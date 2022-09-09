The Wildcat Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Pflugerville Invitational on Friday at Northeast Metro Park in Pflugerville. The Wildcats placed 3rd led my medalists Tyson Tamez and Anthony Soto. Tamez finished 9th with a time of 16:46 and Soto finished 13th with a time of 17:00. La’Ron Alexander(25th), Mateo Lopez(26th) and Xavier Tools(27th) rounded out the top 5 for the Cats’. Completing the scoring was Rudy Rodriguez(32nd) and David Maxson(34th). Other finishers were Seth Orf(36th), Domonick Montalbo(56th) and Julian Jimenez(74th).

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO