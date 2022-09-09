ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Lure, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
biltmorebeacon.com

Village Art & Craft Fair at Biltmore Village

Don't miss the Village Art and Craft Fair today, Sunday, Sept. 11, at Biltmore Village. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Asheville's premier outdoor art and craft fair features over 100 exhibitors representing all media. The fair will be held rain or shine from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WATE

Relaxation Deep in the Smoky Mountains at The Swag

Nestled in the beautiful Smoky Mountains in Waynesville, North Carolina; you and your family can have a quiet and relaxing vacation at The Swag. The Swag offers many amenities for you and your family to enjoy. From a full-service bar and cellar room to a full-service spa and a brand new hot tub outside. You can disconnect from the world outside and enjoy a very calming weekend.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Lure, NC
FOX Carolina

Hendersonville’s first beer garden prepares for opening

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Beer Garden - one of Hendersonville’s newest taphouses - invites you to join them for their grand opening on September 17-18. Representatives for the taphouse say the south slope building was originally a 1950′s gas station. They say they’re offering 25 beers and ciders on tap, in addition to a variety of wine, seltzers, domestics, craft beer, and non-alcohol options.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Pick apples, explore a corn maze, and eat pumpkin donuts at Stepp’s Orchard in Hendersonville, NC

This family-owned orchard in Hendersonville, NC has u-pick apples, lots of fun family activities on weekends, and pretty amazing cider and pumpkin donuts. Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard is the very first u-pick apple orchard in Henderson County and has been in operation for more than 50 years. They know what they’re doing and we had to go check it out for ourselves. Honestly, I went for the pumpkin donuts. I love apple cider donuts but pumpkin? Yes, please!
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Dirty Dancing#Localevent#Art#Festival#Gulp
FOX Carolina

Celebration for Upstate woman turning 107-years-old

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones gathered today to celebrate a special Upstate woman. Members from Cannon Memorial Baptist Church organized a birthday party to celebrate 107-year-old Lake Waldrop White. Mrs. White was born in Pickens County in September of 1915. Throughout the years, she worked a variety of...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Clover

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Clover. Clover is three years old and is up to date on all her vaccines, is microchipped and spayed. Clover is full of energy, is very...
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Greenville food truck Birrieria 101 opens restaurant on Wade Hampton

Editor’s note: ‘Now Open’ is a weekly series highlighting recently opened restaurants in the Greenville area and around the Upstate. Look for a new restaurant every Friday at postandcourier.com/greenville/food. Have a suggestion? Email Eric Connor. GREENVILLE— It was once a popular food truck on the west side...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
FOX Carolina

Upstate hospitals catching cancer early with free screenings

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate hospital system is doing its part to catch cancer early by offering free prostate screenings. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, and one of the leading causes of cancer death, according to Bon Secours Health System. The CDC said...
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg bakery reopens under new ownership, with added offerings

SPARTANBURG — A small bakery on Westgate Mall Drive has a fresh new look, name and owner but has kept the sweet, traditional recipes. On Aug. 20, Spartan Bakery reopened as Spartan Bakery Boutique. The bakery has new paint, lighting and outdoor seating. More indoor seating has been added.
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy