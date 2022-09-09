ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS News

Harford County man charged in stabbing death of 63-year-old man in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 63-year-old man in Baltimore last week, police said. Gordon Staron, 33, is charged with first-degree murder along with assault- and weapon-related charges. He is from Abingdon, according to electronic court records. Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. last...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
PENSACOLA, FL

