Dollar General in Oroville evacuated due to smoking AC unit Sunday
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that they evacuated the Dollar General on 3rd Street in Oroville on Sunday as a precaution due to a smoking AC unit on the roof. The fire was contained to a refrigeration unit, and all but one engine has returned to quarters.
actionnewsnow.com
Southbound I-5 traffic returns to normal after police activity in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 11:02 A.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was diverted onto South Bonnyview Road due to police activity on the overpass Monday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. At about 11 a.m., traffic returned to normal. It is not clear what the police activity was for. This is a...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews stop forward spread of Basler Fire in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 9:46 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the Basler Fire in Tehama County on Friday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE TGU. The fire broke out in the area of Highway 36 West and Basler Road and burned 14.5 acres, and is 75% contained.
actionnewsnow.com
Crash in Chico sends motorcyclist to hospital
CHICO, Calif. - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises after a crash in Chico Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on East Avenue, east of Floral. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, breaking the back...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police arrest man for human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A Contra Costa County man was taken into custody by detectives from the Anderson Police Department after an investigation revealed the man had been involved in human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County. On Tuesday, detectives with the Anderson Police Department headed down to Contra Costa...
chicosol.org
Law enforcement’s killing ‘playbook’ revealed
I’d like to plug an important, disturbing and highly instructive film that gets at some little-known truths about police killings and is now available for viewing online: “3 Seconds in October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez.”. “3 Seconds in October” was produced and directed by Ron Rogers and...
chicosol.org
Lawsuits over groundwater plans can proceed
Lawsuits challenging the validity of Groundwater Sustainability Plans (GSPs) in Glenn, Colusa, and Butte counties will be allowed to proceed after three judges separately overruled efforts by local groundwater authorities to dismiss the cases based on legal technicalities. In an Aug. 23 order, Colusa County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A....
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9:30 p.m.] New Start in Trinity County Being Called the Texas Fire
Let us hope that the name of the newest fire in Trinity County isn’t indicative of the size it will grow to be…. The Texas Fire, as it is being called, was reported just before 12:30 p.m. east of Ruth Lake and south of Wildwood. According to the Shasta...
crimevoice.com
Redding PD seizes large amount of fentanyl; suspect arrested
Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “In July of 2022, the officers of the Redding Police Department Bike Team initiated an investigation into a person responsible for delivering fentanyl into Downtown Redding, Hilltop Drive, and surrounding areas. Fentanyl use has been identified as a growing problem throughout the Hilltop Drive and Downtown areas. The investigation identified Tara Detrant (34 years of Anderson) as a possible suspect. On September 1st, 2022, the RPD Bike Team, with the assistance of the Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Shasta Inter-Agency Narcotics Task Force (SINTF), conducted a traffic stop on Detrant’s vehicle. A search warrant was served on Detrant’s vehicle which resulted in officers locating approximately 10 ounces of fentanyl and other items of narcotic paraphernalia.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
