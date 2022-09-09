Read full article on original website
Travis 8th grade football results vs. Belton M.S.
The Travis Science Academy 7th grade A football team hosted Belton Middle School in their home opener at Woodson Field on Tuesday evening. Travis fell in the “B” game and played to a 0-0 draw in the “A” game. The “A” team tied Belton with a...
Bonham 8th grade football falls at Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE – The Bonham the grade football teams traveled to Copperas Cove to take on Copperas Cove Junior High. In a battle of Bulldogs, the Copperas Cove Bulldogs took both games against Bonham. The “A” team fell to Copperas Cove by a score of 33-20. Offensive Standouts for...
Bonham 7th grade sweeps Copperas Cove
The Bonham 7th grade football teams hosted Copperas Cove Junior High on Monday evening. Both teams earned victories and improved to 2-0 on the season. The “A” team defeated Copperas Cove by a score of 18-6. Offensive Standouts for the Bulldogs included quarterback Landon Walker with a pair of rushing touchdowns while also throwing a touchdown pass. Running back Fernando Thompson rushed for 80 yards and wide receiver Lee-Bron Beasley had a touchdown reception.
Temple drops 12-6A opener to Midway in front of enthusiastic crowd
On middle school night, student-athletes from Bonham, Lamar and Travis Science Academy made it a priority to enthusiastically mimic the public address announcer inside Wildcat Gym. Into the microphone, he’d say “Point, Temple,” anytime the Tem-Cats lit up their side of the scoreboard. And with unwavering exuberance, the response in...
JV Boys Cross County take 2nd at Pflugerville
The Wildcat Junior Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Pflugerville Invitational on Friday at Northeast Metro Park in Pflugerville. The JV Boys finished 2nd behind Lake Travis and were led again by medalist Jordyn Adams, who finished 6th in a time of 19:33. Chis Sorrells finished 16th in a time of 19:59. Top 7 finishers for the Cats’ were Sebastian Castilleja(20th), Riley Dominguez(23rd), Eric Ortiz(24th), Jayden Bihl(28th), and Moises Ortega(29th).
JV Girls take 6th at Pflugerville
The Tem-Cat Junior Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Pflugerville Invitational on Friday at Northeast Metro Park in Pflugerville. The JV Girls finished 6th and were led by medalist Amber Hemmitt who placed 7th in a time of 13:55. Ashly Sabo finished 32nd with a time of 15:02. Completing the scoring for the Tem-Cats were Jamie Castillo(42nd), Valeria Guardado(63rd)Lily Wiser(69th), Kyla Hernandez(75th), and Abby Hannon(83rd).
Travis boys cross country results from the McGregor Invitational
McGREGOR – The Travis boys cross country team participated in their second meet of the season as they ran in the McGregor Invitational on Saturday. Here are the results from Saturday’s meet. As a team, the Mustangs finished in 13th Place in the team standings in a field...
Travis girls cross country takes 10th at McGregor
McGREGOR – The Travis girls cross country team participated in their second meet of the season as they ran in the McGregor Invitational on Saturday. Overall their times saw vast improvement from the previous week. As a team, the Lady Mustangs finished in 10th Place in the team standings...
Wildcats take 3rd at Pflugerville
The Wildcat Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Pflugerville Invitational on Friday at Northeast Metro Park in Pflugerville. The Wildcats placed 3rd led my medalists Tyson Tamez and Anthony Soto. Tamez finished 9th with a time of 16:46 and Soto finished 13th with a time of 17:00. La’Ron Alexander(25th), Mateo Lopez(26th) and Xavier Tools(27th) rounded out the top 5 for the Cats’. Completing the scoring was Rudy Rodriguez(32nd) and David Maxson(34th). Other finishers were Seth Orf(36th), Domonick Montalbo(56th) and Julian Jimenez(74th).
Ticket information for the Temple-Arlington Martin game
Tickets for Friday’s matchup between Temple and Arlington Martin are now available to purchase from our athletic website, www.wildcatstrong.com/tickets Presale tickets are available until 5:00 pm on Friday. Ticket prices will be $10 for blue chair backs seats and $7 for general admission seating. Student tickets will be on...
Tem-Cats place 8th at Pflugerville
The Tem-Cat Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Pflugerville Invitational on Friday at Northeast Metro Park in Pflugerville. The Tem-Cats Placed 8th and were paced by Rebecca Terry, who finished 27th with a time of 21:35. Maya Ramirez finished 34th with a time of 21:48. Completing the top 7 for the Tem-Cats were Kylie Tamez(54th), Sofia Garcia(56th), Vanessa Sorrells(91st), Marisa Hernandez(93rd), and Nayeli Lopez(94th).
