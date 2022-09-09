Read full article on original website
How does the Apex Legends rank reset work and when do ranks reset?
Your rank in Apex Legends is a matter of prestige within the game. High ranks are a sign both of your skill and of your commitment to playing the game since the higher ranks are difficult to achieve for most players without committing significant time and effort to the game’s ranked mode. Achieving higher ranks also comes with special cosmetic rewards that players can unlock, further demonstrating their mastery of the game.
How to redeem Fortnite’s free end-of-season rewards
Fortnite is one of the hottest live-service games out right now, with hundreds of thousands of players logging into competitive Arena matches. Many fans log on regularly to test their skills against others in the ranked competitive modes. Epic Games has given out rewards in past seasons based on how far a player got in the Arena’s ranks and the end of the season.
When does VCT 2023 start?
The VALORANT 2022 season is set to come to a close in a few days with the conclusion of Champions, so here’s the plan for next year. Tournament organizer and game developer Riot Games revealed the schedule for the VALORANT competitive circuit in 2023 today. It will begin with a kick-off tournament, held in São Paulo, Brazil, and feature all 30 international teams from around the world. The event will be held in February to commence the start of the international leagues.
Ubisoft confirms it will price AAA games at $70
For roughly the last two decades, new AAA games would cost around $60 fresh out of the box. Players would have access to the complete game with no additional purchases outside of the introduction of DLC. However, it now appears that some big developers like Ubisoft will begin pricing their biggest games at $70 each.
Best legends for ranked in Apex
There are several game modes players can enjoy in Apex Legends, but one stands out as a favorite among fans: ranked. The game’s ranked battle royale mode is clearly one of its most popular, testing players’ mechanical skill, tactical strategy, and luck. Alongside the more fun experience ranked...
When does Factorio launch on Nintendo Switch?
The latest Nintendo Direct showcase announced that the construction simulation game Factorio will be having its Switch port. Factorio was originally released in 2020 exclusively for PC and was made by developer Wube Software. Here, players can take the role of an engineer who landed to a planet where aliens live. Players must then gather for resources to make and maintain their own factories.
Who are Beyond Gaming in League of Legends?
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is on the horizon, and with the groups for both the play-in and group stage drawn, the expectations are starting to rise. Once again, the play-in stage will begin with two groups of six teams each. In Group A, two Western favorites in the form of Fnatic and Evil Geniuses have slotted themselves against Beyond Gaming, the second seed for the PCS who aren’t unknown when it comes to playing in the international scene. With their experience and individual prowess, the Taiwanese squad deserves all the respect they can get for a handful of reasons.
When does Octopath Traveler 2 launch?
Fans of the throwback art-style and sprawling narratives of Octopath Traveler got a treat at today’s Nintendo Direct, with Nintendo showing off game footage and more information about the sequel to the RPG, Octopath Traveler 2. Sporting the same distinctive art style and your choice of eight different characters and stories to choose from, Octopath Traveler 2 should have everything fans of the series crave.
How to get the Minecraft crosshairs in VALORANT
There are infinite possibilities when it comes to creating a crosshair in VALORANT. Lots of players like to keep it simple or just copy the crosshair of a professional player in the hope of improving, while others are far more creative and have come up with the perfect Minecraft crosshair to use in the game.
When does Fire Emblem Engage release?
Nintendo has revealed a new game under the Fire Emblem franchise of games. Called Fire Emblem Engage, it’ll feature some of the series’ past characters like Marth and Celica, alongside the reveal for a new character as well. The game’s trailer showed what players can expect with Engage,...
How to enable cloud saves for cross progression in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a hit among players, building on a lot of things from past games in the genre. Gameloft accomplishes a lot with Dreamlight Valley, allowing players to live with some of their favorite Disney characters. Something else the game offers is a way to connect your saves across devices, allowing you to pick up and play from any other available platform.
How a group of early-morning raiders swiped a World First title away from WoW’s pro guilds
Throughout the entirety of World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion, only five guilds claimed World First kills across the game’s 31 raid bosses. Four of them were sponsored (or went on to be sponsored) by major esports organizations. The fifth was a group of players who just happened to clock in early.
How to watch the PlayStation State of Play on Sept. 13
Sony has announced there will be a State of Play this coming Tuesday, Sept. 13. This State of Play is also pretty close to the Tokyo Game Show, which happens on Sept. 15. Expect this presentation to be talking more about the updates from their Japanese partners, according to the blog post they posted on their site.
Best League of Legends educational streamers
Improving in League of Legends is a time-consuming trial and error process that includes VOD analysis, champion and role mastery paired with ingenious rule-bending, limit testing, and long practicing hours. Since it can be rather unforgiving to dive alone into this challenging learning process, players often resort to reading and watching comprehensive guides that break down the critical points into easily digestible truths. Other than that, players absolutely love coming to their favorite streamers with tons of questions that need answering.
Chamber to be hit with further nerfs, Fade and Cypher to undergo changes in VALORANT
Several of the newest agents in VALORANT will be hit with changes in the future, developer Riot Games announced today. Riot revealed in the latest State of the Agents blog post that Chamber will undergo nerfs because he is “too powerful,” according to the developers. Meanwhile, other agents like Fade will be tweaked in the future while Cypher could be updated.
DRX earn best international finish in VALORANT after taking out Fnatic at VCT Champions 2022
The VALORANT Champions tournament continued today in Istanbul and the first match of the day was between EMEA’s Fnatic and Korea’s DRX. These two teams both desperately hoped to move on and avoid elimination. Despite both attending nearly every international VCT tournament, Fnatic have never been able to top second place and DRX continuously seem to get stuck in the playoffs.
Can you get old Fortnite Battle Pass skins?
In Fortnite, as in many other video games, the skins make the person. One of the chief reasons Fortnite has grown to where it is today is because of the cosmetics developer Epic Games has been able to release into the game. From the classic default skins that started it...
Square Enix joins Ubisoft, Sega, and more in making major blockchain move
Oasys' accumulated list keeps growing. Square Enix has taken a technological turn from game development with the devs pivoting towards NFTs, partnering with Oasys to become an “environmentally friendly, proof of stake” blockchain. Square Enix will become a ‘validating node.’ The move makes the studio one of the...
Jungle champions, including Udyr, Hecarim, remain key focus for League devs in final patch before Worlds 2022
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is just around the corner, and today, Riot Games revealed a preview of Patch 12.18, the patch the tournament will be played on. This season, Riot has been implementing changes at a gradual pace over the last few weeks as opposed to overhauling the game with one big Worlds patch. Since Patch 12.16, the League developers have been planning for the tournament. Patch 12.18 stands as the culmination of several months’ work of balancing changes.
Valve is improving the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass Weekly Quests, but not much else
In a turn of events not many fans saw coming, Valve has acknowledged community feedback surrounding the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass—but not in a way that will please those who have issues with the product itself. According to Valve, it has listened to the community about battle pass...
