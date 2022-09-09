Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
my40.tv
'God's the artist, I just hold the saw:' Woodcarver hones unique craft in the mountains
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Wood carving is an age-old artform practiced around the world, but in the last few decades it’s gotten some new followers – thanks to a modern twist: power tools. Master chainsaw carver, Pherson Weathermon, has been perfecting his craft for the last...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
biltmorebeacon.com
Village Art & Craft Fair at Biltmore Village
Don't miss the Village Art and Craft Fair today, Sunday, Sept. 11, at Biltmore Village. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Asheville's premier outdoor art and craft fair features over 100 exhibitors representing all media. The fair will be held rain or shine from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The...
WATE
Relaxation Deep in the Smoky Mountains at The Swag
Nestled in the beautiful Smoky Mountains in Waynesville, North Carolina; you and your family can have a quiet and relaxing vacation at The Swag. The Swag offers many amenities for you and your family to enjoy. From a full-service bar and cellar room to a full-service spa and a brand new hot tub outside. You can disconnect from the world outside and enjoy a very calming weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Hendersonville’s first beer garden prepares for opening
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Beer Garden - one of Hendersonville’s newest taphouses - invites you to join them for their grand opening on September 17-18. Representatives for the taphouse say the south slope building was originally a 1950′s gas station. They say they’re offering 25 beers and ciders on tap, in addition to a variety of wine, seltzers, domestics, craft beer, and non-alcohol options.
country1037fm.com
Adam Sandler Bringing Stand-Up Tour To North Carolina And South Carolina
Adam Sandler is adding to his already busy film schedule and swinging back around to his stand-up comedy/music roots. Sandler has announced that he’s hitting the road for a stand-up tour this fall, his first since 2019. According to Consequence, the 15-city arena tour kicks off on October 21st...
FOX Carolina
Upstate coffee shop named one of the most beautiful
A huge alligator was caught in Lake Marion in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. (Photo credit: Cordray's Processing & Taxidermy)
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pick apples, explore a corn maze, and eat pumpkin donuts at Stepp’s Orchard in Hendersonville, NC
This family-owned orchard in Hendersonville, NC has u-pick apples, lots of fun family activities on weekends, and pretty amazing cider and pumpkin donuts. Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard is the very first u-pick apple orchard in Henderson County and has been in operation for more than 50 years. They know what they’re doing and we had to go check it out for ourselves. Honestly, I went for the pumpkin donuts. I love apple cider donuts but pumpkin? Yes, please!
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Thunder in the Smokies rally happens this weekend in Maggie Valley
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The roar of Harleys will fill the air in Haywood County this weekend. Hundreds of motorcycles will rumble into Maggie Valley for the annual Thunder in the Smokies rally. Daily passes are $20 and it's $25 for a three-day weekend pass. The event is...
FOX Carolina
Celebration for Upstate woman turning 107-years-old
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones gathered today to celebrate a special Upstate woman. Members from Cannon Memorial Baptist Church organized a birthday party to celebrate 107-year-old Lake Waldrop White. Mrs. White was born in Pickens County in September of 1915. Throughout the years, she worked a variety of...
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Clover
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Clover. Clover is three years old and is up to date on all her vaccines, is microchipped and spayed. Clover is full of energy, is very...
The Post and Courier
Former Greenville food truck Birrieria 101 opens restaurant on Wade Hampton
Editor’s note: ‘Now Open’ is a weekly series highlighting recently opened restaurants in the Greenville area and around the Upstate. Look for a new restaurant every Friday at postandcourier.com/greenville/food. Have a suggestion? Email Eric Connor. GREENVILLE— It was once a popular food truck on the west side...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
WYFF4.com
Man missing after being last seen in blue paper hospital shirt near SC hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 60-year-old man last seen Saturday morning. The Sheriff's Office said Carl Duffie Wheat Jr. was last seen in downtown Greenville near St. Francis Hospital around 9 a.m. Wheat was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue...
my40.tv
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
Area Animal Shelters face overcrowding
Too many animals and not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters in the Upstate and throughout South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Upstate hospitals catching cancer early with free screenings
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate hospital system is doing its part to catch cancer early by offering free prostate screenings. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, and one of the leading causes of cancer death, according to Bon Secours Health System. The CDC said...
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg bakery reopens under new ownership, with added offerings
SPARTANBURG — A small bakery on Westgate Mall Drive has a fresh new look, name and owner but has kept the sweet, traditional recipes. On Aug. 20, Spartan Bakery reopened as Spartan Bakery Boutique. The bakery has new paint, lighting and outdoor seating. More indoor seating has been added.
my40.tv
Haywood Co. Sheriff, retiring in December, honored by Clyde Volunteer Fire Dept.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the 9/11 memorial service at Clyde Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, Sept. 11, the fire department honored Haywood County Sheriff, who is retiring at the end of 2022. Prior to his role as sheriff, Christopher served as a state trooper for 30 years.
Missing Greenville girl safely found
A missing Greenville girl has been safely located. The girl, Haley Taylor, originally went missing at a Greenville bus stop Thursday afternoon.
Comments / 1